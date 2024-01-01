We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG S95TR 810W 9.1.5ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos
The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED
*Screen images simulated.
Stunning soundscapes surround you
LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG TV, LG Soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets show the Rear Speakers and Soundbar playing in harmony together.
*Screen images simulated.
Soundscapes put you at their epicenter
LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.
*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.
**Screen images simulated.
Movie night sounds like the theater with Dolby Atmos
A movie plays on an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern city apartment in a side angle view. White beads depicting sound waves project upwards and downwards from the Soundbar and TV, creating a dome of sound in the space. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation."
***Screen images simulated.
A virtual layer creates lifelike sound
*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.
**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
***Screen images simulated.
****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Mesmerizing sound all around
LG TV, LG Soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and rear speakers, looping around the sofa and living space. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Screen images simulated.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
Duets with your LG TV's sound
Watch your TV with zero mess in sight
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
Smart sound knows your taste
In tune with your space with no distortion
*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed by using algorithms that improve sonic performance.
**Supports both included (6-channel) and optional (2-channel) rear speakers, and there is no difference in calibration based on the number of channels (included and optional calibrate the same gain level difference and delay).
***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.
****When setting up rear speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG Soundbar app.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.
******Screen images simulated.
Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder
*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.
**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels.
***Screen images simulated.
Every mood and genre sounds right
*Screen images simulated.
Works in harmony with your favorites
Sound syncs with every frame
LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.
*According to HDMI 2.1 specifications standards, this soundbar supports eARC, VRR, and ALLM.
**TV, soundbar, and source device (e.g., gaming console) must all support VRR/ALLM.
***VRR pass-through supports 120Hz content. (For 4K, supports YCbCr 4:2:0 / For 1080p, supports 120Hz)
****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.
*****HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC, and the Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple AirPlay 2 are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.
Clear sound for a clean planet
Internal parts made with recycled plastic
There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles
A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right-sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right-sided arrow points to the left part of an LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Packaging made with recycled pulp
LG Soundbar packaging is against a beige background with illustrated trees. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Key Specs
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
1250 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Works with Alexa
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
Yes
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
1250 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
5.65 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
4.08 kg
-
Subwoofer
10.0 kg
-
Gross Weight
26.4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
Find locally
