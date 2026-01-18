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LG Residential Air Conditioner Promo

Heatwave Campaign

Heatwave Campaign

Rewards Worth Up to RM2,900

Get rewarded when you buy 4 selected air conditioner units & above*

Promo Period: 27 Feb 2026 — 3 May 2026

Raya Joy, Raya Savings

Cool More, Breathe Better

Purchase 4 eligible air conditioners for a FREE 360° HIT Air Purifier, or 3 units for a FREE AeroHit Air Purifier*

 

*Terms and conditions apply.

Terms & Conditions

Make This Heatwave A Breeze

Get additional 2-years extended warranty when you purchase a selected LG Air Conditioner.*

 

*Terms and conditions apply.

Terms & Conditions

Upgrade To LG For Better Comfort & Rewards

Extra Touch 'n Go eWallet Credits worth RM100* when you trade-in your non-LG air conditioner.

 

*Terms and conditions apply.

Terms & Conditions

Get Greater Rebate The More You Purchase

For each purchase, get Touch 'n Go eWallet Credits worth RM150*

 

*Terms and conditions apply.

Terms & Conditions