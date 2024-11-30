We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free T60
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Wireless Earbuds
-
Beschikbare kleuren
Zwart/Wit
ONTWERP
-
Productafmetingen (B x H x D) mm
21.5 x 27.7 x 24.9
-
Afmetingen case (B x H x D) mm
54.5 x 54.5 x 29.6
-
Netto productgewicht (kg)
0.0051
-
Nettogewicht oplaaddoos (kg)
0.0359
BATTERIJ
-
Batterijtype Oordopjes/case
Lithium Ion
-
Batterijcapaciteit oordopjes
51 mAh*2
-
Batterijcapaciteit Case
390 mAh
-
Batterij oplaadtijd Oordopjes Via case
Binnen 1u
-
Batterij oplaadtijd case via USB-oplader
Binnen 2u
-
Levensduur batterij (muziek afspelen via oordopjes)
9h(ANC OFF) 5h (ANC ON)
-
Totale levensduur met oplaadcase
29h(ANC OFF) 16h (ANC ON)
OPLADEN
-
USB C-type (vrouwelijk) op oplaadcase
Ja
-
Snel opladen
Ja
-
Draadloos opladen
Nee
-
Indicatielampjes
LED indicator 1 : (BT, Power on, Battery)
LED Indicator 2 (Uvnano)
SOUND
-
Luidsprekers
canal
-
Receiver
Dyn 11Φ (+graphene)
-
Actieve ruisonderdrukking (ANC)
Hybrid ANC
-
Omgevingsmodus
Ja
-
Talk Thru
Ja
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Ja
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Ja
-
LG EQ(Bass Boost, Treble Boost)
Ja
-
Customized EQ(Custom1, Custom2)
Ja
-
Dolby atmos(+Head tracking)
Nee
-
3D Stage Sound
Ja
TELEFOONFUNCTIE
-
Aantal Microfoons per Earbud
3
-
VPU Mic Enhanced
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth version
V5.3
-
BLE supporting
Ja
-
Google Support
Ja
-
Google AI knop
Nee
-
TV voice control
Nee
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Ja
EXTRAS
-
Multi Point
Ja
-
Multi Paring
Ja
-
Companion App (Android/iOS)
Ja
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Ja
-
Mood Lightning
Ja
-
Touch control
Ja
-
Plug&Wireless / Plug&Wireless+
Nee / Nee
-
Charging Cable only
Nee
-
Charging+Data cable
Ja
-
Extra Ear Gel (L= Larg , S= Small)
L,S
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
Nee
-
Wearing detection
Ja
-
Water/Splashproof / IPX Rating
IPX4
-
UVnano+
Ja
-
UV charging cradle
Ja
-
Medical Grade Silicon Ear Gels
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
