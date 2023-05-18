LG MALAYSIA EXPANDS RETAIL PRESENCE IN MALAYSIA WITH NEW SHOP IN SHOP STORE IN PENANG

LG together with Ban Hin Bee Sdn Bhd bring innovative home technology to Penangites









Penang, 18 May 2023 - Award-winning home appliance manufacturer LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) is proud to announce the opening of its sixth Shop-in-Shop store in Penang resulting from a new partnership with local electronics store Ban Hin Bee Sdn Bhd (BHB). This marks a significant milestone for LG as it expands its retail presence in Malaysia, with this being the first store with BHB and the 43rd store nationwide.

The new LG Shop in Shop store will showcase LG's latest range of innovative and high-quality home appliances and home entertainment products including OLED TVs, InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners. Customers will be able to have a more accessible experience with LG's cutting-edge technology and enjoy exclusive promotions and deals.

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia said that they are pleased to partner with a like-minded organisation whose commitment to offer Malaysians with high-quality products for a better lifestyle is insurmountable.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ban Hin Bee to bring the LG Shop in Shop store to Penang," said Justin during the Grand Opening.

"This new store will allow us to provide our customers with a more immersive shopping experience when buying them for their home. We look forward to welcoming Penangites to our new store and introducing them to LG's latest technology that we know will better complement customer’s homes and lifestyle."

To celebrate the grand opening, early birds can enjoy special promotions on selected models with limited units available. Customers who purchase a minimum of RM300 of LG products will also be eligible for a lucky draw, with exciting prizes up for grabs.

Additionally, BHB customers who have made previous purchases are eligible for a loyalty reward. This offer is limited to the first 100 customers only, so hurry down to the LG Shop in Shop store at BHB today!

The LG Shop in Shop store is located at the Anson Road outlet:

Ban Hin Bee Sdn Bhd, No. 111, Jalan Anson, George Town, 10400 Pulau Pinang.

For more information on the LG’s latest Shop in Shop outlet, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for latest updates, news and promotions.



About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

