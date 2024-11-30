Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Koelkast koopgids
Er is een koelkast in de keuken met een verlichte deur

LG Koelkast koopgids

Heb je een nieuwe koelkast nodig, maar weet je niet zeker welk model je moet kiezen? Hier is onze uitgebreide gids voor het vinden van de beste LG koelkast voor jou. Van Amerikanen en Multi-Door tot InstaView Door-in-Door™ en koel-vriescombinaties, wij helpen je bij het kiezen van het juiste type, de juiste maat en het juiste ontwerp voor je perfecte keuken met innovatieve functies die passen bij jouw levensstijl.

Welk type koelkast kiezen?

LG koelkasten bieden een hele reeks functies om je voedsel in topconditie te houden, dus je kunt erop vertrouwen dat welk model je ook kiest, het beste op het gebied van koeltechnologie levert.

Als je een keuken helemaal opnieuw ontwerpt, is het eenvoudig om je droomkoelkast te integreren; als je een bestaande leegte hebt die moet worden opgevuld, kan het zijn dat je keuze wordt bepaald door de ruimte. Het goede nieuws over het LG assortiment koelkasten is dat we meerdere modellen en maten hebben voor elk huis.

Je kunt kiezen uit de volgende vier hoofdtypen:
• Amerikaanse koelkasten: combineert koelkast en vriezer naast elkaar
• Multi-Door koelkasten: dubbele deuren met koelkast over de volledige breedte erboven en vriezer eronder
• Koel-vriescombinaties: slank toestel met koelkast boven en vriezer onder
• 1-deurs koelkast en vriezer: stijlvol en extra capaceit in je keuken

Klop twee keer en kijk naar binnen InstaView Door-in-Door™

LG's eigen InstaView Door-in-Door™ is beschikbaar op zowel Amerikaanse als Multi-Door koelkasten, vermindert het verlies van koude lucht drastisch en houdt je voedsel langer vers.

    Amerikaanse koelkasten

    De Amerikaanse koelkasten hebben koelkast en vriezer naast elkaar staan. Ideaal voor grotere gezinnen, ons grootste model biedt een royale inhoud van 635 liter - dat zijn 35 tassen boodschappen!

      Multi-Door koelkasten

      LG's Multi-Door-modellen, ook wel French Door koelkasten genoemd, bieden een brede tweedeurs koelkast boven met tweedeurs vriesladen eronder. Er is ook een slankere Multi-Door-optie van 835 mm breed.

              Koel-vriescombinaties

              De klassieke koel-vriescombinatie, het slanke, verticale opslagsysteem met koelkast boven en vriezer onder, is ruimtebesparend, past moeiteloos in de kleinere keuken en biedt meteen een stijlupgrade!

                1-deurs koelkast en vriezer

                1-deurs koelkast en vriezer zijn ontworpen om elegantie en verbeterde keolprestaties in je keuken te brengen. Ook los van elkaar te plaatsen.

                      Welk formaat koelkast moet ik kiezen?

                      Bij LG willen we dat elke klant de koelkast krijgt die het beste bij hem past, dus bieden we een selectie van formaten binnen elk assortiment.

                      Zorg ervoor dat je de exacte afmetingen van je favoriete model vergelijkt met de beschikbare ruimte. Maximale / minimale afmetingen binnen elk bereik zijn als volgt:

                      Amerikaanse koelkasten

                      Multi-Door koelkasten

                      B : 912 / H : 1790 – 1793 / D : 744 - 745(mm)
                      638 – 643L

                      Slanke Multi-Door koelkasten

                      B : 835 / H : 1787 / D : 734(mm)
                      506-508L

                      Koel-vriescombinaties

                      B : 595 / H : 1860 - 2030 / D : 675 - 682(mm)
                      341-384L

                          Hoe te meten & te passen?

                          De koelkast is in de ruimte geplaatst

                          Gebruik dit vierpuntenplan om ervoor te zorgen dat je LG koelkast perfect bij je huis past:

                          1. Voer nauwkeurige metingen uit van de ruimte waar je je LG koelkast wilt installeren. Houd rekening met eventuele plinten bij het meten van de breedte en diepte en zorg ervoor dat je toegang hebt tot een stopcontact.

