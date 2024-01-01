We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" Thin Client38CL950P
34" Thin Client34CN650W
Thin ClientCL600W
38CL950P
38-inch UltraWide™
Alles-in-één thin client
- 38-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) IPS gebogen scherm
- Krachtige Quad-core-processor
- Ingebouwde webcam en luidsprekers
- PBP / PIP
- Ontwerp zonder ventilator
- Windows 10 Professional
34CN650W
34-inch UltraWide™
Alles-in-één thin client
- 34-inch UltraWide™ Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS-scherm
- Quad-core Processor
- Ondersteunt maximaal 2 beeldschermen
- Full HD-webcam met microfoon
- USB Type-C™
- Ontwerp zonder ventilator
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
CL600W Thin Client
- Quad-core Processor
- Ondersteunt maximaal 3 beeldschermen
- Ontwerp zonder ventilator
- USB Type-C™
- Ingebouwde luidspreker
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise