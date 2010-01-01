Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Privacy Policy

PRIVACY POLICY HIGHLIGHTS

 

LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or “us”) respect your privacy. This Privacy Policy applies to the personal information we process through the lg.com website (the “Website”), other websites provided by the LG Group, LG Accounts, our SmartHome services offered via our ThinQ App (collectively, the “Services”). It also applies to any other personal information you provide to your local LG Group member.

For LG Smart TV or Smart Media Product users, please see the separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for details of how LGE processes personal information in the course of providing its Smart TV / Media Product service. This Privacy Policy does not apply to the processing covered by the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy, although the LG Group may also use personal information collected via the Smart TV / Media Product service as described in this Privacy Policy, and LGE may use personal information collected via the services as described in the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy. For more information, please refer to Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy in Account management menu or LG Account menu from settings of Smart TV/ Media Product.


OVERVIEW OF THE PRIVACY POLICY

In this Privacy Policy, we describe the types of personal information we collect through our Services, how we use this information, for how long we keep it and with which parties we share it. We also explain what choices and rights you have in relation to the use of your information, including a right to object to some of the processing we carry out (if provided by applicable law). More information about your rights, and how to exercise them, is set out in the “Your Rights” section. We also provide our contact details, so that you can contact us if you have questions about this Privacy Policy and our privacy practices.

 

PRIVACY POLICY

 

Last Updated: 09 / 24 / 2024

 

1. Who is responsible for your Personal Information?

Your local LG entity is responsible for operating the Website or other LG Group websites in your country, and for information about you collected through the Website. Your local LG entity is also responsible for any personal information you provide to it directly, for example during customer service calls or product registration cards. LGE is responsible for operating all other Services, and for information about you collected through or in connection with those Services.

The name and contact details of your local LG entity and LGE can be found in the ‘Contact Us’ section below.

 

2. Personal Information We Collect

The following types of personal information are collected in connection with our Services:

 

Information You Provide Directly to us or third parties

Some Services enable us to collect information directly from you or from other companies with whom you have a relationship. For example:

• When you use our Services (for example, when you create a LG Account, register a device or product, make a purchase, review a product or contact us) , you will provide us with information, such as your name, email address, phone number, date of birth, gender, speaker’s voice, photo, video, payment card information, shipping address (including zip code), purchase information and interactions with connected electronic devices.

• When you login with a third party account or profile, we will get access to information, such as, your name and email address and social media tags.

• When you communicate with our customer service staff or other LG Group staff, we will process these communications and other information required to respond to your queries and satisfy your requests.

Information about Your Use of Our Services

In addition to the information you provide, we will collect information about your use of our Services through software on your devices and by other electronic means (such as the use of cookies and sensors). We will collect:

• Device information: Your device name, IMEI, UUID, OS version, country, location, language, IP address, mac address, connected modem information, internet router information, mobile ad identifier and settings of devices.

• Product information: model name, manufacturer number, date and location of purchase, photo of receipt

• Log information: Usage information, such as, URL, redirected URL, performance timing, referrer, network type, network info, charge status, ad block info, your interaction with the Services, including visit history, the apps, services and features you use and cookies. For more information about how we use cookies for our Services, please see Cookie Policy relevant to the Services you are using.

• Location information: We will process your location information based on your consent or where this is necessary to deliver the Service you have requested (for example, by requiring your location information to give you directions).

•  Other information about your use of our Services, such as the websites you visit, typing patterns (autofill), connected device behavior and history of use, connected device's power and power usage information and how you interact with content offered through our Services.

Other Information We Collect
When we seek your consent, we will explain at the time of obtaining consent from you what information we will be collecting and how we will use it.

Sometimes we receive information about you from third parties including from other companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon or Line. For example, we may receive your information from third party social networking providers if you choose to connect to our services using your social network account.

We verify certain information you provide with third parties, for example identity verification providers, in order to protect against fraud.

We also use personal information initially collected via LGE’s Smart TV / Media Product service for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. Please see LGE’s separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for further details.

We also collect information about you from other third parties, for example marketing companies and data brokers, in order to better understand your interests and deliver you with more tailored Services and advertising. For example, we receive aggregated information about lifestyle or purchase patterns of certain demographic groups in order to better understand your likely interests.

We may also collect other information about you, your devices, or your use of our Services where required by law (such as where we are mandated by law to collect internet search logs) or with your consent.

Links to Other Websites, Devices, Apps and Features

Our Services may enable you to connect to other websites, devices, apps and other features, which may operate independently from us and have their own privacy notices or policies, which we strongly suggest you review. To the extent any linked website, device, app or other feature is not owned or controlled by us, we are not responsible for its content, use or privacy practices.

 

3. How We Use this Information

If you use more than one of our services, including our Smart TV / Media Product service, we will combine the personal information we collect from you in connection with each of those services and use it for the purposes set out below or as described in the privacy policy applicable to the services you use. For example, this prevents you from having to use different logins for different services.

 

Provision of services based on your contractual relationship with us

We process your personal information when this is necessary under our contract with you, including to:

• Provide you with our services, and specific features you select when using our services, which may require personalising the content of our Services.

• Process orders and payments and deliver to you our products or products of third parties that you purchase through our services and allow you to exercise your warranty rights or other rights you have under your contract.

• Identify and authenticate you so you may use certain of our services.

