LG XBOOM 360 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Omnidirectional Sound - Beige
Red Dot Design Award
LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q
iF Design Award
LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q
CES 2023 Innovation Awards
LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q
Round-the-Clock Party
Ready to Party Inside or Out
Bring Your Party Anywhere
Big Bass, Ready to Go
Connect Your Way
360° Panorama Sound
The LG XBOOM 360 Speaker on a table in the middle of a living room. Circles surround the room to demonstrate the omnidirectional sound of the speaker.
The LG XBOOM 360 with circles and arrows surrounding it to demonstrate the panormic sound.
Three circles with multicolored soundwaves inside to demonstrate the consistant omnidirectional sound frequency of the LG XBOOM 360.
**Omnidirectional sound by speaker with multiple drivers
***Directivity pattern horizontal test was conducted by LG internally (in laboratory condition)
Perfect-sounding audio from every angle
A deconstructed LG XBOOM 360 to describe its design and function.
No Strings Attached
The XBOOM 360 Speaker on a table beside a cup of tea and a pair of glasses while a person controls the color of the light on the speaker from their phone.
Alt text
The More, the Merrier
5 XBOOM 360 Speakers in a line.
Alt text
All Spec
SALES REGION
-
Sales Region
Global
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Production Model Name
XO3QBE
-
Buyer Model Name
XO3QBE
-
Bluetooth Searching name
XO3Q
-
Brand Information
XBOOM360
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
165 x 327 x165
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net Weight (Kg)
3.2kg
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
4
CARTON BOX
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
219x219x392
-
Type
Normal type
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
1200
-
40ft
2600
-
40ft (HC)
3120
CHANNELS
-
Number of Channels
1.1ch(3Way)
POWER
-
USB C-type (Female)
yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LED indicator
(BT, Power on,
Battery)
EQ
-
Custom EQ(App)
yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Capacity
28.86W
(7.4V/3900mAh)
-
Battery Charging time
5↓
-
Battery Life
24hrs
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode (Charging status)
10W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5W
BLUTOOTH AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App(Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
Yes(IP54)
-
Bluetooth
Yes(5.1)
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
-
Built-in Demo music
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
4inch x 1ea
-
Midrange Unit
2inch x 1ea
-
Tweeter Unit
1" Dome
-
Passive radiator
Yes
ACCESSORY(MANUAL)
-
Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY(OTHERS)
-
Strap
Yes
-
POP
Yes
