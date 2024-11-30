We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Altijd zuinig, Beste koelprestatie, Total no Frost, Langdurige versheid - multi-airflow
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Koelkasttype
Combinatie
-
Energieverbruik (kW per jaar)
369
-
Optimale prestatie bij omgevingstemperaturen °C
10 - 43
-
Inhoud totaal (koel-/vriesgedeelte)
322 (218 / 104)
-
Linear Compressor
nee
-
Koelsysteem
Total No Frost
-
Multi airflow (koel- / vriesgedeelte)
ja / ja
-
No plumbing
nee
-
Afmetingen BxHxD (mm/kg)
595x1896x617 (77)
-
Geluidsnivea (db)
42
-
Alarm openstaande deur
ja
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Deurafwerking
Platinum silver - VCM
-
Kastafwerking
PCM
-
Handgreep
Plastic (Zonder handgreep)
-
Display
Tactile bar LED (Groen)
-
Water- en ijsdispenser
nee / nee
-
Kinderslot
ja
-
Express vriezer
ja
-
Bioshield (antibacteriele dichting)
ja
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
Kanteldeur
Ja
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Vacuüm fresh
nee
-
Moist balance crisper
ja
-
Digitale sensoren
3
-
Accessoires
Eier-rek
-
Blikken rek
nee
-
Lucht hygiene filter
nee
KOELGEDEELTE
-
Legplanken
3
-
Zuivelvak
ja
-
Flessenrek
Ja
-
Deurvakken
4
-
Groentelades
1
-
0 Graden zone / Vleeslade
ja
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Lades
3
-
Twist ijsmaker
Nee
