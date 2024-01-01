Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM 360 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Omnidirectional Sound - Beige

XO3QBE

LG XBOOM 360 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Omnidirectional Sound - Beige

XO3QBE
Red Dot Design Award Logo appears

Red Dot Design Award

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

iF Design Awards Logo appears

iF Design Award

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

CES 2023 Innovation Awards Logo appears

CES 2023 Innovation Awards

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

A smiling woman relaxing in a chair listening to the LG XBOOM 360 on the table beside her.

Dive into a 360° Sound experience

A cellphone on a table displaying the XBOOM 360 mood lighting controls.
XBOOM Lighting

Match the Mood to the Moment

Style the scene with the right kind of vibe thanks to 3 modes featuring 9 presets for mood lighting.
A woman sitting drinking coffee beside her LG XBOOM 360. A dog sleeping next to the LG XBOOM 360. A woman sitting on the floor reading next to the LG XBOOM 360.
A woman in shadow doing yoga next to the LG XBOOM 360. A person standing barefoot facing a natural landscape next to the LG XBOOM 360. A woman in bed gazing out the window to a starry night sky with the LG XBOOM 360.
Two women in shimmery party dresses surrounded by balloons sitting on the ground beside the LG XBOOM 360. A woman and a man celebrating by toasting champagne glasses beside a coffee table covered with snacks and the LG XBOOM 360. A woman dancing in the middle of a crowd of people.
Environmentally Conscious1

Environmentally Conscious

Just another reason to love the LG XBOOM. The XBOOM XO3 speaker contains a minimum of 9.2% post-consumer recycled content as validated by UL*. So you can feel good every time you listen.
“To the people of today who are living in bright enough times, the combination of light for myself and sound will become more important."
Meet our lighting expert

"Lighting design recreates the vibe of the space."

The personal speaker and the lighting have a common; it fills the space. As the music carries the ambient sound like wind and voice, and becoming stereophonic, the lighting also mixed up with the color and reflection, and boost up the vibe and gives another story to the space.

Lighting combined with emotion and narrative recreates a space. For instance, when we see the sparkling ripple or candle flame swaying from the wind, we are in awe of the beauty of nature, beyond the original purpose of light. As this moment, it brings up the sense to another level and helps expand our experience.
24-Hour Playback

Round-the-Clock Party

Dance all day and night with up to 24 hours of battery life* for premium sound that’s sure to keep the party bumping.
IP54 Dust and Water Resistant

Ready to Party Inside or Out

Keep the party pumping without worry thanks to the IP54 dust and water resistance rating* that makes the XBOOM the perfect choice, no matter if you're sitting fireside, poolside, or inside.
Easy-to-Carry Strap

Bring Your Party Anywhere

Get ready to experience 360° sound on the go, thanks to the easy-to-carry strap.
Bass Enhancement

Big Bass, Ready to Go

You won't have to compromise on big bass, even when on the go, with the notable woofer size in the LG XBOOM. It's the clarity you want and the big bass you crave in one ready-to-party package.
Simple Connection

Connect Your Way

Easily connect your device using Bluetooth® to get the music pumping without wires. Or plug in,with the included 3.5mm auxiliary input, so you can throw on some tunes and get listening—no matter what device you’re using.
Advanced 360 Sound with 3-Way Sound System

360° Panorama Sound

The innovative cone-shaped speaker envelops parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle. So no matter where you’re standing, the XBOOM 360 brings the beats right to your ears wherever you are and—for the first time ever—it includes upward firing sound to bring a whole new dimension of sound.

The LG XBOOM 360 Speaker on a table in the middle of a living room. Circles surround the room to demonstrate the omnidirectional sound of the speaker.

Alt text

The LG XBOOM 360 with circles and arrows surrounding it to demonstrate the panormic sound.

Alt text

Three circles with multicolored soundwaves inside to demonstrate the consistant omnidirectional sound frequency of the LG XBOOM 360.

Alt text

Alt text

*Patent pending : PCT/KR2020/012965, PCT/KR2021/009440,2021-0093216
**Omnidirectional sound by speaker with multiple drivers
***Directivity pattern horizontal test was conducted by LG internally (in laboratory condition)

Perfect-sounding audio from every angle

A deconstructed LG XBOOM 360 to describe its design and function.

Alt text

*Patent pending: 10-2022-0072998 (2022-06-15)

Alt text

*Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP54 rating under IEC standard 60529. Dust protected and resistant to low-pressure water jet spray from 2.5-3m away for 3 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.
XBOOM App for Android/iOS

No Strings Attached

The LG XBOOM App lets you run the party without constantly running over to your speaker—control audio, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer, and more, all from the palm of your hand via a Bluetooth® connection.

The XBOOM 360 Speaker on a table beside a cup of tea and a pair of glasses while a person controls the color of the light on the speaker from their phone.

Alt text

Wireless Party Link (Multi/Stereo)

The More, the Merrier

Make the party bigger with Wireless Party Link and connect up to 10 LG (XG5, XG7, XG9, XO3) speakers for the ultimate audio experience—and one massive party.

5 XBOOM 360 Speakers in a line.

Alt text

Alt text

*Each percentage of post-consumer recycled content validated by UL using Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Recycled Content, UL 2809 - Fifth Edition_
Print

All Spec

SALES REGION

  • Sales Region

    Global

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Production Model Name

    XO3QBE

  • Buyer Model Name

    XO3QBE

  • Bluetooth Searching name

    XO3Q

  • Brand Information

    XBOOM360

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    165 x 327 x165

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    3.2kg

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    4

CARTON BOX

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    219x219x392

  • Type

    Normal type

CONTAINER Q

  • 20ft

    1200

  • 40ft

    2600

  • 40ft (HC)

    3120

CHANNELS

  • Number of Channels

    1.1ch(3Way)

POWER

  • USB C-type (Female)

    yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LED indicator
    (BT, Power on,
    Battery)

EQ

  • Custom EQ(App)

    yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Capacity

    28.86W
    (7.4V/3900mAh)

  • Battery Charging time

    5↓

  • Battery Life

    24hrs

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode (Charging status)

    10W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W

BLUTOOTH AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager(FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App(Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    Yes(IP54)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes(5.1)

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

  • Built-in Demo music

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Woofer Unit

    4inch x 1ea

  • Midrange Unit

    2inch x 1ea

  • Tweeter Unit

    1" Dome

  • Passive radiator

    Yes

ACCESSORY(MANUAL)

  • Simple manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY(OTHERS)

  • Strap

    Yes

  • POP

    Yes

