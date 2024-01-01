About Cookies on This Site

38-inch UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

  Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen

  Altijd 2% memberkorting

  8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members

  Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente

38-inch UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

38CL950P

38-inch UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

Waarom kiezen voor VDI

Productiviteit en efficiëntie

Binnen het portofolio van LG bieden wij verschillende Thin Client oplossingen aan. LG gebruikt zijn jaren lange ervaring in scherm productie om apparaten te ontwerpen die bedrijven helpen om optimaal de functioneren tegen lagere kosten t.o.v. conventionele Pc's

LG display products that can provide better performance and working environment than conventional PC devices.

Enhanced Security Icon Image

Verbeterde beveiliging

Access Anytime, Anywhere Icon Image

Overal en altijd toegang

Making Operations More Efficient Icon Image

Werken met hogere efficiëntie

Improved Collaboration Icon Image

Gemakkelijker samenwerken

Business Continuity Icon Image

Bedrijfsvoering

Cost Savings Icon Image

Kostenbesparing

Quad-core Processor

Verbeterde prestaties

De geavanceerde quad-core processor met ingebouwde AMD Ryzen™ V1605 en een krachtige systeemgeheugenoptie (2x 4G DDR4, 128G SSD) zorgen ervoor dat het systeem soepel loopt voor een prettige werkervaring en efficiënter werken.

More Powerful Performance with Processor (AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605), RAM Storage ( 2x 4G DDR4, 128G SSD)

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ IPS scherm

Meer ruimte om te multitasken

Deze 38" UltraWide monitor heeft bijna die keer zoveel schermruimte als een traditioneel Full HD scherm. Door deze extra schermruimte te combineren met een IPS paneel met zuivere kleuren en goede kijkhoeken is deze monitor uiterst geschikt voor multitasking.

LG monitors offer a Wide Viewing Angle with IPS panels.

Ondersteunt tot twee extra monitoren

Creëer een productieve werkplek

De 38CL950N ondersteunt twee extra schermen met een maximale resolutie van 4K. Hierdoor bied deze Thin Client extra flexibiliteit om uw werkplek naar behoefte in te richten.

Triple-monitor setup with three monitors.

*38CL950N ondersteunt maximaal UltraWide™ QHD+ resolution (3840 x 1600).
*Alleen voor apparaten die 4K ondersteunen
*ondersteunt 4K via USB Type-C™ port.
Having online Conference face to face with built-in HD Webcam.
Ingebouwde Webcam & Speakers

Maximale functionaliteit

Door de ingebouwde webcam en luidspreker is dit apparaat altijd klaar voor online vergaderingen.
Work in Silent and Cost-efficient with Fanless Design .
Ontwerp zonder ventilator

Stil en kosten efficiënt

Het ontwerp zonder ventilator verlengt de levensduur van de LG 38CL950N en verlaagt ook de vervangingskosten. Het lage geluidsniveau en warmte opbrengst zorgen voor een prettige kantooromgeving en lagere energiekosten.
Ergonomisch ontwerp

Beter ergonomie op de werkplek

Door de mogelijkheid om het scherm in hoogte af te stellen en te kantelen is deze monitor uiterst ergonomisch.

product detail view of Height and tilt adjustment stand.

*De beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

Printen

Alle specificaties

PC-GEDEELTE

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen5 (V1605), 4core 8thread (TDP 15W)

  • Graphics

    AMD Radeon Vega 8 (Geïntegreerde graphics)

  • Besturingssysteem

    Windows 10 Professional

  • Systeemgeheugen

    4GB DDR4 x 2

  • Opslagruimte

    128GB (M.2, SATA 6Gbps of meer)

  • Displaysteun

    4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • Expansieslot

    1x M.2 2242/2260/2280/22110 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD), * Ondersteunt zowel SATA III als PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

  • VDI-ondersteuning

    NEE

SCHERM

  • Grootte (Inch)

    37,5

  • Grootte (cm)

    86,72cm

  • Beeldverhouding

    21:9

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 1600

  • Type paneel

    IPS

  • Paneel Multi

    LGD Module

  • Achtergrondverlichting-technologie

    LED

  • Achtergrondverlichting-type

    Edge

  • Achtergrondverlichting-array

    H1B

  • Achtergrondverlichting-dimming-technologie

    Gezamenlijk dimmen

  • Lokaal dimmen

    N.v.t.

