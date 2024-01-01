We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UltraGear™ OLED Dual Mode gaming monitor | UHD 240Hz, FHD 480Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), HDR400 True black
The new genre of
gaming monitor
This monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.
Display
32" 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Brilliance to
magnificent play
Bright OLED panel.
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
The explosion of colors
Extremely fast
0.03ms response time
Gamer-centric design
All new design in your style
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Bring sharpness
to your play
Show only your game
Comfortable but vibrant
Award-winning gaming GUI
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
How to Protect your OLED
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
32
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
32
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814 x 0.1814
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1.5M:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Curvature
NO
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1.2M:1
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Size [cm]
79.9
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973 x 183 x 544
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19.5V, 10.8A
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
55W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
32W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
60W
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
Door, Mouse holder
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
