Portable slim-dvd brander met een eenvoudig design en USB stroomtoevoer.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Compatibiliteit met besturingssystemen
Windows Vista Home Basic, Home Premium, Business, Ultimate, Windows XP Home Edition, Professional, Media Center Edition, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2003
-
M-Disc Support
Ja
AANDRIJVING
-
Intern/extern
External
LEESSNELHEID
-
DVD-R/RW/ROM
8x/8x/8x max.
-
DVD-R (SL/DL)
6x
-
DVD+R (SL/DL)
8x
-
DVD-RAM
5x
-
DVD-video (CSS-compatibele disc) (SL/DL)
4x
-
DVD+R/+RW/Double
8x/8x max.
-
CD-R/RW/ROM
24x/24x/24x max.
-
CD-DA (DAE)
24x max
SCHRIJFSNELHEID
-
DVD-R (SL/DL)
2x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD-RW
1x, 2x, 4x, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD-RAM
2x, 3x, 5x PCAV
-
DVD+R
2.4x, 4x ZCLV, 8x CAV
-
DVD+R DL
2.4x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 6x ZCLV
-
CD-R
24x ZCLV
