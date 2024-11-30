We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SK9 Dolby Atmos Soundbar | 5.1.2ch 500W | Perfect match met 55" TV en groter | Google Assistant
SK9 Dolby Atmos Soundbar | 5.1.2ch 500W | Perfect match met 55" TV en groter | Google Assistant
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Soundbar
-
Afmetingen Soundbar (B x H x D)
1200 x 58 x 145
-
Afmetingen Subwoofer (B x H x D)
221 x 390 x 312.8
-
Meredian technologie
Nee
-
Kleur
Dark Titan Silver
-
Matching TV
55" en groter
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
DTS Virtual: X
Ja
-
High Resolution Audio gecertificeerd
Ja
-
4K sound
Ja
-
4K Content compatible
Ja
-
Sound Up converter
Ja
-
Channel
5.1.2ch
-
Vermogen Soundbar
300W
-
Vermogen Subwoofer
200W
-
ASC
Ja
-
Virtual Surround
Ja
-
MP3 optimizer
Ja
-
Natural / Auto EQ
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
TV sound sync
Ja
-
HDMI (HDCP 2.2)
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
Portable in
Ja
-
Audio Optisch
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
WiFi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Ja
-
Embbedded Service
Nee
AV FORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
DTS Virtual: X
Nee
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
-
OGG
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
ALAC
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
-
AIFF
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente