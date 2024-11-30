We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Amerikaanse koelkast | 610L inhoud | IJs & Water Dispenser
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Belangrijkste specs
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
910 x 1 787 x 693
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
323
-
Energielabel
E
-
Compressor type
[ODM model] Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
Nee
-
Door-in-Door
Nee
-
Loodgieterswerk
Geen loodgieterswerk vereist
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nee
-
Afwerking (deur)
P/S3
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIE
-
Type product
Amerikaanse koelkast
-
Standaard/Blad Diepte
Bladdiepte
-
Energielabel
E
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Express Freeze
Ja
-
Extern LED-scherm
Touch-88-wit
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)
120
-
Productgewicht (kg)
110
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
910 x 1 787 x 693
KENMERKEN
-
DoorCooling+
Nee
-
Door-in-Door
Nee
-
LINEAR Cooling
Nee
-
InstaView
Nee
IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM
-
Ijsmaker_Handleiding
Nee
-
Dispenser voor alleen water
Nee
-
Loodgieterswerk
Geen loodgieterswerk vereist
-
IJs- en watersysteem
Ijsblokjes & crushed ijs
-
Automatische ijsmaker
Ja (Spaceplus)
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Deur (materiaal)
PCM
-
Afwerking (deur)
P/S3
-
Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)
Nee
-
Type handvat
Horizontale pocket
PRESTATIES
-
Compressor type
[ODM model] Inverter Compressor
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
323
-
Klimaatklasse
SN-T
-
Geluidsvermogen (dB)
42
-
Geluidsvermogen (gradering)
D
KOELKAST GEDEELTE
-
Deurmand_transparant
5
-
Koelkastlicht
LED bovenkant
-
Schap_Gehard glas
4
-
Deurmand_opberglade / Snackhoek
Nee
-
Groentecompartiment
Ja (2)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Ja
-
Pure N Fresh
Nee
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Nee
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nee
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806084502001
VRIEZER GEDEELTE
-
Deurmand_transparant
2
-
Diepvrieslicht
LED bovenkant
-
Schap_Gehard glas
4 split (2 uitschuifbaar + 1 opklapbaar + 1 vast)
-
Lade_vriezer
2 transparant
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.