  • Pixel-pitch

    0,229 x 0,229 mm

  • Helderheid (min.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Helderheid (std.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Piek helderheid (min.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Piek helderheid (std.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Kleurengamma (min.)

    N.v.t.

  • Kleurengamma (typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)

    1,07B

  • Kleur bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrastverhouding (min.)

    700:1

  • Contrastverhouding (std.)

    1000:1

  • Contrastverhouding met DFC

    Mega

  • Responstijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Oppervlaktebehandeling

    Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Gebogen

    JA

  • Kromming

    2300R

KENMERKEN

  • Webcam

    2D-webcam (max. 720p / 1280x720) en microfoon in bovenste schermrand

  • RFID

    NEE

  • SD kaartsleuf

    JA

  • 1ms MBR (ondersteunde frequentie)

    NEE

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    NEE

  • Active HDR met Dolby Vision™

    NEE

  • Auto-helderheid

    NEE

  • Black Stabilizer

    JA

  • Kleurkalibratie

    JA

  • Kleurzwakte

    JA

  • Richtkruis

    NEE

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Oogcomfortmodus

    NEE

  • Flicker safe

    JA

  • FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)

    NEE

  • Gamemodus

    NEE

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • HW-kalibratie

    NEE

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEE

  • Nano IPS™-technologie

    NEE

  • PBP

    JA (2PBP)

  • PIP

    NEE

  • Beeldmodus

    (niet HDR inhoud) --> aangepast, HDR-effect, Reader, foto, bioscoop, Dark Room1/2, zwakke kleuren, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Aangepast (Game), (HDR inhoud) --> HDR Levendig, HDR bioscoop , HDR Game, HDR Standaard

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Ja

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Superresolutie+

    Ja

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    Nee

  • Breed kleurengamma

    Nee

SW-TOEPASSING

  • Managementconsole

    NEE

  • Dual Controller

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ja

  • True color Pro

    NEE

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • D-Sub (H-frequentie)

    NEE

  • D-Sub (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • DVI-D

    NEE

  • DVI-I

    NEE

  • DVI (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • HDMI

    JA (1 elk)

  • HDMI-versie

    2.0

  • HDMI (H-frequentie)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-frequentie)

    PC: 56~75Hz (Freesync 52~75Hz)

  • HDMI (HDCP-versie)

    N.v.t.

  • HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • HDMI (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)

    NEE

  • DisplayPort

    NEE

  • DP-versie

    N.v.t.

  • DP (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • DP (HDCP-versie)

    N.v.t.

  • DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • DP (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)

    NEE

  • Daisy Chain

    NEE

  • Mini DisplayPort

    NEE

  • mDP-versie

    N.v.t.

  • mDP (HDCP-versie)

    N.v.t.

  • mDP (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • Hoofdtelefoon uitgang

    JA

  • Mic-in

    NEE

  • Microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie

    Ja

  • Audio in

    NEE

  • Fiber Ready

    NEE

  • Optische uitgang

    NEE

  • RCA-ingang

    NEE

  • RCA-uitgang

    NEE

  • RS-232

    NEE

  • S-Video

    NEE

  • SCART

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt-versie

    N.v.t.

  • Thunderbolt (HDCP-versie)

    N.v.t.

  • Thunderbolt (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)

    N.v.t.

  • Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)

    N.v.t.

  • USB

    4 x USB3.1 gen1 Type-A, 2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C (met DP-uitgang), 1 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C (In),

  • USB-C

    Ja (uit 2ea, in 1ea)

  • USB-C (DP-versie)

    1.4

  • USB-C (V-frequentie)

    56 ~ 75 Hz

  • USB-C (HDCP-versie)

    2.2

  • USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)

    Ja

  • USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)

    JA (uit 2ea)

  • USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    3840x1600@75Hz

  • USB-C (stroomvoorziening)

    N.v.t.

