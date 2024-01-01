We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38-inch UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client
38-inch UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client
Productiviteit en efficiëntie
LG display products that can provide better performance and working environment than conventional PC devices.
Verbeterde prestaties
More Powerful Performance with Processor (AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605), RAM Storage ( 2x 4G DDR4, 128G SSD)
Meer ruimte om te multitasken
LG monitors offer a Wide Viewing Angle with IPS panels.
Creëer een productieve werkplek
Triple-monitor setup with three monitors.
*Alleen voor apparaten die 4K ondersteunen
*ondersteunt 4K via USB Type-C™ port.
Beter ergonomie op de werkplek
product detail view of Height and tilt adjustment stand.
*De beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.
Alle specificaties
PC-GEDEELTE
-
Processor
AMD Ryzen5 (V1605), 4core 8thread (TDP 15W)
-
Graphics
AMD Radeon Vega 8 (Geïntegreerde graphics)
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 10 Professional
-
Systeemgeheugen
4GB DDR4 x 2
-
Opslagruimte
128GB (M.2, SATA 6Gbps of meer)
-
Displaysteun
4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Expansieslot
1x M.2 2242/2260/2280/22110 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD), * Ondersteunt zowel SATA III als PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
VDI-ondersteuning
NEE
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
37,5
-
Grootte (cm)
86,72cm
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Resolutie
3840 x 1600
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Paneel Multi
LGD Module
-
Achtergrondverlichting-technologie
LED
-
Achtergrondverlichting-type
Edge
-
Achtergrondverlichting-array
H1B
-
Achtergrondverlichting-dimming-technologie
Gezamenlijk dimmen
-
Lokaal dimmen
N.v.t.
-
Pixel-pitch
0,229 x 0,229 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
300 cd/m²
-
Piek helderheid (min.)
350 cd/m²
-
Piek helderheid (std.)
350 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
N.v.t.
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1,07B
-
Kleur bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (std.)
1000:1
-
Contrastverhouding met DFC
Mega
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Gebogen
JA
-
Kromming
2300R
KENMERKEN
-
Webcam
2D-webcam (max. 720p / 1280x720) en microfoon in bovenste schermrand
-
RFID
NEE
-
SD kaartsleuf
JA
-
1ms MBR (ondersteunde frequentie)
NEE
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEE
-
Active HDR met Dolby Vision™
NEE
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Richtkruis
NEE
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Oogcomfortmodus
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Gamemodus
NEE
-
HDR 10
JA
-
HW-kalibratie
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
NEE
-
PBP
JA (2PBP)
-
PIP
NEE
-
Beeldmodus
(niet HDR inhoud) --> aangepast, HDR-effect, Reader, foto, bioscoop, Dark Room1/2, zwakke kleuren, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Aangepast (Game), (HDR inhoud) --> HDR Levendig, HDR bioscoop , HDR Game, HDR Standaard
-
AMD FreeSync™
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Superresolutie+
Ja
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
Nee
-
Breed kleurengamma
Nee
SW-TOEPASSING
-
Managementconsole
NEE
-
Dual Controller
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
-
True color Pro
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
D-Sub (H-frequentie)
NEE
-
D-Sub (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
DVI-I
NEE
-
DVI (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
HDMI
JA (1 elk)
-
HDMI-versie
2.0
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
PC: 56~75Hz (Freesync 52~75Hz)
-
HDMI (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
HDMI (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)
NEE
-
DisplayPort
NEE
-
DP-versie
N.v.t.
-
DP (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
DP (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
DP (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)
NEE
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
mDP-versie
N.v.t.
-
mDP (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
mDP (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
JA
-
Mic-in
NEE
-
Microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie
Ja
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Fiber Ready
NEE
-
Optische uitgang
NEE
-
RCA-ingang
NEE
-
RCA-uitgang
NEE
-
RS-232
NEE
-
S-Video
NEE
-
SCART
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt-versie
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
N.v.t.
-
USB
4 x USB3.1 gen1 Type-A, 2 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C (met DP-uitgang), 1 x USB3.1 gen2 Type-C (In),
-
USB-C
Ja (uit 2ea, in 1ea)
-
USB-C (DP-versie)
1.4
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75 Hz
-
USB-C (HDCP-versie)
2.2
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
Ja
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
JA (uit 2ea)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840x1600@75Hz
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
[Locatie]
Horizontaal
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
Ja
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
10W
-
Luidsprekerrichting
Down Firing
-
Virtual surround
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rich Bass
Ja
-
Equalizer
NEE
-
AVL (Autom. volume)
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Uitgang DC
210 watt
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 1,2 W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
19,5V, 8,0A
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
77W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
NA
-
Lang inactief (Display UIT)
22Wh
-
Kort inactief (Display AAN)
65Wh
-
TEC (kWh)
270
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
MECHANISCH
-
Ontwerp zonder randen
3-zijdig vrijwel randloos ontwerp
-
Montage stap
Drie stappen
-
Voet afneembaar
JA
-
Kleur (voorkast)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (middenkast)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (afdekplaat achteraan)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (standaardbehuizing)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (standaardvoet)
Mat zwart
-
Kleuren (anderen)
NEE
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Kantelen
-5º ~ 15º
-
Kantelen horizontaal
Nee
-
Draaien
Nee
-
Hoogtebereik
100mm
-
Hoogte omlaag
Nee
-
Mechanische schakelaar
Nee
-
OneClick Stand
JA
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
-
Andere
NEE
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
N.n.b.
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
897,3 x 634,7 x 235
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
897,3 × 424 x 100,3
-
Palletvulling (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
N.n.b.
-
Gewicht in verpakking
N.n.b.
-
Gewicht met standaard
NA
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
8,8kg
STANDAARD
-
CB
JA
-
CE
JA
-
DTS(DTS 2.0 kanaals)
NEE
-
Dolby Audio
NEE
-
EPEAT (Duitsland)
BRONZE
-
EPEAT (USA)
BRONZE
-
ERP
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
IEC60601
NEE
-
KC (voor Republiek Korea)
JA
-
Medische certificering
NEE
-
PVC-vrij
JA
-
ROHS, REACH
JA
-
TCO
NEE
-
TUV-Ergo
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
JA
ACCESSOIRE
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Adapter (kleur)
Zwart
-
Netsnoer
Ja
-
Netsnoer (kleur / lengte)
Zwart / 1,5 m
-
HDMI
Ja
-
HDMI (kleur / lengte)
Zwart / 1,8 m
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
DisplayPort (kleur / lengte)
Nee
-
USB Type C
Ja
-
USB type-C (kleur / lengte)
Zwart / 1,5 m
-
Externe antenne
Nee
-
VESA-beugel
Nee
NETWERK
-
LAN
1 x RJ45 : Ethernet 10/100/1000 (Wake on LAN ondersteuning)
-
Wifi
Intel Dual Band Wireless-9260 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth 5, Interne dubbele antenne
-
Bluetooth
BT 5.0
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetslocatie
Voorzijde midden onder
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 (Joystick)
-
Toetstype
Joystick
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Wit knipperen
-
LED kleur(stand-by)
UIT
OSD
-
Land
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië),traditioneel Chinees
-
Aantal talen
17
COSMETISCHE DOOS
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handvat
Uitsparing voor hand
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Nee
ETC
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Minder dan 80%
-
Temperatuurbereik
0~35℃
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
