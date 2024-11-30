We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TONE Style SL6S
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Neckband
-
Omschrijving
Slim and seamless design
-
Gewicht
45,3gr
-
Kleur
Zwart, wit en blauw
BATTERIJ
-
Spreektijd
8u
-
Luistertijd
8u
-
StandBy Tijd
18u
-
Oplaadtijd
10min opladen = 3u muziek luisteren
-
Fast Charging
ja
SOUND
-
Receiver
MLM Unit (8Ø, PE + Metal Diaphragm)
-
Meridian
ja
-
External Hi-Fi Dac
nee
-
Equalizer
Standard, Bass, Trebel
TELEFOONFUNCTIES
-
Aantal Microfoons
2
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bleuroot version
5.0
-
USB Type C
ja
-
Google Support
nee
-
Google Assistant
nee
-
Google AI knop
nee
-
Siri
nee
-
TV voice control
ja
-
Fast Pair
ja
EXTRAS
-
UV charging cradle
nee
-
Retractable Earbuds
ja
-
Wearing Detection
nee
-
Water/Splashproof
nee
-
Vibration Alert
ja
-
Ear Gels
3 paar
-
Data Cable
USB Type-C
