Performance Data Sheet

Product Model Number : LG Purification System V2 Replacement Filter Number : 1stage QF0422L, 2stage QF1222L

 

The concentration of the indicated substances in water entering the system was reduced to a concentration less than or equal to the permissible limit for water leaving the system as specified in NSF/ ANSI Standard 42 and Standard 53.

 

This System tested and certified by WQA against NSF/ANSI Standard 42, Standard 53 for the reduction of substances listed below.

 

The system conforms to NSF 42 and 53 for the specific performance claims verified and substantiated by test data.

 

 

Substance

LG Purification System V1

% Reduction

Influent challenge concentration

Maximum permissible product water concentration or

Reduction requirement

chlorine

99%

2.0 mg/L ± 10%

≥ 50%

Particulate, Class I particles

>0.5μm to 1μm

>99.9%

at least 10,000 particles/mL

≥ 85%

cadmium

99.6%

0.03 ± 10% mg/L

0.005 mg/L

lead

99.8%

0.15 ± 10% mg/L

0.005 mg/L

mercury

98.4%

0.006 ± 10% mg/L

0.002 mg/L

microcystins

96.4%

0.004 ± 10% mg/L

0.0003 mg/L

Turbidity

99.3%

11 ± 1 NTU

0.5 NTU

cyst

99.997%

Minimum 50,000/L

99.95%

NOTE


While the testing was performed under standard laboratory conditions, actual performance may vary.

WARNING

This system is for use on water supplies that have been treated to public water systems standards.

 

This system has been tested to demonstrate effective reduction of microcystins, however, in the event of a reported cyanotoxin event in your water supply, other cyanotoxins may be present in the drinking water which may not be effectively reduced by this system. In the event of a cyanotoxin notification, follow the recommendations of your drinking water authority.

 

To reduce the risk associated with the ingestion of contaminants, do not use with water that is microbiologically unsafe or of unknown quality without adequate disinfection before or after the system.

 

Systems certified for cyst reduction may be used on disinfected water that may contain filterable cysts.

Specification of the Water Filter

Flow Rate : 0.3 gpm

 

Water Temperature : 4 °C – 45 °C

 

Capacity : 200 gallons (757 liters)

 

Water pressure : 20 - 120 psi (138 - 827 kPa)

 

Function : Chemical/Mechanical removal

 

 

For replacement filters, visit your local dealer or distributor or LG Electronics. For further assistance, contact the LG Electronics Customer Information Center.

 

 

Manufactured by LG Electronics, INC:

 

170, Sungsanpaechoungro, Seongsan-gu, Gyeongsangnam-do, THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA