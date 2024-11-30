We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SH8 Soundbar | 4.1Ch. | 420W vermogen | Wireless Subwoofer | Google Cast™ | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | TV Sound Sync | Bluetooth Stand-by | HDMI | TV Matching Design
Alle specificaties
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Hoofdeenheid (zonder voet) mm
1.200 x 53 x 85
-
Overeenkomend TV-formaat
55 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
171x320x252
MATERIAAL
-
Voorkant
SECC
-
Boven / onder
ABS
-
Subwoofer_Voorkant
SECC
-
Subwoofer_Inhoud
Hout
KANAAL/UITGANGSVERMOGEN
-
Kanaal
4.1 kan luidsprekersysteem
-
Totaal
420W
-
Voorkant
70 W x 2
-
Midden
Nee
-
Achterkant
Nee
-
Surround
40 Wx2
-
Subwoofer
200W (draadloos)
-
192kHz/24-bits
Nee
LUIDSPREKER
-
SPL
82dB
-
Systeem
Sluiting
-
Tweetereenheid - Alleen voorkant
20 mm (PPS) boog
-
Woofereenheid
40 x 100 (spoor)
-
Impedantie
4 ohm
SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
82dB
-
Systeem
Bass Reflex
-
Woofereenheid
6 inch
-
Impedantie
3 ohm
NETWERK
-
Wifi-bandbreedte ( 2,4G / 5G)
Ja
-
Maasnetwerk
Ja
-
Mediaserver
Ja
VERBINDINGSMOGELIJKHEDEN
-
Audio-ingang (draagbaar in (3,5 Ø)
Ja
-
Optisch
Ja (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) In / Uit
Nee
-
HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4) In / Uit
Ja(1) / Ja(1)
-
HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2) In / Uit
Nee
-
USB
Ja (alleen service)
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Ja
-
Ethernetpoort
Ja
-
Wifi
Ja
-
Beeldschermtype
LCD (8 tekens)
-
LED-indicatiekleur
7 kleuren met 1 elk 3 kleuren-LED
GELUIDSMODUS
-
24-bits/192KHz sampling
Nee
-
Thuisbioscoopmodus
Ja
-
Kanaal
4.1 kan
-
Groepsweergavemodus (één bron --> meerdere
Ja
-
Modus meerdere kamers (meerdere bronnen --> meerdere
Ja
-
Audio-inhoudstroom
Ja
-
Gebruikers-EQ
Ja
-
Nachtmodus aan/uit
Ja
COMFORT
-
OS-ondersteuning (Windows / Mac / iOS / Android)
(Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja)
-
Smartphone / Tablet externe app
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
3D videosignaal passthrough
Ja
-
4K Pass
Ja
-
USB-host
Nee
-
USB laden
Nee
AUDIOFORMAAT
-
LPCM
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Nee
-
Dolby Digital EX
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic IIx
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Nee
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Nee
-
DTS-HD hoge resolutie
Nee
-
DTS-Neo 6
Nee
-
DTS-ES
Nee
-
DTS 96/24
Ja
-
FLAC (tot 192kHz)
Ja
-
OGG ( tot 48kHz)
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
ALAC
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Nee
-
MPEG2 AAC (bitstream / decoderen)
Ja
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
-
AIFF
Ja
AUDIOSTREAMINGSERVICE
-
Google Cast
Ja
-
Spotify Connect
Ja
-
Geïntegreerde service
Ja
HOOFD_STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Type (adapter)
Adapter (25V, 1,52A)
-
Verbruik bij uitschakelen
0,5W ↓
-
Stroomverbruik
TBD
SUBWOOFER_STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Type SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Verbruik bij uitschakelen
0,5 W onder
-
Stroomverbruik
TBD
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Batterijen
2 elk
-
Luidsprekerkabel
Nee
-
Garantiekaart
Ja
-
Ingangskabel draagbaar
Nee
-
HDMI-kabel
Nee
-
Optische kabel
Ja
-
LAN-kabel
Ja
-
Beugel wandmontage
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