                          2. Voeg wat extra ruimte toe rond je LG koelkast voor ventilatie. We raden een buffer aan van minimaal 50 mm aan alle zijden, inclusief de bovenkant, voor een efficiënte werking.

                          3. Controleer of er voldoende ruimte rond je koelkast is om de deuren te openen als deze eenmaal geïnstalleerd is. De koel-vriescombinaties van LG worden geleverd met omkeerbare deuren voor extra installatieflexibiliteit.

                          4. Denk na over hoe je je koelkast op zijn eindbestemming krijgt. Past het door deuropeningen / de trap op / in een gemeenschappelijke lift? Meet en plan de toegangsroute van tevoren, anders kan de installatie hoofdpijn veroorzaken. Deuren zijn verwijderbaar op bepaalde modellen voor gemakkelijke installatie/toegang.

                          Keuze uit kleuren en afwerking

                          Door hun enorme omvang zijn koelkasten over het algemeen één van de meest zichtbare apparaten in de keuken, dus het is belangrijk om de kleur en afwerking goed te krijgen. LG biedt een scala aan moderne, neutrale opties om ervoor te zorgen dat je een koelkast kunt vinden die past bij bestaande apparaten of een stijlvol contrast biedt. Kies uit de volgende kleurenselectie:

                          Mat Zwart

                          Veel Amerikaanse koelkasten van LG zijn verkrijgbaar in Zwart of Mat Zwart: dat geeft je keuken gegarandeerd die wow-factor.

                            Zilver

                            Van zilver tot roestvrijstaal of glanzend staal, dit is een strakke, tijdloze look die goed past bij de meeste keukenstijlen en kleurpaletten.

                              Donker grafiet

                              Kies deze tint als je op zoek bent naar een chiquere, donkerdere optie, maar niet helemaal wilt overstappen op het onderhouds intensieve zwart.

                                      Bekijk de individuele productpagina's om erachter te komen welke kleurstellingen beschikbaar zijn voor de door jouw gekozen stijl van LG koelkast.

                                      Ontdek Meer

                                      KENMERKEN

                                      Handig & Slim

                                      Water- en ijsdispenser

                                      Directe toegang tot gekoeld, gefilterd water en ijs, wanneer je maar wilt? Ja graag!
                                      IJs- en waterdispensers zijn beschikbaar voor alle typen Amerikaanse koelkasten van LG.
                                      Je hoeft je LG koelkast niet eens aan te sluiten op de hoofdwatertoevoer om te genieten van ijs en water van de tap.

                                      Plumbing (aansluiting op de waterleiding)
                                      LG koelkasten met aansluiting op de waterleiding worden via een filter rechtstreeks op je watertoevoer aangesloten voor een veilige toevoer van schoon, gekoeld water op aanvraag. Ook ijsblokjes, crushed ijs en ijsbollen kunnen worden gemaakt, afhankelijk van het model.

                                      Non-Plumbing (watertank)
                                      Als het niet mogelijk is om toegang te krijgen tot een watertoevoer voor je apparaat, kies dan één van onze modellen zonder aansluiting op de waterleiding, met een ingebouwd navulbaar waterreservoir dat is aangesloten op de dispenser in de deur. Houd gewoon de tank bijgevuld om te genieten van de luxe van gekoeld water uit de kraan.

                                      No-Frost vriezer

                                      Die dikke ijslagen in je vriezer zijn een echt problem- ze vreten niet alleen kostbare opslagruimte in, ze kunnen ook de prestaties van de vriezer aantasten.
                                      Het LG Total No Frost-systeem betekent dat je nooit meer hoeft te ontdooien.
                                      Een automatische timer in je vriezer activeert periodiek een kleine verwarming om ijsvorming te voorkomen: vaarwel ijskristallen, hallo betere vriezerprestaties. Plus: meer ruimte om je diepvriesproducten veilig en zeker op te bergen!

