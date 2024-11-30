We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM OL45
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Entiteit
BN/DG/ES/FS/IS/UK/PT/HS/PL/CZ/MK/SW
-
Target MP
`19.1
-
Systeemmodelnaam
OL45-DB
-
Systeemmodelnaam - Hoofdset
OL45DB
VERSTERKER
-
Uitgangsvermogen *RMS THD : 25% - Voor
220W x 1
-
Functieschakelaar - cd/dvd
Ja/Nee
-
Functieschakelaar - Tuner
Ja
-
Functieschakelaar - AUX IN 1
Ja
-
Functieschakelaar - USB1
Ja
-
Functieschakelaar - Bluetooth
Ja
INTERFACE
-
Audio uit - Party Link met AUX
Ja
-
Audio in - USB 1
Ja (voor)
-
Audio in - AUX IN 1
Ja (achter)
-
Deurvergrendelingssleutel (schijf)
Ja
-
Radioantenne - FM
Ja
-
Karaokefunctie - Mic volume (op de hoofdset)
Ja
-
Karaokefunctie - Mic jack
Ja
-
Karaokefunctie - MIC ECHO (op RCU)
Ja
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
OM4560
-
Display - Demo
Ja
-
Display - Dimmer
Ja
GELUID
-
EQUALIZER - Cluster1 EQ
Ja
-
EQUALIZER - Standaard
Ja
-
EQUALIZER - Pop
Ja
-
EQUALIZER - Klassiek
Ja
-
EQUALIZER - Rock
Ja
-
EQUALIZER - Jazz
Ja
-
EQUALIZER - Bass blast
Ja
-
EQUALIZER - Voetbal
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Dangdut
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Arabisch
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Afro hip-hop
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - India
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Regueton
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Merengue
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Salsa
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Samba
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Axe
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Forro
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Funk
Ja
-
SPECIAAL EQ (Latin/Brazilië/ etc.) - Sertanejo
Ja
-
Jukebox
Ja
-
Multi Jukebox
Ja
-
Auto-DJ
Ja
-
Kindveilige modus
Ja
VERMOGEN
-
Vereist vermogen - Smal (50/60Hz)
110 of 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Vereist vermogen - Breed
110/220V
-
Opgenomen vermogen
40W
-
Opgenomen vermogen in stand-by
0,5W↓
AUDIOBEDIENING
-
Mute
Ja
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Afstembereik - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87,5 ~ 108,0 MHz
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
-
Favoriete zenders
Ran.50
-
Geheugen/wissen
Ja/Ja
-
Klok/alarm/sleep/set
Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja
AFSPEELBARE SCHIJF, BESTANDSTYPE/KENMERK
-
Disc
1
-
Type
1 cd-tray
-
Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - Audio-cd
Ja
-
Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - MP3/WMA CD
Ja
-
Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - cd-r/cd-rw
Ja
-
Afspeelbare DISC-indeling - CDG
Ja
-
Afspeelbare bestandsindeling - MP3
Ja
-
Afspeelbare bestandsindeling - WMA
Ja
-
Afspeelbare bestandsindeling -Bluetooth AAC-codec
Ja
-
Gemak - Herhaal 1/Alle
Ja/Ja
-
Gemak - Juke Box
Ja (200)
-
Gemak - Shuffle
Ja
-
Gemak - Overslaan - Fwd/Rev
Ja
-
Gemak - Scannen - Fwd/Rev
Ja
-
Gemak - USB directe opname
Ja
-
Gemak - Bluetooth
Ja
-
Gemak - Bluetooth Remote App (Android)
Ja/Nee
-
Gemak - Multicolor (RGB) luidsprekerverlichting
Ja
-
Gemak - MP3/WMA ID3 tag-weergave
Ja
-
Gemak - Bestand verwijderen
Ja
-
Gemak - Bluetooth auto functiewijziging
Ja
-
Gemak - Tv-geluidssynchronisatie
Ja
-
Gemak - Bluetooth power on (stand-by)
Ja
-
Gemak - Fota
Ja
-
Gemak - Via Bluetooth koppelen van meerdere telefoons
Ja
-
Gemak - Automatisch afspelen van muziek (move & play)
Ja
-
Gemak - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
Ja
KARAOKE
-
Echomodus
Ja
-
Vocale effecten
Ja
-
Voice-onderdrukker
Ja
-
Toonwisselaar
Ja
TV-GELUID
-
Sound-sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Ja
-
Automatisch in-/uitschakelen - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Ja
AFSTANDSBEDIENING & TOEBEHOREN
-
Afstandsbediening - Unit
Ja
-
Afstandsbediening - Modelnaam
MA2
-
Afstandsbediening - Key-nummer
40 (optie 9)
-
Afstandsbediening - Batterij
AAAx2
-
Gebruiksaanwijzing - Eenvoudig
Ja
-
Garantiekaart
Ja
-
FM-antenne
Ja
-
Doostype (tip on / offset / flexo)
Flexo
LUIDSPREKER
-
Luidspreker - SPL
82 dB
-
Luidspreker - Systeem
1-weg 2 luidsprekers
-
Luidspreker - Tweeter
2"
-
Luidspreker - Woofer
6,5"
-
Luidspreker - Impedantie (TW/Woofer)
4 ohm
-
Luidspreker - Magnetische afscherming
Niet afgeschermd
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Onze keuze
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente