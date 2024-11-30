We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20W | Bluetooth | NFC | Airplay | iPod Compatible
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Type Systeem
Portable Speaker
-
Totaal vermogen
20W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Scart
Nee
-
AOA (Direct Android dock)
Nee
-
Composiet
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
AUX
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Nee
-
Portable In
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
Airplay
Ja
-
iPod / iPhone compatible
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
AUX in
Nee
-
USB Host
Nee
GELUID
-
XDSS Plus
Nee
-
Dolby Digital
Nee
-
MP3 Optimizer
Nee
-
3D Stereo
Nee
-
Natural/ Auto EQ
Nee
-
Virtual surround
Nee
TUNER
-
FM
Nee
-
RDS
Nee
-
Geheugen
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
