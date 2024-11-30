Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Op de witte vloer en groene achtergrond staat een was-droogcombinatie, wijnkoelkast, koelkast, vaatwasser, wasmachine, energielabel en bladeren eromheen

Nieuwe energielabels voor een duurzamer leven

Leer hoe je de in maart 2021 herziene energielabels leest en duurzamere keuzes maakt met LG.

Hoe is het energielabel veranderd?

Al meer dan 25 jaar helpen EU-energielabels consumenten bij het kiezen van energiezuinige apparaten. In maart 2021 zijn de normen voor het labellingsysteem echter herzien.Onder het vorige systeem, met classificaties van A+++ tot G, kreeg inmiddels meer dan 90% van de producten het label A+, A++ of A+++. Als gevolg hiervan bood het energielabel geen betrouwbare indicator meer voor het nemen van een aankoopbeslissing op basis van de beoordelingen. Dit oude energielabel is vervangen door een meer consumentgericht, praktisch en intuïtief systeem met standaarden variërend van een eenvoudige A tot G.De wijziging is van toepassing op de volgende categorieën huishoudelijke apparaten van LG: wasmachines, was-droogcombinaties, koel-vriescombinaties en Amerikaanse koelkasten.

 

*Bron : https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_818

Wat is er veranderd op het energielabel?

Overgang van oud label naar nieuw label

De nieuwe, eenvoudigere A-G energie beoordelingsschaal is strenger en zo ontworpen dat in eerste instantie maar heel weinig producten de hoogste "A"-classificatie zullen behalen. Hierdoor ontstaat er ruimte voor producten om in de toekomst steeds energiezuiniger te worden. Apparaten die eerder werden beoordeeld als één van de meest energie-efficiënte producten in de markt, worden nu meestal aangeduid als "B", "C" of "D". Dit betekent niet dat ze minder energiezuinig zijn geworden dan voorheen; het betekent eerder een grotere ambitie om in de toekomst te streven naar steeds duurzamere technologie.Een andere belangrijke verandering op het energielabel is de introductie van een QR-code op het nieuwe label. Door de QR-code te scannen, kunnen consumenten eenvoudig aanvullende informatie uit de EU-database halen. Andere informatie (zoals waterverbruik, geluidsniveaus enz.) wordt weergegeven door middel van eenvoudige en intuïtieve pictogrammen.

 

*Bron : https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_818
*Bron : https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/MEMO_19_1596

Hier is onze gids voor de nieuwe energielabels

Wasmachines Was-droogcombinaties Koel-vriescombinaties

Een nieuwe manier om het energielabel van je wasmachine te lezen

Links staat een wasmachine en in het midden een energielabel, waarop de onderdelen van het label staan beschreven.

*https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=uriserv:OJ.L_.2019.315.01.0285.01.ENG&toc=OJ:L:2019:315:TOC

Een nieuwe manier om het energielabel van je was-droogcombinatie te lezen

Links staat een was-droogcombinatie en in het midden een energielabel, waarop de onderdelen van het label staan beschreven.

Een nieuwe manier om het energielabel van je koel-vriescombinatie te lezen

Links staat een koel-vriescombinatie en in het midden een energielabel, waarop de onderdelen van het label staan beschreven.

Voor de achtergrond waar je bergen en de lucht kunt zien, houdt de vader een lachend kind vast en de energiepictogrammen zweven eromheen.

Red onze planeet met de energiezuinige producten van LG

Om bij te dragen aan een duurzamere toekomst, ontwerpt LG producten en diensten waarbij zorgvuldig wordt nagedacht over hoe we beter voor onze planeet kunnen zorgen. Als gevolg hiervan bieden onze producten duurzame ervaringen die verder gaan dan hoge energie-efficiëntie. Help onze planeet te redden met de huishoudelijke apparaten van LG.

Maak kennis met de duurzame technologieën van LG

De onderstaande kaarten helpen je meer te weten te komen over de technologieën die uniek zijn voor de wasmachines, was-droogcombinaties en koelkasten van LG en die je energiezuinige, duurzame levensstijl ondersteunen.