Facilitating installations and registrations, resolving technical issues, providing you with customer care support and sending you necessary information relating to the services.

Legitimate interests of the LG Group and/or third parties

We process personal information to the extent this is necessary to fulfil our legitimate interests (or those of third parties), which include our interests to:

• Effectively manage our relationship with our customers, including by communicating with you and responding to your queries;

• Carry out direct marketing activities (when we are not required by law to obtain your consent), including by sending you marketing communications via email, phone calls, post, text messages, social media channels, or via push notifications through our mobile apps, presenting you with online ads both on our services and on third party websites, creating marketing profiles and personalising the recommendations and marketing content we and others present to you, and running promotions, competitions and prize draws.

• Protect our business operations against, identify and prevent fraud and other illegal activities or activities prohibited by our Terms of Use.

• Protect the security, availability and integrity of our services and information systems, including by using authentication mechanisms and other security measures, monitoring our systems for security threats, keeping back-ups, anonymising data, and carrying out system maintenance services.

• Protect our legal rights and the safety of end users, including by handling complaints, obtaining legal advice and establishing, exercising or defending legal claims relating to us or other companies in our group and our Services;

• Improve your user experience, including by providing you with tailored functions, such as an autofill function, a quick search function based on your most visited webpages and additional contents tailored to your interests;

• Improve our services and customer care, including by seeking your feedback and carrying out surveys and market research, performing data analytics on the usage of our services, analyzing customer behaviours, building up customer usage patterns and profiles in order to identify regional and global user trends and optimize our offering to customers globally;

• Effectively manage our business, including by generating reports and analysing the performance of our services (through the use of aggregated information), auditing our business processes, using statistics to make informed business decisions.

Where we rely on our legitimate interests, we have carried out a balancing test to consider what the impact of the processing will be on individuals and to determine whether individuals‘ interests outweigh our interests in the processing taking place. You can obtain more information about this balancing test by using the contact details at the end of this Privacy Policy.

Your consent

We seek your consent to process your personal information, where we consider it appropriate or where this is required by law. We use consent to:

• Place cookies and use similar technologies in accordance with our Cookie Policies and the information provided to you when those technologies are used. For more information, see the Cookie Policy relevant to the service you are using.

• Send you marketing communications (where this is required by law or where we otherwise elect to rely on consent).

• Provide you with recommendations and customized advertisements of content, products and services that we or others think you would like, by analyzing information relating to your use of the Services combined with various information that you provide to us by other means, for the purposes consistent with this Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. This may involve delivering marketing via various channels including through, email, through the LG account, on our websites or on third party platforms (including social networks).

On other occasions where we ask you for consent, we will use the data for the purpose explained to you at that time.

When we rely on your consent, you always have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. This will not affect the lawfulness of any processing we carried out before you withdrew your consent. To exercise this right, please see the “Your Rights” section below.

Legal obligations

We process personal information to the extent this is necessary to:

• Comply with our legal requirements under applicable laws (e.g. tax and accounting obligations, obligations relating to product safety, warranties and consumer protection).

• Comply with court orders and subpoenas, and respond to legally binding requests from government, law enforcement agencies, public authorities and/or regulators.

Where we need your information to perform our contract with you or to comply with our legal obligations, you are required to provide this information to us. In other instances, you are not required to provide personal information, however, not doing so may impact the way you use our Services.

 

4. Sharing Information

We transfer, disclose or otherwise make available personal information about you to third parties as described below:

The LG Group and personnel: We share personal information between LG Group members and with our personnel, including contractors and agents, and other companies in our group, to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services. For example, we share your personal information with LGE for product development and improvement purposes, and with your local LG Group member for marketing purposes.

Service Providers. We transfer or disclose your information to carefully selected companies and individuals that provide services to us; for example companies that help us develop and operate systems for our Services, providers of IT services, security, hosting, Website maintenance, data maintenance and analytics, customer care and communication, order processing and fulfilment, mailing, billing, marketing and market research services, authorised service and repair centres, other administrative services, and companies that run contests, sweepstakes and other promotions on our behalf. These entities are only authorised to access and use your personal information to the extent this is necessary for them to provide us with their services and they are under contractual obligations with the aim of, amongst other things, preventing them from using your information for other purposes. Some of our service providers are located in the Republic of Korea or in other countries outside Europe.

Third party IoT providers: when you activate third party connectivity features, for example when you connect home IoT devices to our Services, we will share personal information with the providers of those IoT devices to enable you to use the relevant features in our Services.

Authorised resellers. In certain countries, products on our Website are sold by our authorised resellers. When you purchase products from our Website in these countries, we will share your personal information with these resellers.

Advertising partners. We share personal information including how you interact with our Services, the ads you see and the purchases you make with social networks and other advertising partners in order to measure the effectiveness of our advertising, improve our marketing practices and help us deliver more relevant advertising to you. In accordance with your marketing preferences, we may also share your personal data with third parties who are offering products or services that we believe may be of interest to you or who are otherwise conducting marketing research and analysis. These parties may use your personal information to contact you with offers or advertisements.

Other business partners. We will disclose your personal information to other business partners where necessary in order to enable you to access Services you have requested through our Services or promotional materials related to our Services.

Visitors to our Website. The messages you post to some areas of the Website, including product review boards, chat rooms, forums or other public posting areas can be viewed by other visitors to our Website. [We make clear on our Website where information you post will be visible to others.]

