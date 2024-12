Many smart TVs have Bluetooth capabilities, allowing for a wireless connection beyond Wi-Fi. Pairing via Bluetooth can enable audio streaming from your phone to your TV, turning it into a powerful speaker.



Connecting using Bluetooth is handy when listening to music or podcasts. It also facilitates the use of gaming controllers, keyboards, and other input devices directly with your TV, offering a more interactive experience. The following steps will help you establish this connection:



● Navigate to the Bluetooth settings on both your phone and TV

● Ensure both devices are discoverable

● Select your TV from the list on your phone to pair



Once paired, you will enjoy this connection’s wide range of functionalities.