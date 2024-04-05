LG OPENS FIRST LG SERVICE CENTRE AND ACADEMY IN MALAYSIA

The New LG Service Centre and Academy Sets a Benchmark in Customer Care and Product Expertise









KUALA LUMPUR, 5 APRIL 2024 – Leading home appliances brand, LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd is thrilled to unveil its inaugural LG Service Centre and Academy in Malaysia, strategically located at Sungai Besi. This significant launch underlines LG's steadfast commitment to enhancing customer service and satisfaction throughout the region.

The newly established facility uniquely integrates a service centre with an academy, thoughtfully designed to augment the skills and knowledge of LG's sales agents and technicians. This dedication ensures the delivery of unparalleled service across LG’s extensive range of home and electronic products, striving to epitomise the 'Life’s Good' experience for every LG customer.

Beyond its servicing capabilities, the centre boasts a state-of-the-art showroom, presenting an extensive selection of LG’s cutting-edge products. From home entertainment systems to consumer electronic appliances, customers can explore the latest in technological innovations, experiencing firsthand the quality and craftsmanship that define LG’s offerings.

"Our new Service Centre and Academy in Malaysia symbolises our commitment to not only meeting customer needs but surpassing them. By investing in the advanced training of our staff and creating a space where customers can fully experience our showcased products, we are setting a new standard in customer care," said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Malaysia.

With a forward-looking perspective, LG is committed to expanding its service network to enhance service efficiency and customer satisfaction. This initiative forms a part of LG's overarching strategy to bolster its market presence and provide extensive service coverage, catering to the escalating demand and sales volume.

“This launch heralds the commencement of our endeavour to bolster LG’s presence and service capabilities across the nation. It reflects our continuous pledge to provide unparalleled customer service and support, ensuring that every interaction with LG products is not only positive but genuinely enriching. Our aim is to make 'Life’s Good' a tangible reality for our customers,” expressed Justin.

For more information about LG and its LG Service Centre and Academy, please visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news, and promotions.

About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