Op een groene achtergrond staan een wasmachine en drie A's in hoofdletters op het plateau, met daarnaast een energielabel en daarachter de bladeren.

Triple A-klasse wasmachines ondersteunen duurzaam wassen

Wasmachines van LG zijn niet alleen uitstekend wat betreft energiezuinigheid, maar ook in andere categorieën, zoals centrifugeerprestaties en geluidsniveau.* Het is zeldzaam om apparaten te vinden die driedubbele A's scoren, zoals die van LG. Onze geavanceerde wastechnologieën behandelen je kleding met de zachtste zorg waardoor ze langer meegaan voor een duurzamere levensstijl.

Triple A-klasse wasmachines ondersteunen duurzaam wassen Bekijk A-score wasmachines

3 cirkelgrafieken en de was-droogcombinaties worden weergegeven op de blauwe achtergrond.

Was-droogcombinatie TurboWash™360 bespaart je tijd en energie

TurboWash™360 in onze was-droogcombinaties en wasmachines is een geavanceerde technologie die het water in vier richtingen sproeit met behulp van een 3D multi-spray voor een grondige reiniging.** Met TurboWash™360 kun je tijd en energie besparen en naar een moeiteloos duurzame levensstijl toe leven.

Was-droogcombinatie TurboWash™360 bespaart je tijd en energie Bekijk alle was-droogapparaten

&quot; In de grijze keuken staat een koelkast, waarin de stroom van de compressor wordt weergegeven&quot;

LG koelkasten zijn energiebesparend en gaan lang mee

LG's exclusieve Inverter Linear Compressor™ bespaart je energie en vermindert je impact op het milieu. Het werkt ook met minder geluid en is betrouwbaarder dan conventionele compressoren. Dit duurzame onderdeel wordt ook geleverd met een garantie van 10 jaar op de onderdelen.***

LG koelkasten zijn energiebesparend en gaan lang mee Bekijk alle koel-vriescombinaties

*1) Interne laboratoriumtest van LG gebaseerd op EN60456:2016/A11:2020 met F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energie-, spin- en geluidsklassen zijn volgens EU 2019/2014. 3) Het resultaat kan afhangen van de gebruiksomgeving.
**Getest door Intertek, gebaseerd op IEC 60456: editie 5.0. TurboWash39-programma met 5 kg IEC-lading in vergelijking met conventioneel katoenprogramma met TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). De resultaten kunnen verschillen, afhankelijk van de omgeving.
***Vergeleken met de koelkast met LG conventionele zuigercompressor. Gebaseerd op VDE-testen waarbij het energieverbruik en het geluidsniveau werden vergeleken tussen de LGE-modellen GBB530NSCXE en GBB530NSQWB.

Wij beantwoorden jullie veelgestelde vragen over energie-efficiëntie.

Q.

Waarom is de energie-efficiëntieklasse zo veranderd?

A.

Het nieuwe EU-energielabel is ingevoerd om het voor consumenten gemakkelijker te maken onderscheid te maken tussen meer technologisch geavanceerde huishoudelijke apparaten. Op basis van het rendement kunnen huishoudelijke apparaten op de nieuwe energielabelschaal een ander cijfer krijgen. De wetgevers van de EU hebben besloten om bestaande labels opnieuw te schalen, waarbij de hoogste klassen leeg blijven om ruimte te maken voor toekomstige technologische vooruitgang. De energiezuinigheid van bestaande apparaten is niet veranderd, alleen de methode waarmee grading wordt berekend.

Q.

Waarom heeft mijn product twee labels?

A.

Van 1 november 2020 tot 1 maart 2021, tijdens de periode van dubbele etikettering, waren fabrikanten verplicht om beide versies van het etiket op productverpakkingen te plaatsen. Daarna werden alleen nieuwe labels aangebracht. Deze maatregel was bedoeld om ervoor te zorgen dat gebruikers op het moment van aankoop over de juiste informatie beschikten.

Q.

Is de energie-efficiëntie van het product ook veranderd?

A.

Nee. Door technologische innovatie zijn producten zelfs veel efficiënter geworden dan enkele jaren geleden.