Business advisors: for example, our lawyers, accountants, business consultants, insurers, auditors, to the extent it is necessary for them to provide us with their services.

Government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where required: We will disclose personal information to government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where we have a legal requirement to do so or where we believe this is necessary:

- to comply with the law or respond to compulsory legal processes (such as a search warrant, subpoena or court order);

- to verify or enforce compliance with the terms and policies governing our Services and to investigate and prevent fraud or other unlawful activity relating to the use of our Services or affecting our business, to the extent such disclosure is permitted by applicable data protection laws; and

- to protect and defend our rights, property, and the security or safety of our business operations and those of any of our respective affiliates, staff, business partners, our customers or members of the public.

Corporate Transactions. We may disclose your information to a third party (and their business advisors) as part of a merger or transfer, reorganisation, acquisition or sale (including in the context of negotiations), dissolution or other corporate transaction, or in the event of a bankruptcy.

Other Parties with Your Consent or on Your Request. In addition to the disclosures described in this Privacy Policy, we may share information about you with third parties when you separately consent to or request such sharing.

Analytics We may collect personal information about your online activities on websites and connected devices over time and across third-party websites, devices, apps and other online features and services. We may use third-party analytics services, such as Google Analytics, Firebase and others (see more).  The information we obtain may be disclosed to or collected directly by these providers and other relevant third parties who use the information, for example, to evaluate use of the Services. For example, to learn more about Google Analytics, please visit “How Google uses data when you use our partners' sites or apps,” (located at https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/), “Safeguarding your Data” (located at https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/6004245#zippy=) and “Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on” (located at https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout).

 

5. Retention of Personal Informaition

We take appropriate steps to ensure that we process and retain information in accordance with the following principles:

• at least for the duration for which the information is used to provide you with our Services;

• as required under law, a contract, or with regard to our statutory obligations (e.g., tax laws); or

• only for as long as it is necessary for the purpose for which it was collected, is processed, or longer if required under any contract, by applicable law, or, in anonymized form, for statistical purposes, subject to appropriate safeguards. For example, if a dispute arises between you and the LG Group or you fail to make payment for our Services, we may retain relevant information until such dispute is resolved or until such payment is made, respectively. If you delete your entire LG Account, your information will be retained for three months and immediately destroyed thereafter, unless otherwise required under applicable law.

• Where we process your information, we process the data until you ask us to stop and for a short period after this (to allow us to implement your requests). We also keep a record of the fact that you have asked us not to send you direct marketing or to process your data indefinitely so that we can respect your request in future.

 

6. Your Choices

Where permitted we may contact you via email, phone call, text messages or push notifications through our mobile apps. To submit a request concerning the receipt of such communications from us, please contact us using the information specified in the “Contact Us” section below.

 

You can unsubscribe from our marketing communications at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link included at the bottom of emails or by contacting us directly (see “Contact Us” section below).

 

Please note that if you unsubscribe from our marketing communications, we will process your unsubscription as soon as possible, but please be aware that in some circumstances you may continue to receive marketing messages for a short time whilst we process your request. We will also continue to send you service messages to provide you with necessary information in relation to your contract and the Services you use (for example, to update you on changes to our Terms of Use).

 

7. Your Rights

To the extent provided by applicable law, you can ask your local LG Group member for a copy of the personal information we hold about you. You can also ask us to delete personal information or correct any inaccuracies, to restrict or limit the processing of your personal information, to withdraw your consent and to provide you with personal information that you provided to us for a contract or with your consent in a structured, machine readable format, and to ask us to share (port) this data to another controller.

In addition, to the extent provided by applicable law, you can object to the processing of your personal data in some circumstances (in particular, where we don’t have to process the data to meet a contractual or other legal requirement).

However, these rights may be limited, for example if fulfilling your request would reveal personal data about another person, where they would infringe the rights of a third party (including our rights) or if you ask us to delete information which we are required by law to keep or have compelling legitimate interests in keeping. Relevant exemptions are included in both the GDPR and in national laws. We will inform you of relevant exemptions we rely upon when responding to any request you make. To make a request concerning your rights or to make an inquiry, use the contact details under the “Contact Us” section below. In some cases you can also exercise your rights directly through the Website.

 

8. How We Protect Personal Information

We take the protection of your information seriously and we have in place safeguards designed to protect the information we collect through our Services. However, please note that although we take reasonable steps to protect your information, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure.

 

9. International Transfer of Information

Your use of our Services will involve the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with this Privacy Policy. In particular, your personal information will be transferred to the Republic of Korea and United States. Please note that data protection laws and other laws of countries to which your information may be transferred might not be as comprehensive as those in your country.

[For European Residents]

If you are in the EEA (European Economic Area, that is in the European Union and Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway), UK or Switzerland, we will transfer your personal information to other countries outside the EEA, UK or Switzerland, including the Republic of Korea and the United States. European Union Law recognises the Republic of Korea as adequately protecting personal information. However, where we transfer your personal information to a jurisdiction which is not considered adequate by applicable law, we will take appropriate measures, in compliance with applicable laws, to ensure that your personal information remains protected. Such measures include for instance the use of model clauses which have been approved by the EU, UK and Switzerland. In some instances, we will rely on your explicit consent, where this is appropriate. To request more information or obtain a copy of the contractual agreements or other safeguards in place, use the contact details set out in the “Contact Us” section below.

