LG Soundbar C SC9S Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with WOW Symphony
AVForums
Computer Bild
HIFI.DE
Synergy that Completes a Whole New Experience
LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.
A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.
WOW Bracket
Fits neatly on OLED C Series
LG WOW Bracket allows you to place soundbar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your soundbar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.
*Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55", 65", 77".
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.
WOW Orchestra
A soundbar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound
LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (0- 100), soundbar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*Compatibility of LG Soundbar will vary by model.
**The image shown is for illustration purposes only. The actual location of cable ports may vary depending on TV products or models.
***A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the soundbar.
Experience Theater Quality Sound
Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Sound Bar and TV to all over the living room.
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
World’s 1st Dolby Atmos soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels
A sound bar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from sound bar to right in front of the TV.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates
a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of soundbar.
**The mid-layer is created using soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Feel the Roar of the Bass
A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.
Exceptional Content Experience
*Both TV and soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound
*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the soundbar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the soundbar’s sonic performance.
LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound for Various Contents
*The above image is for representative purpose.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Works with Alexa
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
Yes
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Number of Speakers
9 EA
-
Output Power
400 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
MQA
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
22.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
TV Synergy Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
37 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
38 W
