Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
XBOOM
XBOOM 360
XBOOM Go
Portable Speakers
Soundbars

A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

LG SoundBar SC9S

Vision & Sound in perfect harmony

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

Vision & Sound in perfect harmony Learn more Vision & Sound in perfect harmony Buy now

Why LG Soundbar?

An aerial perspective of the LG Soundbar's Center Up firing speaker.

LG Soundbar 

Meet the top-tier soundbar
your LG TV deserves

Meet the top-tier soundbar<br>your LG TV deserves Learn more Meet the top-tier soundbar<br>your LG TV deserves Buy now
LG TV and LG Soundbar are in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar.

Center Up-firing Channel 

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

LG TV, LG Soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and rear speakers, looping around the sofa and living space. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

9.1.5ch Surround Sound

Mesmerizing sound all around

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

WOW Orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

LG XBOOM 360

Woman is relaxing in sofa with enjoying music with XO3

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

Dive into a 360°
sound experience

Experience omni-directional sound at another level

Dive into a 360° <br>sound experience Learn more Dive into a 360° <br>sound experience Buy now
A image of XO3 to show 360° sound

Authentic 360° sound

Balanced & Powerful sound all around

A woman wathing XO3 that is lighted up

Emotive 360° lighting

Light up your vibes with customizable 360° lighting

Image of XO3 to show IP54

Water & Dust resistant (IP54)

Bring your music to anywhere & anytime

LG XBOOM

Image of XL7S in the mood of party

LG XBOOM XL7S

Sounds bold play out loud

Kick the party up a notch with LG XBOOM XL7S

It sounds extra large and also has various entertainment

Sounds bold play out loud Learn more Sounds bold play out loud Buy now
Image of XBOOM to show the Bass

Powerful sound

Powerful enough to amplify your party

Image of XBOOM to show the Karaoke Mode

Multi color ring lighting

Be more festive with ring lighting

Image of XBOOM with Smartphone to show the connectivity

Dynamic pixel lighting

Pixel art brings waves of fun

Learn more about LG speakers

Dive into a world of sound with LG's home audio and stereo systems. Offering rich acoustics and a host of advanced features, these state-of-the-art systems are crafted to elevate your music experience to new heights.

Browse LG’s range of speakers