 

10. Updates to Our Privacy Policy


This Privacy Policy may be updated to reflect changes in our personal information practices with respect to our Services, or changes in the applicable law.

 

11. Contact Us

 

To exercise your rights, or for further information about how we use your personal information, please contact us.

For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via the Website or otherwise by your local LG Group member, please contact your local LG Group member. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here.

For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via all other Services, please contact LGE at [here] or via post [LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea]. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here.

 

12. Personal Information of Children

 

Our Services are designed for a general audience and are not directed towards children. In connection with our Services, we do not knowingly collect or maintain personal information from anyone under the age of 18 or knowingly allow such persons to use our Services. Please do not provide us with any personal information relating to persons under the age of 18. If you are under 18, please do not attempt to register for our Services or provide us with any personal information. If we learn that a person under the age of 18 has provided us with any personal information, we will promptly delete such personal information. If you believe that a child under age 18 may have provided us with personal information, please contact us using the information specified in the “Contact Us” section above.

In some jurisdictions we may adopt a stricter age-gating policy. Please read the supplemental information for your jurisdiction at the bottom of this Privacy Policy for further information.

 

 

 

LG Entities

Country

LG Entity

Registered address

Contact Information

Malaysia

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

A-08-01, Level 8, Block A, PJ8, No.23 Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8, 46050 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

www.lg.com/my/support/email

 

Services

Service

LG Entity

Registered address

Contact Information

ThinQ

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

thinq@lge.com

https://www.lg.com/my

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

A-08-01, Level 8, Block A, PJ8, No.23 Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8, 46050 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

www.lg.com/my/support/email

 

 

 

 

Cookie Policy

 

Last Updated: 09 / 24 / 2024

 

This policy applies to the deposit of cookies by the websites and services (hereinafter collectively, the “Sites”) managed by LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or“us”).

The Sites use cookies. Below you will find information about cookies and how to limit them.

With the exception of cookies strictly necessary for the provision and proper functioning of the Sites, you can choose whether or not to consent to the deposit of cookies via our dedicated banner or by following the instructions below.

 

What is a cookie?

When browsing the Sites, cookies or similar technologies such as "web beacons", SDKs, pixels or others (together, hereinafter "cookies") may be placed on the device from which you access the Sites, such as your computer or mobile phone or tablet. Cookies can record information relating to navigation on our Sites (the pages you have consulted, the date and time of the consultation, etc.) that we can read during your subsequent visits.

Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are downloaded to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website. Cookies are then sent back to the originating website on each subsequent visit, or to another website that recognises that cookie. Cookies are useful because they allow a website to recognise a user’s device.

Cookies do lots of different jobs, like letting you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences, and generally improving the user experience. They can also help to ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you and your interests.

 

What cookies do we use on the Sites?

We use the following cookies.

1) Strictly necessary cookies.

These are cookies that are required for the operation of our Sites. They include, for example, cookies that enable you to log into secure areas of our Sites. These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. This category of cookies cannot be disabled. If you configure your browser to refuse these cookies, certain services of the Sites will not be provided optimally, or even cannot be provided to you.

These cookies are typically session cookies and only retain data for the duration of your visit to the website.

 

2) Functional cookies (Preferences Cookies).

These are used to recognise you when you return to our Sites. These cookies are used to provide you with convenient features, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing. This enables us to personalise our content for you and remember your preferences (for example, your choice of language or region). These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work.

If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

 

3) Analytics Cookies (Performance Cookies).

These cookies allow us to continue to improve the features of our Sites through traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content to you. They allow us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. This helps us to improve the way our website works, for example, by ensuring that users are finding what they are looking for easily. The information that these cookies collect does not directly indentify you  and is used to improve how the Sites work. However, the third party providing these statistical services such as Google Analytics and others (see more), does process personal data about you in order to provide us with aggregated data about our website visitors.

If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

Please be aware that our website uses third party Analytic cookies such as Google Analytics cookies and others (see more)those may also be used to inform advertising decisions about you. Information collected by Google Analytics cookies will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States of America in accordance with its privacy practices. You can access Google's privacy policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy. You can completely disable Google Analytics (including any advertising usage) for your browser by visiting the following link https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

 

4) Advertising Cookies (Marketing Cookies).

These cookies allow us to present you with advertisements and other content that we believe best matches your interests and digital behavior. These cookies may be placed on our Sites by our advertising partners.  They may also be used by these companies to profile your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites.

If you do not allow these cookies, you will not be able to receive personalised advertising.

 

How to manage, disable or delete cookies?

You may, at any time, give or withdraw your consent to the deposit of the cookies referred to above (except for strictly necessary cookies) by clicking on "Change your cookie setting" from any page of our Sites.

You may also disable cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. However, if you use your browser settings to disable all cookies (including strictly necessary cookies) you may not be able to access all or parts of the Sites.

Disabling a cookie or category of cookie does not delete the cookie from your browser. You will need to do this separately within your browser.

If you would like to make changes to your cookie settings, please go to the 'Options' or 'Preferences' menu of your browser. Alternatively, go to the 'Help' option in your browser for more details.

