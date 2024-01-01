We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Performance Data Sheet
Product Model Number : LG Purification System V2 Replacement Filter Number : 1stage QF0422L, 2stage QF1222L
The concentration of the indicated substances in water entering the system was reduced to a concentration less than or equal to the permissible limit for water leaving the system as specified in NSF/ ANSI Standard 42 and Standard 53.
This System tested and certified by WQA against NSF/ANSI Standard 42, Standard 53 for the reduction of substances listed below.
The system conforms to NSF 42 and 53 for the specific performance claims verified and substantiated by test data.
Substance
LG Purification System V1
% Reduction
Influent challenge concentration
Maximum permissible product water concentration or
Reduction requirement
chlorine
99%
2.0 mg/L ± 10%
≥ 50%
Particulate, Class I particles
>0.5μm to 1μm
>99.9%
at least 10,000 particles/mL
≥ 85%
cadmium
99.6%
0.03 ± 10% mg/L
0.005 mg/L
lead
99.8%
0.15 ± 10% mg/L
0.005 mg/L
mercury
98.4%
0.006 ± 10% mg/L
0.002 mg/L
microcystins
96.4%
0.004 ± 10% mg/L
0.0003 mg/L
Turbidity
99.3%
11 ± 1 NTU
0.5 NTU
cyst
99.997%
Minimum 50,000/L
99.95%
NOTE
While the testing was performed under standard laboratory conditions, actual performance may vary.
WARNING
This system is for use on water supplies that have been treated to public water systems standards.
This system has been tested to demonstrate effective reduction of microcystins, however, in the event of a reported cyanotoxin event in your water supply, other cyanotoxins may be present in the drinking water which may not be effectively reduced by this system. In the event of a cyanotoxin notification, follow the recommendations of your drinking water authority.
To reduce the risk associated with the ingestion of contaminants, do not use with water that is microbiologically unsafe or of unknown quality without adequate disinfection before or after the system.
Systems certified for cyst reduction may be used on disinfected water that may contain filterable cysts.
Specification of the Water Filter
Flow Rate : 0.3 gpm
Water Temperature : 4 °C – 45 °C
Capacity : 200 gallons (757 liters)
Water pressure : 20 - 120 psi (138 - 827 kPa)
Function : Chemical/Mechanical removal
For replacement filters, visit your local dealer or distributor or LG Electronics. For further assistance, contact the LG Electronics Customer Information Center.
Manufactured by LG Electronics, INC:
170, Sungsanpaechoungro, Seongsan-gu, Gyeongsangnam-do, THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA