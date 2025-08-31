Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG QuadWash® dishwashers

LG’s sleek and powerful dishwashers will make your dishes shine. With intuitive controls, adjustable racks, and a large load capacity, LG dishwashers make kitchen clean up a breeze.

Discover some of the remarkable features that set LG dishwashers apart from the rest: True Steam® Technology: Dishwashers with True Steam® Technology include a steam delicate cycle, which uses the gentle power of steam to clean glass, China , and other fragile items. LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation: LG dishwashers with LoDecibel™ reduce vibration and others noises creating quieter wash cycles. SenseClean™: Measures the water turbulence of your dishwasher and then adjusts water pressure and cycle length for more precise cleaning and energy efficiency. Large Capacity Dishwashers: For those who entertain frequently, or have large families, our large capacity dishwashers can easily fit up to 14 place settings. Dual Intensity™ Wash Cycle: Lets you customize the wash intensity for each rack, so glasses on the upper rack are cleaned gently, while pots on the lower rack receive a more powerful wash. Built-in Food Disposer: LG dishwashers with the built-in food disposers catch all the forgotten scraps so dishes can go straight into the dishwasher from the table. Half Wash Mode: Allows items to be washed in either the top or bottom rack of your dishwasher which saves time and energy. Innovative 3-Rack Dishwashers: The ultimate in convenience, our 3-rack dishwashers feature the EasyRack™ system, which provides outstanding flexibility – so you can clean more dishes in fewer loads. Revolutionize the way you clean your dishes with LG’s True Steam® dishwashers. Featuring EasyRack™ Plus System, which allows you to adjust the top rack with the push of a button, a DirectDrive™ Motor designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce noise, and dual-steam spray options, which allow you to customize the water pressure for each rack, our steam dishwashers are not only quiet and flexible, but they’re 20 percent more efficient than ENERGY STAR® standards. We also offer a wide range of other sleek, powerful and quiet dishwashers for kitchens of distinction. Available in a variety of colours and designed with intuitive, hidden controls, and large load capacities; they’ll seamlessly integrate into your space – adding style and function to everyone’s favourite room in the house. Learn more about LG dishwashers.

