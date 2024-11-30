Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG XBOOM OL100

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

LG XBOOM OL100

OL100

LG XBOOM OL100

(0)
Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMEEN

  • Entiteit

    DG/ES/FS/IS/UK/PT/PL/MK/SW

  • Target MP

    `19.2

  • Systeemmodelnaam

    OL100-DB

  • Systeemmodelnaam - Hoofdset

    OL100DB

VERSTERKER

  • Functieschakelaar - cd/dvd

    Ja/Nee

  • Functieschakelaar - Tuner

    Ja

  • Functieschakelaar - AUX IN 1

    Ja

  • Functieschakelaar - AUX IN 2

    Ja

  • Functieschakelaar - USB1

    Ja

  • Functieschakelaar - USB2

    Ja

  • Functieschakelaar - USB3

    Ja

  • Functieschakelaar - Bluetooth

    Ja

INTERFACE

  • Audio uit - Hoofdtelefoonaansluiting (Φ3,5 / Φ6,3)

    Ja/Nee

  • Audio in - Optisch

    Ja

  • Audio in - USB 1

    Ja (Top)

  • Audio in - USB 2

    Ja (Top)

  • Audio in - USB 3

    Ja (Top)

  • Audio in - AUX IN 1

    Ja

  • Audio in - AUX IN 2

    Ja (achter)

  • Deurvergrendelingssleutel (schijf)

    Ja

  • Systeemaansluiting met luidspreker (voor / subwoofer)

    Ingebouwd

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ja

  • Karaokefunctie - Mic volume (op de hoofdset)

    Ja

  • Karaokefunctie - Mic jack

    2EA (Φ6,3)

  • Karaokefunctie - MIC ECHO (op RCU)

    Ja

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    CK99

  • Display - Demo

    Ja

  • Display - Dimmer

    Ja

GELUID

  • EQUALIZER - Gebruiker EQ

    Ja

  • EQUALIZER - Cluster1 EQ

    Ja

  • EQUALIZER - Standaard

    Ja

  • EQUALIZER - Pop

    Ja

  • EQUALIZER - Klassiek

    Ja

  • EQUALIZER - Rock

    Ja

  • EQUALIZER - Jazz

    Ja

  • EQUALIZER - Bass blast

    Ja

  • EQUALIZER - Meridian EQ

    Ja

  • EQUALIZER - Voetbal

    Ja

  • SPECIAAL EQ - Dangdut

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Arabisch

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Afro hip-hop

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - India

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Regueton

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Merengue

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Salsa

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Samba

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Axe

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Forro

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Funk

    Ja

  • (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Sertanejo

    Ja

  • Jukebox

    Ja

  • Normal DJ-modus - DJ-effect

    Ja

  • Normal DJ-modus - Party Accelerator

    Ja

  • Normal DJ-modus - Crossfader

    Ja

  • Normal DJ-modus - Tempobediening

    Ja

  • Normal DJ-modus - Auto sync.

    Ja

  • Normal DJ-modus - Pro Party Accelerator (gebruikersmodus)

    Ja

  • Normal DJ-modus - DJ-loop

    Ja

  • Normal DJ-modus - DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Ja

  • Normal DJ-modus - Dj-scratcher

    Ja

  • DJ Star-modus - DJ Star-modus

    Ja

  • DJ Star-modus - DJ-effect

    Ja

  • DJ Star-modus - Real Scratcher

    Ja

  • DJ Star-modus - Crossfader

    Ja

  • DJ Star-modus - Tempobediening

    Ja

  • DJ Star-modus - Auto sync.

    Ja

  • DJ Star-modus - Pro Party Accelerator (gebruikersmodus)

    Ja

  • DJ Star-modus - Keu

    Ja

  • Multi Jukebox

    Ja

  • Sampler-creator

    Ja

  • Auto-DJ

    Ja

  • Kindveilige modus

    Ja

VERMOGEN

  • Vereist vermogen - Smal (50/60Hz)

    110 of 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Vereist vermogen - Breed

    110/220V

  • Opgenomen vermogen

    170W

  • Opgenomen vermogen in stand-by

    0,5W↓

AUDIOBEDIENING

  • DOLBY AUDIO

    Ja

  • 2Ch Stereo (bypass)

