LG Cloud Device-logo Uw productiviteit is gegarandeerd

Room Visual

EDUCATIE

38CL950P, 34CN650W en CL600W zijn op het bureau in het hoofdkantoor
38CL950P is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven 34CN650W is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven CL600W is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

38" Thin Client38CL950P

34" Thin Client34CN650W

Thin ClientCL600W

38CL950P is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

38CL950P 38-inch UltraWide™
Alles-in-één thin client

  • 38-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) IPS gebogen scherm
  • Krachtige Quad-core-processor
  • Ingebouwde webcam en luidsprekers
  • PBP / PIP
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
  • Windows 10 Professional
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
34CN650W is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

34CN650W 34-inch UltraWide™
Alles-in-één thin client

  • 34-inch UltraWide™ Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS-scherm
  • Quad-core Processor
  • Ondersteunt maximaal 2 beeldschermen
  • Full HD-webcam met microfoon
  • USB Type-C™
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
CL600W is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

CL600W Thin Client

  • Quad-core Processor
  • Ondersteunt maximaal 3 beeldschermen
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
  • USB Type-C™
  • Ingebouwde luidspreker
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure

CORPORATE

24CK550W and 27CN650W are on the desk in university library
27CN650W is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven 24CK550W is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

27" Thin Client27CN650W

24" Thin Client24CK550W

27CN650W is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

27CN650W 27-inch Alles-in-één
thin client

  • 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-scherm
  • Quad-core Processor
  • Ondersteunt maximaal 2 beeldschermen
  • Full HD-webcam met microfoon
  • USB Type-C™
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
  • Kantel-/draai-/zwenk-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
24CK550W 24-inch Alles-in-één
thin client

  • 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-scherm
  • VMware, Citrix, MS RDP Ready
  • Draadloos internet, Bluetooth, Giga LAN
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
  • Kantel-/draai-/zwenk-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure

OVERHEID

24CK550Z, 24CK550W and CBV42-BP are on the desk in government office
24" Zero Client24CK550Z

24" Thin Client24CK550W

Zero ClientCBV42-BP

24CK550Z is op het bureau en opsommingstekens weergeven

24CK550Z 24-inch Alles-in-één
Zero Client

  • 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-scherm
  • teradici TERA 2321-chipset met PCoIP-protocol
  • Laag energieverbruik
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
  • Kantel-/draai-/zwenk-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
24CK550W 24-inch Alles-in-één
thin client

  • 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-scherm
  • VMware, Citrix, MS RDP Ready
  • Draadloos internet, Bluetooth, Giga LAN
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
  • Kantel-/draai-/zwenk-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
CBV42-BP Zero Client

  • Teradici TERA 2321-chipset met PCoIP-protocol
  • Laag energieverbruik
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure

GEZONDHEIDSZORG

24CK550Z and 24CK560N are nursing station and show bullet features
24" Thin Client24CK560N

24" Zero Client24CK550Z

24" Thin Client24CN670N

24CK560N is installed to medical cart and show bullet features

24CK560N 24-inch Alles-in-één
thin client voor de gezondheidszorg

  • Voldoet aan medische normen : IEC60601,
    FDA KLASSE I, CE MDD , CE MDD
  • 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-scherm
  • AMD Prairie Falcon GX-212JJ
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator / ergonomische standaard
  • Geen besturingssysteem
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
24CK550Z 24-inch Alles-in-één
Zero Client

  • 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-scherm
  • teradici TERA 2321-chipset met PCoIP-protocol
  • Laag energieverbruik
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
  • Kantel-/draai-/zwenk-/in hoogte verstelbare standaard
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure
24CN670N 24-inch Alles-in-één
thin client voor de gezondheidszorg

  • Voldoet aan medische normen: IEC60601, FDA klasse I, CE MDD
  • Dual-band RFID (compatibel met Imprivata)
  • 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-scherm
  • Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad-core processor)
  • Ontwerp zonder ventilator
  • Ergonomische standaard
360° weergave Meer informatie Vraag demo aan Download brochure

Cloud Device Summary

Verbeterde beveiliging

Het gebruik van opslag op de thin client van LG kan worden beperkt via het gecentraliseerde beheer software.

De thin clients van LG voorkomen het lekken van vertrouwelijke gegevens. Met minder blootstelling aan endpoints blijven gegevens veilig in het datacenter.

Omdat thin clients van LG de virtuele desktop omgeving en applicaties in het datacenter uitvoeren, is het voor malware en virussen moeilijk om het endpoint binnen te dringen.

Er worden nooit patiëntengegevens opgeslagen op een LG Thin Client. Belangrijke systemen en software worden centraal opgeslagen en uitgevoerd in het data centrum.