To learn more about the cookie settings for your browser, please select the links below:

• Internet Explorer : https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/delete-and-manage-cookies-168dab11-0753-043d-7c16-ede5947fc64d

• Firefox : https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/cookies-information-websites-store-on-your-computer?redirectlocale=en-US&redirectslug=Cookies

• Chrome : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en

• Android : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647

• Safari : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/safari/sfri11471/mac

• iOS : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201265

 

Modification of the Cookies Policy

The present Cookie Policy may be updated by LGE; however, we will inform you of any important changes by means of a notice published on the Sites with a reasonable notice, in order to give you time, if necessary, to stop using the Sites. It is important that you always check for updates to the Policy, as we may change it from time to time to reflect changes in our use of cookies. Check the date at of the Policy to see when it was last changed.

 

More Information about Privacy

For more information about cookies, as well as your privacy, please refer to the Privacy Policy.

 

Contact us

For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via the Sites or otherwise by your local LG Group member, please contact your local LG Group member. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here.

 

How do we use Cookies and how long do they last?

We are using Cookies for the purposes set out below. If in the future we use others for the purpose of providing more and better services, you will be informed of this.

 

Cookie Category

Name of the Cookie

Source of the cookie

Purpose

Duration

Analytics Cookies

AMCVS_91F51CFE532954550A490D45

adobe

The AMCVS cookie serves as a flag indicating that the session has been initialized. Its value is always 1 and discontinues when the session has ended.

1 Hour

Analytics Cookies

AMCVS_98E57D325BFD40390A495E88

adobe

The AMCVS cookie serves as a flag indicating that the session has been initialized. Its value is always 1 and discontinues when the session has ended.

1 Hour

Analytics Cookies

AMCV_91F51CFE532954550A490D45%

adobe

The AMCV cookie contains the Experience Cloud visitor ID or MID. The MID is stored in a key-value pair that follows this syntax

2 years

Analytics Cookies

AMCV_98E57D325BFD40390A495E88%

adobe

This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier to allow a company to track users across their domains and services.

2 years

Functional Cookies

BVBRANDID

Bazaarvoice

This cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user for interactions within a particular client domain.

Session

Functional Cookies

BVBRANDSID

BazaarVoice

Allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user browsing session for interactions within a particular client domain.

Session

Functional Cookies

BVImplmain_site

BazaarVoice

Applied by a third-party library from BazaarVoice which is used to manage user reviews for our events.

Session

Analytics Cookies

__utma

Google

It it used to calculate new and returning visitor statistics.

2 Years

Analytics Cookies

__utmb

Google

Used to determine new sessions/visits. The cookie is created when the javascript library executes and no existing __utmb cookies exists. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.

30 minutes

Analytics Cookies

__utmc

Google

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. It is not used in most sites but is set to enable interoperability with the older version of Google Analytics code known as Urchin. In this older versions this was used in combination with the __utmb cookie to identify new sessions/visits for returning visitors. When used by Google Analytics this is always a Session cookie which is destroyed when the user closes their browser. Where it is seen as a Persistent cookie it is therefore likely to be a different technology setting the cookie.

Session

Analytics Cookies

__utmz

Google

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. The cookie has a life span of 6 months and is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.

6 months 2 days

Analytics Cookies

_dc_gtm_UA-72488049-18

Facebook

This cookie is associated with sites using Google Tag Manager to load other scripts and code into a page. Where it is used it may be regarded as Strictly Necessary as without it, other scripts may not function correctly. The end of the name is a unique number which is also an identifier for an associated Google Analytics account.

1 minute

Advertising Cookies

_fbp

Facebook

Identifies browsers for the purposes of providing advertising and site analytics services

3 months

Analytics Cookies

_ga

Google

This cookie name is asssociated with Google Universal Analytics - which is a significant update to Google’s more commonly used analytics service. This cookie is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. By default it is set to expire after 2 years, although this is customisable by website owners.
The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

729 days

Analytics Cookies

_ga_xxxxxxxxxx

Google

This cookie is used by Google Analytics to persist session state.
The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

729 days

Advertising Cookies

_gcl_au

Google

Used in conjunction with the c_user cookie to authenticate your identity to Facebook

3 months

Analytics Cookies

_gid

Google

Used to distinguish users.

1 day

Analytics Cookies

adcloud

Google

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.

3 months

Advertising Cookies

mbox

Adobe

Used by Adobe Target to generate dynamic content in a marketing box on the pag

2 years

Strictly Necessary Cookies

MY_LGCOM_ADVERTISING

LG

It's used for cookie banner function

1 year or Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

MY_LGCOM_ANALYSIS_OF_SITE

LG

It's used for cookie banner function

1 year or Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

MY_LGCOM_IMPROVEMENTS

LG

It's used for cookie banner function

1 year or Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

MY_LGCOM_SOCIAL_MEDIA

LG

It's used for cookie banner function

1 year or Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

MY_eCookieOpenFlag

LG

Cookie banner function.

1 year or Session

Functional Cookies

LG5_SupportSearch

LG

Used when search keywords entered from Support landing page

30 days

Functional Cookies

LG5_RememberAccount

LG

Used when when the user checks Remember Email at Sign In Page

30 days

Functional Cookies

LG5_filter

LG

Used when filter function is applied on GPC0007 component

Session

Functional Cookies

LG5_RecentlyView

LG

To show recently viewed products for each user (B2C)

30 days

Functional Cookies

LG5_B2B_RecentlyView

LG

To show recently viewed products for each user (B2B)

30 days

Functional Cookies

LG5_CST_RecentlyView

LG

To show recently viewed products on CST pages

30 days

Functional Cookies

LG5_B2B_CompareCart

LG

Used for Compare function for B2B products

Session

Functional Cookies

LG5_CompareCart

LG

Used for Compare function for B2B products.

