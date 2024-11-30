Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG TONE Free T60

LG TONE Free T60

TONE-DT60Q

LG TONE Free T60

Het deksel van de houder is open en er komt licht naar buiten door de binnenkant van de oordopjes. Het UVnano-logo is zichtbaar vanaf de bovenkant.
Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

  • Producttype

    Wireless Earbuds

  • Beschikbare kleuren

    Zwart/Wit

ONTWERP

  • Productafmetingen (B x H x D) mm

    21.5 x 27.7 x 24.9

  • Afmetingen case (B x H x D) mm

    54.5 x 54.5 x 29.6

  • Netto productgewicht (kg)

    0.0051

  • Nettogewicht oplaaddoos (kg)

    0.0359

BATTERIJ

  • Batterijtype Oordopjes/case

    Lithium Ion

  • Batterijcapaciteit oordopjes

    51 mAh*2

  • Batterijcapaciteit Case

    390 mAh

  • Batterij oplaadtijd Oordopjes Via case

    Binnen 1u

  • Batterij oplaadtijd case via USB-oplader

    Binnen 2u

  • Levensduur batterij (muziek afspelen via oordopjes)

    9h(ANC OFF) 5h (ANC ON)

  • Totale levensduur met oplaadcase

    29h(ANC OFF) 16h (ANC ON)

OPLADEN

  • USB C-type (vrouwelijk) op oplaadcase

    Ja

  • Snel opladen

    Ja

  • Draadloos opladen

    Nee

  • Indicatielampjes

    LED indicator 1 : (BT, Power on, Battery)
    LED Indicator 2 (Uvnano)

SOUND

  • Luidsprekers

    canal

  • Receiver

    Dyn 11Φ (+graphene)

  • Actieve ruisonderdrukking (ANC)

    Hybrid ANC

  • Omgevingsmodus

    Ja

  • Talk Thru

    Ja

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Ja

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Ja

  • LG EQ(Bass Boost, Treble Boost)

    Ja

  • Customized EQ(Custom1, Custom2)

    Ja

  • Dolby atmos(+Head tracking)

    Nee

  • 3D Stage Sound

    Ja

TELEFOONFUNCTIE

  • Aantal Microfoons per Earbud

    3

  • VPU Mic Enhanced

    Nee

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • Bluetooth version

    V5.3

  • BLE supporting

    Ja

  • Google Support

    Ja

  • Google AI knop

    Nee

  • TV voice control

    Nee

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Ja

EXTRAS

  • Multi Point

    Ja

  • Multi Paring

    Ja

  • Companion App (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Ja

  • Mood Lightning

    Ja

  • Touch control

    Ja

  • Plug&Wireless / Plug&Wireless+

    Nee / Nee

  • Charging Cable only

    Nee

  • Charging+Data cable

    Ja

  • Extra Ear Gel (L= Larg , S= Small)

    L,S

  • AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable

    Nee

  • Wearing detection

    Ja

  • Water/Splashproof / IPX Rating

    IPX4

  • UVnano+

    Ja

  • UV charging cradle

    Ja

  • Medical Grade Silicon Ear Gels

    Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 