Kosteneffectiviteit

De overstap van een conventioneel pc-systeem naar een VDI-omgeving kan de totale eigendomskosten met wel 51%* verlagen. * Gemodelleerd met een LG CK500W
met 1,000 gebruikers

Onderwijsinstellingen kunnen hun digitale apparaten beheren met een relatief laag budget voor bronnenbeheer, waardoor het eenvoudig wordt om een digitale leeromgeving op te bouwen.

De thin client van LG kan helpen om het meeste uit elke geinvesteerde Euro te halen, zonder dat dit ten koste gaat van de prestaties of effectiviteit.

U kunt uw budget nu efficiënter benutten terwijl er grote stappen worden gemaakt in de prestatie van uw IT omgeving.

Efficiëntie van het werk

Het gebruik van LG Thin Clients verlaagd onderhoud aanzienlijk in vergelijking met traditionele desktops. Door de afwezigheid van bewegende onderdelen zoals ventilatoren hebben Thin Clients minder onderhoud nodig zodat computerbeheerders hun tijd elders kunnen investeren.

Thin clients van LG bieden studenten en medewerkers overal toegang tot waardevolle onderzoektools. Gebruikers kunnen zich vanaf iedere Thin Client aanmelden op hun persoonlijke VDI omgeving.

Een hele vloot kan worden bijgewerkt vanaf één centrale terminal, waardoor het niet nodig is om afzonderlijke apparaten bij te werken.

Met thin clients van LG kunnen medische professionals zich veilig aanmelden en toegang krijgen tot informatie en bronnen vanuit een beschermd datacenter.

Zoek
oplossing
Waarom LG
Cloud Device
Vraag een
Live-demo aan

Zie volledige line-up
van LG Cloud Device

Meer informatie over LG Cloud-apparaat.

Download Brochure

UltraWide™ Alles-in-één

Alles-in-één

Zoek het beste LG
Cloud-apparaat voor uw bedrijf

Met slechts een paar muisklikken zoekt u de juiste apparaten voor uw bedrijf.
Het LG Business Solution-team staat voor de hand.

  • 1VDI-oplossing
  • 2Type cloud-apparaat
  • 3Zoek oplossing

VDI-oplossing in uw bedrijf

Client type
  • Thin Client-pictogram
  • Pictogram Zero client
Vormfactor
  • Pictogramtype Alles-in-één
  • Desktoptype pictogram
9 resultaaten

Waarom LG Cloud Device

  • Multitasken
    met UltraWide™
    Alles-in-één

    Beeldverhouding 21:9

    LG beschikt niet alleen van kost aantrekkelijk Thin Client oplossingen zoals de All-in-One of de Box-Type Thin Client. Maar ons portofolio bestaat ook uit innovatieve oplossingen zoals de 38" UltraWide Thin Client voor verbeterede efficiëntie tijdens het werken.

  • IPS Display

    Kijkhoek 178°

    IPS (In-Plane Switching) biedt samen met Reader Mode en Flicker Safe technologie een comfortabele kijk ervaring zonder oogvermoeidheid. Daarnaast bied het IPS scherm uitmuntende kleuren en kijkhoeken.

  • Ontwerp

    Uniforme vorm

    De All-in-One Cloud Device van LG heeft hetzelfde uiterlijk als een LG-monitor, waardoor het apparaat netjes kan worden geïntegreerd in de bestaande kantooromgeving. De Schermen kunnen op kantoor netjes en visueel worden uitgebreid tot een twee of drie monitor setup, waardoor een naadloze multitasking-omgeving ontstaat.

  • Ingebouwde webcam en luidspreker

    Geen verbinding vereist

    Door de ingebouwde Full HD-webcam met ingebouwde microfoon en luidsprekers in het nog gemakkelijker geworden om videoconferenties bij te wonnen zonder extra apparatuur of installaties. Bovendien zorgt het pop-up ontwerp van de camera voor extra beveiliging *alleen toepasbaar op selectieve modellen.

  • Software

    LG Cloud Device Manager

    De meegeleverde LG Cloud Management software zorgt ervoor dat Thin Clients centraal kunnen worden beheerd en bestuurd. Dit bespaart de IT afdeling tijd en zorgt voor een betere gebruikservaring.

    Download brochure Video afspelen

Vraag een Live-demo aan

Claim nu uw presoonlijke online demostratie!
Vul het onderstaande formulier in met uw gegevens zodat we u een live demo via de e-mail kunnen toesturen.
Onze exerts geven u graag in het Engels uitleg over de LG Thin Cients.

Vind een totaaloplossing
met LG Business

De medische medewerker ziet het scherm van het LG Medical-display LG Medical Display
Docent in een klas en deel het scherm van LG Probeam. LG ProBeam
Docent in een klas en deel het scherm van LG monitors & laptops LG Monitors & Laptops
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 