Session

Functional Cookies

LG5_CompareLock

LG

Used when Lock button is clicked on Compare Product page

Session

Functional Cookies

LG5_CartID

LG

Cookie for OBS countries using Magento solution to use Cart funtion

Session

Functional Cookies

LG5_ExcitingOffer

LG

Cookie used to store buying products and products added to cart on GPC0003, GPC0004 components

Session

Functional Cookies

LG5_PageHistory

LG

Cookie for Veiw All or Pagination button on GPC0007

Session

Functional Cookies

LG5_ReviewHelpful

LG

Cookie used when Helpful button is clicked on GPC0103

30 days

Functional Cookies

LG5_SearchResult

LG

Cookie for Search funtion on GNB or Search Result page (B2C)

30 days

Functional Cookies

LG5_B2B_SearchResult

LG

Cookie for Search funtion on GNB or Search Result page (B2B)

30 days

Advertising Cookies

at_check

adobe

Data management platform uses these cookies to assign a unique ID when users visits a website

Session

Analytics Cookies

gpv_p73

adobe

Adobe

30 minutes

Analytics Cookies

s_cc

Adobe

Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, determines whether cookies are enabled in the browser

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_invisit

Adobe

The cookie identifies whether the user is arriving at the domain for the first time. The value is either TRUE or FALSE.

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_nr

Adobe

Used to determine the number of visits by the user.

1 month

Analytics Cookies

s_ppv

Adobe

The contents of the cookie contain the values inserted in the four variables described above and expire at the end of the session.

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_ppvl

Adobe

This cookie is set by Adobe Analytics to store information on the percentage of the page displayed to the end user.

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_vnum

Adobe

The cookie stores the number of visits by a Unique Visitor. This makes it possible, e.g., to capture return frequency of a visitor over a 30-day period.

1 month

Analytics Cookies

FPID

lg.com

This cookie is a 1st party cookie designated by the server, which is able to combine with UserAgent or user's access environment. It is derivated from the setting on server-side tag manager that forces a secure HttpOnly cookie replacing a javascript accessible cookie(_ga). This cookie is verified within HTTP communication between web front tag manager and server-side tag manager container, and tracked in Header of HTTP request toward the server. It is used to distinguish unique users in server-side data pipeline.
The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

729 Days

Analytics Cookies

FPGSID

lg.com

This cookie is set of FPID, _ga_xxxxxxxxxx and encrypted strings. This cookie is tracked in Header of HTTP request, same as FPID. It contains a sessional information to its user's behavior. As following compliances of GDPR and CCPA, this cookie is not only combinated from server-side tag manager container, but also from web front tag manager.
The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

30 min

Strictly Necessary Cookies

AWSALB

prod-live-chat.sprinklr.com

AWS ELB application load balancer

6 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

AWSALBCORS

prod-live-chat.sprinklr.com

This cookie is managed by AWS and is used for load balancing.

6 Days

Analytics Cookies

_rtetUrl

beusable

Cookies for storing the first referrer URL for SPA pages

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_rtetSessId

beusable

Uniquely identifies each user's session, which is important for tracking and analyzing the user's activities during the session.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_rtetSessPageSeq

beusable

The user's sequence from the above session within the pages with beusable code (starts with 0 and increases sequentially) => if the session is valid (when the user keeps taking actions or moves to a page with code ) the validity time keeps increasing by 30 minutes -> if the session is invlaid ( when the user closes the browser or stays still ) max 30 minutes.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_campaign

beusable

Save campaign information when users access the website through a specific advertisement or marketing campaign.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_content

beusable

When a user clicks on a particular advertising content and accesses the website, it stores information about that content.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_medium

beusable

Stores the type of media the user accesses to the website.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_source

beusable

Save the name of the website or platform that the user visited just before accessing the website.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_term

beusable

When a user searches with a specific keyword through a search engine and accesses a website, the keyword information is stored.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_rtet_apply

beusable

Unique id of report registered in beusable

2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies

_rtet_ab_aid

beusable

ID of the page where the A/B test is running.

2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies

_rtet_ab_url

beusable

When a user visits one of the different page versions provided as part of the A/B test, it stores URL information for that page.

2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies

_rtet_ab_ref

beusable

the referrer right before redirected due to A/B testing

2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utid

beusable

When users revisit the website, they connect with previous visits to enable consistent data analysis.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utssid

beusable

Identification ID of the UT session

30 min

Advertising Cookies

AMCV_####@AdobeOrg

lg.com

This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier to allow a company to track users across their domains and services.

730 Days

Advertising Cookies

AMCVS_####@AdobeOrg

lg.com

This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier.

Session

Functional Cookies

mbox

lg.com

Used by Adobe Target to generate dynamic content in a marketing box on the page. Contains the following values:

PC ID - ID for visitor's browser. Removed when cookie deleted.

Session ID - A unique ID for a user session.

Check  - checks if cookies are supported. Set on each page load.