    Ja

  • Mute

    Ja

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Afstembereik - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87,5 ~ 108,0 MHz

  • RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

  • Favoriete zenders

    Ran.50

  • Geheugen/wissen

    Ja/Ja

  • Klok/alarm/sleep/set

    Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja

AFSPEELBARE SCHIJF, BESTANDSTYPE/KENMERK

  • Disc

    1

  • Type

    1 cd-tray

  • Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - Audio-cd

    Ja

  • Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - MP3/WMA CD

    Ja/Ja

  • Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - cd-r/cd-rw

    Ja/Ja

  • Afspeelbare bestandsindeling - MP3

    Ja

  • Afspeelbare bestandsindeling - WMA

    Ja

  • Afspeelbare bestandsindeling -Bluetooth AAC-codec

    Ja

  • Gemak - Herhaal 1/Alle

    Ja/Ja

  • Gemak - Jukebox

    Ja (100)

  • Gemak - Shuffle

    Ja

  • Gemak - Overslaan - Fwd/Rev

    Ja

  • Gemak - Scannen - Fwd/Rev

    Ja

  • Gemak - USB directe opname

    Ja

  • Gemak - Dubbele USB (USB1, USB2 naar USB3 opname)

    Ja

  • Gemak - Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Gemak - Bluetooth-afstandsbediening app (Android/iOS)

    Ja/Nee

  • Gemak - Multicolor (RGB) luidsprekerverlichting

    Ja

  • Gemak - Sprankelende verlichting

    Ja

  • Gemak - X-flitsverlichting

    Ja

  • Gemak - Real Light Show (achtergrondverlichting)

    Ja

  • Gemak - Led-setverlichting (wiel)

    Ja

  • Gemak - MP3/WMA ID3 tag-weergave

    Ja

  • Gemak - Bestand/map zoeken met het afspelen van muziek (EZ-bestand zoeken)

    Ja

  • Gemak - Bestand verwijderen

    Ja

  • Gemak - Bluetooth auto functiewijziging

    Ja

  • Gemak - Tv-geluidssynchronisatie

    Ja

  • Gemak - Bluetooth power on (stand-by)

    Ja

  • Gemak - DJ sharing

    Ja

  • Gemak - Fota

    Ja

  • Gemak - Bluetooth-multipairing van de telefoon (Android/iOS)

    Ja/Nee

  • Gemak - Automatisch afspelen van muziek (move & play)

    Ja

  • Gemak - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

    Ja

  • Mobiliteit instellen - Wielen

    Ja (2)

  • Mobiliteit instellen - Handvat

    Ja

KARAOKE

  • Echomodus

    Ja

  • Vocale effecten

    Ja

  • Voice-onderdrukker

    Ja

  • Toonwisselaar

    Ja

TV-GELUID

  • Bediening met tv-afstandsbediening - Vol + , - , mute

    Ja

  • Sound-sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Ja

  • Sound-sync - Optisch

    Ja

  • Automatisch in-/uitschakelen - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Ja

  • Automatisch in-/uitschakelen - Optisch

    Ja

AFSTANDSBEDIENING & TOEBEHOREN

  • Afstandsbediening - Unit

    Ja

  • Afstandsbediening - Modelnaam

    MA2

  • Afstandsbediening - Key-nummer

    40 (optie 9)

  • Afstandsbediening - Batterij

    AAAx2

  • Gebruiksaanwijzing - Eenvoudig

    Ja

  • Garantiekaart

    Ja

  • FM-antenne

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Doostype (tip on / offset / flexo)

    Tip on

  • Netsnoer

    Ja

LUIDSPREKER

  • Luidspreker - Systeem

    2-weg 2 luidsprekers

  • Luidspreker - Tweeter

    2" x 2

  • Luidspreker - Middentoner

    4" x 2

  • Luidspreker - Impedantie

    6Ω

  • Luidspreker - Magnetische afscherming

    Niet afgeschermd

  • Subwoofer - Systeem

    1-weg 1 luidspreker

  • Subwoofer - Woofer

    12" x 1

  • Subwoofer - Impedantie

    12Ω

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

  • Type eenheid (CMF)

    Glimmend

  • DJ knop zilver deco

    Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