  • [Locatie]

    Horizontaal

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    Ja

  • Luidspreker_kanaal

    2 kan.

  • Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)

    10W

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Down Firing

  • Virtual surround

    NEE

  • Maxx Audio

    NEE

  • Rich Bass

    Ja

  • Equalizer

    NEE

  • AVL (Autom. volume)

    NEE

VERMOGEN

  • AC-ingang

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Uitgang DC

    210 watt

  • Energieverbruik (DC Uit)

    Minder dan 1,2 W

  • Energieverbruik (max.)

    19,5V, 8,0A

  • Energieverbruik (type.)

    77W

  • Energieverbruik (slaapstand)

    NA

  • Lang inactief (Display UIT)

    22Wh

  • Kort inactief (Display AAN)

    65Wh

  • TEC (kWh)

    270

  • Type

    Externe voeding (adapter)

MECHANISCH

  • Ontwerp zonder randen

    3-zijdig vrijwel randloos ontwerp

  • Montage stap

    Drie stappen

  • Voet afneembaar

    JA

  • Kleur (voorkast)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (middenkast)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (afdekplaat achteraan)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (standaardbehuizing)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (standaardvoet)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleuren (anderen)

    NEE

  • Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie

    Kantelen/Hoogte

  • Kantelen

    -5º ~ 15º

  • Kantelen horizontaal

    Nee

  • Draaien

    Nee

  • Hoogtebereik

    100mm

  • Hoogte omlaag

    Nee

  • Mechanische schakelaar

    Nee

  • OneClick Stand

    JA

  • Wandmontage

    100 x 100 mm

  • Andere

    NEE

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)

    N.n.b.

  • Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)

    897,3 x 634,7 x 235

  • Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)

    897,3 × 424 x 100,3

  • Palletvulling (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    N.n.b.

  • Gewicht in verpakking

    N.n.b.

  • Gewicht met standaard

    NA

  • Gewicht zonder standaard

    8,8kg

STANDAARD

  • CB

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • DTS(DTS 2.0 kanaals)

    NEE

  • Dolby Audio

    NEE

  • EPEAT (Duitsland)

    BRONZE

  • EPEAT (USA)

    BRONZE

  • ERP

    JA

  • FCC-B

    JA

  • IEC60601

    NEE

  • KC (voor Republiek Korea)

    JA

  • Medische certificering

    NEE

  • PVC-vrij

    JA

  • ROHS, REACH

    JA

  • TCO

    NEE

  • TUV-Ergo

    JA

  • TUV-GS

    JA

  • TUV-Type

    JA

  • UL(cUL)

    JA

  • Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard

    JA

ACCESSOIRE

  • Adapter

    Ja

  • Adapter (kleur)

    Zwart

  • Netsnoer

    Ja

  • Netsnoer (kleur / lengte)

    Zwart / 1,5 m

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • HDMI (kleur / lengte)

    Zwart / 1,8 m

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • DisplayPort (kleur / lengte)

    Nee

  • USB Type C

    Ja

  • USB type-C (kleur / lengte)

    Zwart / 1,5 m

  • Externe antenne

    Nee

  • VESA-beugel

    Nee

NETWERK

  • LAN

    1 x RJ45 : Ethernet 10/100/1000 (Wake on LAN ondersteuning)

  • Wifi

    Intel Dual Band Wireless-9260 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth 5, Interne dubbele antenne

  • Bluetooth

    BT 5.0

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetslocatie

    Voorzijde midden onder

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1 (Joystick)

  • Toetstype

    Joystick

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Wit knipperen

  • LED kleur(stand-by)

    UIT

OSD

  • Land

    Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië),traditioneel Chinees

  • Aantal talen

    17

COSMETISCHE DOOS

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handvat

    Uitsparing voor hand

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Verticaal

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Nee

ETC

  • Vochtigheidsbereik

    Minder dan 80%

  • Temperatuurbereik

    0~35℃

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