                                      Slimme koelkast met LG ThinQ™

                                      Bedien je LG slimme koelkast met Wi-Fi op afstand via je smartphone met behulp van de LG ThinQ™-app.*Kunstmatige intilligentie leert wanneer en hoe vaak je de deuren van je LG koelkast opent en past de koelzones daarop aan. Heb je een zak diepvriesproducten die je snel wilt koelen als je thuiskomt? Activeer je Express Freeze van tevoren voor direct gebruik bij terugkeer. Je kunt zelfs meldingen op je telefoon ontvangen als iemand is vergeten de koelkastdeur goed te sluiten.

                                      *Beschikbare functies en services kunnen variëren.

                                      Veelzijdig ruimtelijk design

                                      LG koelkasten zitten boordevol handige designkenmerken die je helpen je opslagruimte optimaal te benutten.*
                                      - 2-staps opvouwbare plank creëert voldoende ruimte voor hoge en omvangrijke items zoals flessen die verticaal moeten worden bewaard, een soeppan of een groot stuk vlees.
                                      - Uitneembaar wijnrek betekent dat je je favoriete drankjes veilig en op precies de juiste temperatuur kunt bewaren terwijl er nog steeds lucht kan circuleren.
                                      - Utility Box is de perfecte plek om vleeswaren en kaas te bewaren.

                                      *Functies kunnen per model verschillen

                                      Vers & Schoon

                                      LinearCooling™

                                      Het verminderen van de temperatuurschommelingen in je koelkast is essentieel om je voedsel vers en langer houdbaar te houden. LinearCooling™ is de eigen technologie van LG die het temperatuurbereik in je LG koelkast in de loop van de tijd verlaagt tot slechts ± 0,5 ℃* om je voedsel tot maximaal 7 dagen vers te houden! Dit wordt bereikt dankzij de strategische plaatsing van sensoren rond de binnenkant van je koelkast.

                                      *Gebaseerd op UL-testresultaten van LGE-modellen Top Freezer B607S, B600SM, Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN, GBP32SWLZN, French Door GF-L570PL en TÜV Rheinland-testresultaten van LGE-modellen Top Freezer GN-B392PXGB, Side-by-Side GSXV91NSAE, GSLV90PZAM, Larder GLT51PZGSZ, GLM71MBCSF door vergelijking met conventionele LG-modellen met behulp van LG's interne testmethode voor het meten van de gemiddelde piek-tot-piek temperatuurschommeling (± 0,5˚C) bij onbelaste en normale temperatuurinstelling, waarbij de tijd wordt gemeten die nodig was om de 5% gewichtsreductie van paksoi op het schap in het vershoudvak, en het vergelijken van de tijd die nodig is om de temperatuur van het waterreservoir in de bovenste korf te laten dalen tussen DoorCooling+ en Non-DoorCooling+ modellen. DoorCooling+ moet stoppen als de deur wordt geopend. Alleen toepasselijke modellen. Het resultaat kan variëren bij daadwerkelijk gebruik.

                                      DoorCooling+™

                                      In veel koelkasten is de deuropening het gebied waar de temperatuur kan variëren, maar niet met de DoorCooling+™ * technologie van LG, die ervoor zorgt dat alle delen van je koelkast gelijkmatig worden gekoeld. Extra ventilatieopeningen dicht bij het plafond van je LG koelkast zorgen voor een stroom van koude lucht, als een gordijn van kou, om een ​​gelijkmatige temperatuur in elke zone te behouden. Dat betekent dat je erop kunt vertrouwen dat je eten veilig wordt bewaard totdat je het wilt gebruiken.

                                      *Werkt wanneer de koelkastdeuren gesloten zijn
                                      *Bovenstaande pictogrammen zijn alleen ter illustratie en de exacte locatie van Door Cooling+ kan per model verschillen. (T/Freezer: linkerkant, de anderen: bovenkant).

                                      FRESHConverter™

                                      Het bewaren van je voedingsmiddelen in de optimale omgeving is de sleutel tot het verlengen van de levensduur en het behoud van versheid en smaak. Daarom bevatten LG koelkasten het FRESHConverter™-schuifsysteem. Terwijl de rest van je LG koelkast op een constante temperatuur wordt gehouden, kun je micro-aanpassingen maken aan de temperatuur in de FRESHConverter™ lade voor vlees-/vis-/groenten volgens je wensen en behoeften.

                                      FRESHBalancer™

                                      Vocht is een sleutelfactor voor het behoud van de versheid van je groenten en fruit. De FRESHBalancer™ lade in LG koelkasten is uitgerust met unieke ontwerpkenmerken, zoals onze gebruiksvriendelijke schuifregelaar voor fruit (minder vocht) en groenten (meer vocht). Schuif gewoon tussen ventilatieopties om de interne omstandigheden aan te passen, afhankelijk van wat je erin opbergt.
                                      Kijk ook uit naar het Moist Balance Crisper™-ontwerp van LG, dat een speciaal roosterpatroon op de bovenkant van de lade gebruikt om het vasthouden van vocht te verbeteren.

                                      UVnano**

                                      We genieten allemaal van het gemak van een ijs- en waterdispenser, maar hoe zit het met de hygiënische implicaties van het tappen van water uit de kraan? Maak je geen zorgen meer - LG's high-tech UVnano auto clean-functie heeft het gedekt! UVnano wordt elk uur geactiveerd, met behulp van bacteriedodende UV-LED om 99,9%* van de bacteriën, waaronder E.coli, stafylokokken en pseudomonas aeruginosa, uit het mondstuk van je waterdispenser te verwijderen - je gezondheid beschermen, je levensstijl verbeteren!

                                      *De UVnano (functienaam: Self Care) werd beoordeeld door laboratoriumtests door TÜV Rheinland met behulp van interne testmethoden voor het meten van de reductie van E. coli, S. aureus en P. aeruginosa in monsters van gedestilleerd water na blootstelling aan de UV-LED van het product gedurende 10 minuten per uur, na in totaal 24 uur bij normaal huishoudelijk gebruik. Werkelijke resultaten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van omgevingsomstandigheden en gebruik. Het product behandelt of geneest geen gezondheidsgerelateerde aandoeningen en garandeert niet dat het water dat door het product wordt gefilterd, vrij zal zijn van verontreinigingen zoals microbiologische deeltjes die de gezondheid van gebruikers aantasten.
                                      **UVnano is een samenstelling van de woorden UV (ultraviolet) en nanometer (lengte-eenheid).

                                      Voor je energiezuinige huis

                                      LG Inverter Linear Compressor

                                      De koelkasten van LG zijn toonaangevend op het gebied van energiezuinigheid. Aan de basis hiervan staat onze Inverter Linear Compressor Technology die zorgt voor een lager energieverbruik, minder lawaai en minder trillingen.

                                      Ontdek hoe het werkt.

                                      Een compressor is het middel waarmee koude lucht in je koelkast wordt rondgepompt. De werking ervan heeft een grote invloed op het energieverbruik van je apparaat en het vermogen om overal een gelijkmatige temperatuur te behouden. Zelfs koeling houdt je eten langer vers, vertraagt ​​bederf en vermindert zo voedselverspilling.

                                      De Smart Inverter Compressor-technologie van LG maakt gebruik van een digitale inverter om de snelheid van de compressor aan te passen, waardoor je apparaat beter een constante temperatuur kan behouden in vergelijking met een compressor met één snelheid.

                                      Bovendien vervangt onze Inverter Linear Compressor de roterende beweging van een conventionele compressor door een eenvoudigere lineaire beweging, waardoor de wrijving aanzienlijk wordt verminderd. Het resultaat? Minder energieverlies, minder geluid (35dB) en minder trillingen van je LG koelkast.*

                                      Koude lucht wordt indien nodig stil rond de binnenkant van je LG koelkast gepompt, waardoor koeling wordt geleverd aan de gebieden waar dat nodig is, wanneer dat nodig is. Eten blijft langer vers, je verspilt minder en je energierekening lijdt er niet onder.

                                      *Vergeleken met de koelkast met LG conventionele zuigercompressor. Gebaseerd op VDE-testen waarin energieverbruik en geluidsniveau worden vergeleken tussen LGE-model GBB530NSCXE en GBB530NSQWB.