731 Days

Advertising Cookies

demdex

demdex.net

This cookie helps Adobe Audience Manger perform basic functions such as visitor identification, ID synchronization, segmentation, modeling, reporting, etc.

179 Days

Analytics Cookies

AWSALB

g0ydqzlbgmzdqyrvgfrd9mrtg8.c360a.salesforce.com

AWS ELB application load balancer.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

7 Days

Analytics Cookies

AWSALBCORS

g0ydqzlbgmzdqyrvgfrd9mrtg8.c360a.salesforce.com

For continued stickiness support with CORS use cases after the Chromium update, we are creating additional stickiness cookies for each of these duration-based stickiness features named AWSALBCORS (ALB).

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

7 Days

Analytics Cookies

_sfid_xxxx

"www.lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

400 Days

Analytics Cookies

BrowserId

.salesforce.com

Salesforce Data Cloud cookie, determines whether sdk are enabled in the browser.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365 Days

Analytics Cookies

BrowserId_sec

.salesforce.com

Salesforce Data Cloud cookie, determines whether sdk are enabled in the browser.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365 Days

Analytics Cookies

c360aCustomerToken

g0ydqzlbgmzdqyrvgfrd9mrtg8.c360a.salesforce.com

This cookie is  Used by Salesforce Data Cloud to recognise browser session ID when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

Session

Analytics Cookies

OptanonConsent

.salesforce.com

This cookie is set by the OneTrust cookie compliance solution. It stores information about the categories of cookies that the website uses and whether visitors have given or revoked their consent for the use of each category. This allows website owners to prevent cookies in each category from being set in the user's browser if consent is not given. The cookie has a normal lifespan of one year, allowing returning visitors to the website to remember their preferences. It does not contain any information that can identify the website visitor.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365 Days

Analytics Cookies

sfdcConsent

.salesforce.com

This cookie is  Used by Salesforce Data Cloud to recognise browser session ID when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365 Days

Analytics Cookies

webact

.salesforce.com

Salesforce Data Cloud cookie, determines whether sdk are enabled in the browser.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365 Days

 

LG PURICARETM PRIVACY

 

 

At LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LG”) we are committed to handling, processing, managing and protecting your Personal Data responsibly in compliance with the Malaysian Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (“the Act”).


This Notice explains how we collect, use, handle and protect your Personal Data in accordance to the Act. We may amend this Notice without any prior notice but you will be notified of any such amendments via our Website (www.lg.com/my/privacy) or by e-mail. Wherever applicable the terms herein are as ascribed by the Act.


PERSONAL DATA AND COLLECTION


“Personal Data” generally means any information that identifies you or pertains to your commercial transactions with us. Your Personal Data is collected:


(I) at the start of our services or interaction and, from time to time, in the course of our engagement or interaction.


(II) when you ask us about our product(s) or service(s) or otherwise communicate with us;


(III) when you enter into a contract with us;


(IV) from publicly available sources;


(V) when you access our website;


(VI) when we provide any goods or services to you;


(VII) when you provide us with feedback; or


(VIII) where relevant, from third parties.


In general, we collect your Personal Data directly from you. We collect and process personal data in the course of your dealings with us, which includes without limitation:


(I) your personal details, such as your name, company name, residential address, contact number, email address, date of birth, race, gender, marital status, national registration identity card number, passport number and nationality,


(II) your payment details, such as your debit / credit card number and issuing bank of your debit / credit card; and


(III) any details relating to any other person(s) who may be identified from the information, data or document you submitted to ; or


(IV) any other personal information you provide to us in the course of your dealing with us.

The provision of your Personal Data is voluntary. However, if you do not provide your Personal Data, we may not be able to communicate with you or provide you the services you require, or you may not be able to access certain sections of our Website. Please note that you are responsible for ensuring that the Personal Data you provide us is accurate, complete and not misleading and that such Personal Data is kept up to date.


If you are uncertain, do not have consent from the Relevant Individuals and/or cannot provide Personal Data to LG due to legal/compliance reasons, please do not submit such Personal Data to LG.


PURPOSES


LG’s collection, use and disclosure of such Personal Data will be, in accordance with LG’s Privacy Policy (accessible at: www.lg.com/my/privacy ) and in compliance with relevant data protection law and regulation, as may be amended from time to time, not limited to the extent necessary and reasonable for the following purposes:


(I) providing customer care and enhancing customer satisfaction, including but not limited to, resolving complaints, dealing with and/or responding to requests and enquiries, warranty, returns and other after sales services;


(II) managing and maintaining our relationship with you;


(III) keeping you informed of products or services of LG, promotions, discounts, and/or events;


(IV) for internal record keeping or other administrative purposes;


(V) for statistical analysis purposes;


(VI) for recruitment purposes;


(VII) for information management and security purposes, including but not limited to managing and administrating e-mail, handling and investigating any security related issue, vulnerability, and/or incidents;


(VIII) delivery of our main services and products whether present or future;


(IX) Customer relationship management procedures whichever we deem necessary and fit;


(X) Communication with you and delivery of information by e-mail, telecommunication means, including telephone calls or text messages or social media about products and services offered by service providers in relation to the product;


(XI) to exercise of any functions conferred by tax/audit and/or law and/or towards the administration of justice; and/or


(XII) for any purpose incidental, ancillary or in furtherance to the above mentioned purposes.


DISCLOSURE OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA


Under certain circumstances, LG may be required to disclose your Personal Data to third parties. The third parties to whom your Personal Data may be disclosed by us are as follows:


(a) to our related companies, affiliates, contractors, vendors or service providers for the purposes of operation and maintenance of our Website or our business, for cross-promotional purposes and to otherwise provide customer support and services to you and our respective employees;


(b) our business partners including business affiliates, retailers, distributors, agents, merchant that provide, supply, distribute or deal in general with our services or products in connection with our business and in relation to our loyalty programs and other programs;


(c) our sub-contractors or third party service or product providers as we deem necessary or appropriate, including outsourced property management or marketing companies or entities;


(d) any party who is involved in corporate exercises, such as a potential or actual sale/disposal of any business or interest of any companies within LG, merger, consolidation, re-organisation or funding exercise, or asset sale within LG;


(e) any person under a duty of confidentiality to which has undertaken to keep your Personal Data confidential which LG has engaged to discharge LG’s obligations to you;


(f) our professional advisors including but not limited to legal advisors, tax advisors, financial advisors, auditors, insurance brokers etc.


(g) any person required for the purposes of the legal engagements and/or legal transactions including but not limited to counter parties, advisors, financial institutions, regulatory bodies etc; and


(h) our data processors i.e. third party who we engage to process personal data on our behalf including but not limited to archival storage, data entry service providers, computer backup services, disaster recovery services, banks and financial institutions etc.


Further, LG may also be required to transfer your Personal Data outside of Malaysia for the purposes and to such third parties stated in this Notice.


WITHDRAWAL OF CONSENT


Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, you may at any time withdraw your consent to LG processing any Personal Data of yours or to any part or portion of the same by sending to LG at the address set out below a written notice of withdrawal and within the period prescribed under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010. LG shall take all necessary measures to give effect to your withdrawal of consent, to the extent that such withdrawal does not conflict with any of LG’s other legal obligations.


In relation to direct marketing, you may request from LG by written notice not to process your Personal Data for any of the following purposes:


(a) advertising or marketing via phone any of LG’s product or service or LG’s business partners;


(b) sending you via post any advertising or marketing material relating to any of LG’s product or services or LGE’s business partners;


(c) sending to you via email or text message any advertising or marketing material relating to any of LGE’s product or services or LGE’s business partners; or


(d) communicating to you by whatever means any advertising or marketing material of LG or LG’s business partners.


You shall, upon written request, be granted access to all Personal Data held or stored or processed by LG. For the avoidance of doubt, “access” for the purposes of this provision shall mean notification of such Personal Data of yours that is processed by or on behalf of LG and to have a copy of such personal data communicated or conveyed to you in a form of LG’s choosing.


DATA INTEGRITY


LG endeavors to take reasonable precautions to ensure that the Personal Data that we collect and/or process is accurately reflected in our system in accordance with the details provided by you. Therefore, the accuracy of the Personal Data depends to a large extent on the information you provide.


Please note that you are responsible for ensuring that the Personal Data you provide to us is accurate, complete and not misleading and that such Personal Data is kept up to date. Should there be any change to the information contained in your Personal Data supplied to us, kindly inform us as soon as possible.


SECURITY OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA


LG is committed to ensuring that your Personal Data is stored securely. In order to prevent unauthorised access, disclosure or other similar risks, LG endeavours, where practicable, to implement appropriate technical and organisational measures in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations towards safeguarding against and preventing the unauthorised or unlawful processing of your Personal Data, and the destruction of, or accidental loss, damage to, alteration of, unauthorised disclosure of or access to your Personal Data.


As commonly known, the transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure. Although LG will do our best to protect your Personal Data, we cannot guarantee the security of your data transmitted to us via the internet; any such transmission is at your own risk.


RETENTION OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA


LG will retain your Personal Data in compliance with this Privacy Notice and/or the terms and conditions of your agreement(s) with LG for the duration of your relationship with us, for such period as may be necessary to protect the interests of LG as may be deemed necessary, where otherwise required by the law and/or where required by LG’s relevant policies. Thereafter, such Personal Data will be deleted or destroyed by LG with or without notice to you.


WHAT IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THIS NOTICE OR THE PERSONAL DATA PROVIDED IS INCOMPLETE


It is obligatory for LG to collect and retain your Personal Data unless stated otherwise. If you do not supply LG with your Personal Data, or do not consent to the above or this Notice, LG will not be able to:


(a) to process your purchase of any of LG’s products and/or services;


(b) communicate with you;


(c) provide you with the LG’s products and/or services requested;


(d) accept and process your entry to any contest or promotion;


(e) update you on LG’s latest products, services and/or promotions; and/or


(f) allow you to access certain sections of our Website where log in is required.


YOUR RIGHT TO ACCESS AND CORRECT YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION


At any time should you require further information, access to, update or correct Personal Data submitted by your organization and/or its affiliates to LG, and/or provide feedback to us, please write in to:


PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION OFFICER


LG ELECTRONICS (M) SDN BHD


ADDRESS: A-08-01, Level 8, Block A, PJ8, No. 23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8, 46050 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan

Website: www.lg.com/my/support


MISCELLANEOUS


In the event of any inconsistency between the English version and other language versions of this Notice, the terms of this English version shall prevail.

 