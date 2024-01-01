Product Model Number : LG Purification System V2 Replacement Filter Number : 1stage QF0422L, 2stage QF1222L

The concentration of the indicated substances in water entering the system was reduced to a concentration less than or equal to the permissible limit for water leaving the system as specified in NSF/ ANSI Standard 42 and Standard 53.

This System tested and certified by WQA against NSF/ANSI Standard 42, Standard 53 for the reduction of substances listed below.

The system conforms to NSF 42 and 53 for the specific performance claims verified and substantiated by test data.