                                      Er zijn drie koelkasten in het raamkozijn

                                      Productgarantie

                                      LG koelkasten scoren regelmatig hoog in Best Buy-gidsen, onder meer op het gebied van levensduur. Je kunt erop vertrouwen dat je LG koelkast gebouwd is om lang mee te gaan. LG koelkasten die uitgerust zijn met Smart Inverter Compressors en Inverter Linear Compressors worden geleverd met een verlengde (onderdelen) garantie van 10 jaar.*

                                      *Garantie kan variëren per model, productgebruik en regio.

                                      "Je perfecte LG koelkast
                                      gevonden?"

                                      Koop Nu

                                      KOELKASTEN FAQ

                                      Q.

                                      Zijn Amerikaanse koelkasten het waard?

                                      A.

                                      LG's Amerikaanse koelkasten zijn geweldig als je veel opslagruimte nodig hebt, aangezien ze meer dan 600 liter nettocapaciteit hebben - perfect voor grote gezinnen of serieuze fijnproevers! Bovendien betekent de verticaliteit van hun ruimtestructuur, vergeleken met typen met meerdere deuren, meer planken, wat erg handig kan zijn bij het organiseren van je etenswaren.

                                      Q.

                                      Verbruiken Amerikaanse koelkasten veel stroom?

                                      A.

                                      Omdat ze veel opslagruimte bieden, verbruiken Amerikaanse koelkasten over het algemeen meer energie dan andere typen. Daarom is het zoveel belangrijker om ervoor te zorgen dat je Amerikaanse koelkast zo energiezuinig mogelijk is - LG's Inverter Linear Compressor-technologie combineert het energiebesparende voordeel van instelbare compressorsnelheid met een innovatieve lineaire structuur die wrijvingspunten vermindert om energieverlies te minimaliseren .

                                      Q.

                                      Wat is de beste Amerikaanse koelkast om te kopen?

                                      A.

                                      De LG Amerikaanse koelkast met InstaView Door-in-Door wordt vaak door experts gekozen als één van de best beschikbare Amerikaanse koelkasten. Naast het immens populaire InstaView-doorkijkpaneel en Door-in-Door-toegang tot het voorste compartiment, beschikken LG's Amerikaanse koelkasten over een hele reeks innovatieve functies zoals LINEARCooling™, DoorCooling+™, SpacePlus™ Ice System en energie-besparende Inverter Lineaire Compressor.

                                      Q.

                                      Wat is het nut van een InstaView koelkast?

                                      A.

                                      LG's unieke InstaView™ maakt gebruik van een speciaal getint glaspaneel op de koelkastdeur zodat je een glimp kunt opvangen van wat erin zit zonder de deur te openen - geweldig om al die kostbare koude lucht binnen te houden en energie te besparen! Klop gewoon twee keer en het InstaView™-venster wordt doorzichtig.

                                      Q.

                                      Wat is het nut van een Door-in-Door koelkast?

                                      A.

                                      LG's Door-in-Door™ biedt snelle en gemakkelijke toegang tot uw favoriete drankjes en snacks in een voorvak zonder de koelkastdeur volledig te hoeven openen, waardoor het verlies van koele lucht tot een minimum wordt beperkt en het energieverbruik wordt teruggedrongen.

                                      Q.

                                      Is het beter om een ​​aparte koelkast en vriezer te hebben?

                                      A.

                                      Als je de extra opslagruimte echt nodig hebt, kan het zijn dat je moet kiezen voor een aparte koelkast en vriezer. Maar als het gaat over kosten, energieverbruik en gemak om alles in dezelfde eenheid te bewaren, kan een koelkast met vriesvak een efficiënter alternatief zijn. Het hangt natuurlijk echt af van jouw behoeften en prioriteiten.

                                      Q.

                                      Is een koelkast met dubbele deur goed? /

                                      Is een koelkast met dubbele deur nuttig?

                                      A.

                                      Koel-vriescombinaties, met vriesvak onder, bieden het gemak van een apart vriesgedeelte voor al je diepvrieslekkernijen. LG koel-vriescombinaties hebben een grotere koelkastruimte bovenop de vriezer, waardoor je gemakkelijk toegang hebt tot de vaker gebruikte koelkast.

