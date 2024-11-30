We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2CH Sound | 50W | Bluetooth | Optical In
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Product Type
Soundbar
-
Smart TV
Nee
-
Draadloze subwoofer
Nee
-
EAN Code
8806087499605
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Totaal
50W
-
Subwoofer
Geen
AANSLUITINGEN
-
USB 2.0
Nee
-
Portable In
Nee
-
Audio optisch
Ja
-
HDMI
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Nee
-
NFC
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Virtual Surround
Nee
-
MP3 Optimizer
Nee
-
Natural / Auto EQ
Nee
AV FORMAAT
-
Dolby digital
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Soundbar
880 x 62 x 90
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
