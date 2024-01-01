LG XBOOM XL7S Speaker

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; XBOOM.

LG XBOOM XL7S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.


Sounds Bold
Play out Loud

Kick the party up a notch with LG XBOOM XL7S.
It sounds extra large and also has various entertainment.

Short design film of LG XBOOM XL7S. Play the video.

LG XBOOM XL7S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 8-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 250W huge sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.

One Giant Woofer

The One that Delivers Strong Bass

LG XBOOM XL7S has an 8-inch Giant Woofer. It provides a more powerful bass, delivering deep and bold sound to the crowd.
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

Hear the boomy bass any time. The Dynamic Bass Optimizer allows you to enjoy balanced sound without distortion of the bass.

*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.

2.5-Inch Dome Tweeters

Crisp and Clear Sound

Whether inside or outside hear high-frequency notes clearly. It has two 2.5-inch dome tweeters, delivering better sound.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on. Above is dynamic pixel lighing, displaying cactu character.

XBOOM Party Lightings

Make Your Party Mesmerizing

LG XBOOM Party Lightings make a party lit. You can create a party light show while astounding your crowd with text or animations. The flashy double strobe lightings will captivate the crowd.

Close-up of dynamic pixel lighting. It displays the Dance! Text. Below orange multi color ring lighitng is on. Behine the speaker, people are dancing on the beach.

Dynamic Pixel Lighting

Expressing Excitement
in Text Mode

Experience the evolution with LG XBOOM XL7S. It has a LED panel to display text. Type your message through the XBOOM App.

*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.

Text is placed on the purple gradient area, below there is a diagonal black colored area. The speaker is placed in between, showing dynamic pixel lighting and multi color ring lighting.

Dynamic Pixel Lighting

Pixel Art Brings Waves of Fun

Dynamic Pixel Lighting also offers animation presets. You can display colorful patterns, visual EQ, or characters on LED panel.

Text only

Text is placed on the black colored area, and the pictogram of multi color ring lighting's movements are shown; clockwise, counter-clockwise, upper and lower semicircle, left and right semicircle, and flash effect. The speaker is placed 45 degree angle to the left. And there is purple gradient colored area underneath for design purpose. 8-inch woofer is exaggerated in order to highlight its various colors.

Multi Color Ring Lighting

Be more festive with Ring Lighting

LG XBOOM XL7S presents a beat-driven light show— Multi Color Ring Lighting. The light dance along with your music bringing dynamic energy to the party.

Customize Your Party Lighting

Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own party lighting. You can also choose animation or type a message for the crwods to double boom up the fun.

Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.

Illustrated images of LG XBOOM XL7S. From the top, shillouet of people, with the telescopic handle and wheels woman carrys the speaker easily. Top view of the speaker and telescopic handle. People are enjoying pool party, two LG XBOOM XL7S with sound graphics are placed behind. Back view of the speaker and people are juming on the beach, close-up of the wheel.

*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
**IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.

A woman is singing.

There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL7S. Below the image, there are guitar

Mic & Guitar In

Hold Your Own Concert

With LG XBOOM XL7S, you can turn the event into karaoke. Plug in your microphone and sing your heart out. You can also connect in a guitar and hold an acoustic concert of your own.

Take it everywhere,
Enjoy anytime

Go with LG XBOOM XL7S wherever you like to share the music. It is built to keep up in the outdoors, so it travels with you everywhere without any worries.

Grab and Move

With telescopic handle and wheels, carrying LG XBOOM XL7S got extremely easy. It also tilts back, so you can carry it like a luggage.

IPX4 Water Resistant

LG XBOOM XL7S meets an IPX4 Water Resistant rating; it can withstand water splashes.

*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.

20 Hours of Battery Life

LG XBOOM XL7S has long battery life, so you can turn music up anytime without worrying.

*20-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting. Battery life varies by use, settings, and environmental conditions.

Print

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    8" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    2.5" x 1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • USB

    1

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    250 W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    20

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    65 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Carton Box

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    15.5 kg

  • Gross Weight

    18.5 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