                                      Q.

                                      Wat is een No-Frost koelkast?

                                      A.

                                      Het is een koelkast met een dynamisch koelsysteem dat zichzelf automatisch ontdooit. Er ontstaat ijs wanneer waterdamp ijskoude koelbatterijen raakt, condenseert tot water en vervolgens onmiddellijk bevriest. Een No-Frost koelkast gebruikt een timer om regelmatig een verwarmingsspiraal rond de koelspiraal in te schakelen om het ijs eraf te smelten, waardoor automatisch ijsvorming wordt voorkomen.

                                      Q.

                                      Wat is het verschil tussen een Plumbing en Non-Pumbing koelkast?

                                      A.

                                      Een Plumbing koelkast is rechtstreeks aangesloten op de watertoevoer om de waterdispenser te voeden. Een Non-Plumbing koelkast is niet aangesloten op de watertoevoer en maakt gebruik van een ingebouwde watertank die je regelmatig moet bijvullen.

                                      Q.

                                      Hoe werken Non-Plumbing koelkasten?

                                      A.

                                      LG's koelkasten zonder aansluiting op de waterleiding worden geleverd met een hervulbare watertank in de koelkast. Je vult het waterreservoir met schoon water zodat deze de dispenser kan voeden met gekoeld water.

                                      Q.

                                      Wat betekent water- en ijsdispenser met aansluiting op de waterleiding?

                                      A.

                                      Een water- en ijsdispenser met aansluiting op de waterleiding is aangesloten op de watertoevoer die de dispenser automatisch en direct voedt - je hoeft hem dus niet zelf bij te vullen!

                                      Q.

                                      Hoe werkt een water- en ijsdispenser zonder aanlsuiting op de waterleiding?

                                      A.

                                      Bij een Non-Plumbing koelkast vul je handmatig een ingebouwde watertank in de koelkast die is aangesloten op de ijsmaker in de vriezer. De ijsmaker voedt op zijn beurt de ijsdispenser.

                                      Q.

                                      Hoe verander ik de temperatuurinstelling op de koelkast?

                                      A.

                                      Gebruik het bedieningspaneel op de deur of in de koelkast om de gewenste temperatuur voor koelkast of vriezer in te stellen. Op ondersteunde modellen kun je ook de LG ThinQ-app op je smartphone gebruiken om de temperatuurinstelling op afstand te wijzigen.

                                      Q.

                                      Hoe kies je een koelkast?

                                      A.

                                      Bij het kiezen van een koelkast met vriesvak spelen een hele reeks factoren een rol, van prestaties en innovatieve functies tot design en prijs. Onze aanbeveling is om eerst een type te kiezen dat het beste bij jouw behoeften en thuisomgeving past. Vervolgens kun je verschillende modellen met verschillende functies, ontwerpen en prijzen vergelijken om het model te vinden dat het beste bij jou past!

                                      Q.

                                      Waar moet ik op letten bij het kopen van een koelkast?

                                      A.

                                      Zorg er eerst en vooral voor dat het LG is (serieus)! Als je eenmaal een type hebt gekozen dat het beste bij je behoeften en thuisomgeving past (Amerikaans, Multi-Door of koel-vriescombinatie), zoek dan naar innovatieve koeltechnologieën die je etenswaren langer vers houden, handige functies zoals Total No-Frost, water- en ijsdispensers (bij voorkeur met UVnano voor automatische reiniging) of vouwplank. Vergeet daarnaast niet de energiezuinigheid en productgarantie te checken.

                                      Q.

                                      Welke maat koelkast heb ik nodig?

                                      A.

                                      Hoewel het sterk afhangt van je levensstijl, is een goede vuistregel: onze koel-vriescombinaties (340-384L) is normaal gesproken voldoende voor een klein huishouden van 1-2 personen.
                                      Multi-Door-modellen hebben een capaciteit van 506-508L, wat goed is voor een gezin van 3-4. Voor een groter gezin raden we Multi-Door- of Amerikaans koelkast modellen aan die alles tussen 625-705L kunnen opbergen.

