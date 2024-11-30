Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Split - Lage Temperatuur

De THERMA V Split Hoge temperatuur levert warm water tot 80 °C. Hij is geschikt voor woningen met slechte isolatie of oude radiators. Ook kan hij worden gebruikt om te voldoen aan regelgeving voor tapwater die een hoge watertemperatuur vereist.

Split-Mid_Temperature_01

THERMA V Split

Het nieuwe splittype biedt een verbeterd ontwerp van de buitenkant. Door de afdekkap op het frontpaneel te verwijderen, de randen af te ronden en gebruik te maken van lichtere binnenunits levert hij een hoogwaardigere functionaliteit evenals een meer verfijnde verwarmingsoplossing voor uw woning.

Eigenschappen
Split-Mid_Temperature_02

Verbeterd ontwerp met nieuwe thermosstaat

De verwarmingsregelaar biedt een betere gebruikservaring met een 4,3 inch breed lcd-kleurendisplay, een fijn, glazen front met touchscreen knoppen. Deze nieuwe designelementen zorgen voor een rijkere gebruikerservaring.

Low Temperature_03_d

Werking van de THERMA V Split – Lage temperatuur

Warmte die door de buitenunit is opgewekt via warmtewisseling met de buitenlucht, wordt naar de binnenunit overgedragen om verwarming en warm tapwater te leveren.

Split-Mid_Temperature_04

Energie-efficiëntie door LG invertertechnologie

LG heeft uitgebreide kennis verworven op het gebied van compressor‑ en motortechnologie, wat essentieel is voor energie-efficiëntie. De invertertechnologie van LG vermindert de energiekosten door prestaties te optimaliseren en alleen energie te verbruiken die nodig is voor de werking.

Low Temperature_05_d

Automatische seizoensmodus

De automatische seizoensmodus past automatisch, op basis van de buitentemperatuur, de werking van verwarming en koeling aan evenals de temperatuur van het tapwater.

Low Temperature_06_d

Snelle en betrouwbare verwarming met slimme sensor

De unieke slimme sensor van LG, voorzien van een technologie voor het regelen van druk en temperatuur, detecteert onmiddellijk drukverschillen om sneller en nauwkeuriger te kunnen reageren op variaties in de belasting.

01_NL_Emergency-Operation_Low-Split_PC

Noodbediening

Zelfs in geval van een productfout blijft de THERMA V warmte produceren totdat er service is verleend. Bij kleinere storingen, meestal door een sensordefect, wordt de warmtepomp gedwongen door te werken. Bij grotere storingen door defecten in circuitonderdelen blijft de elektrische verwarming draaien om de verwarmingsfunctie te handhaven.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_06

Neem contact op met ons

Neem contact op met ons voor meer productinformatie en u hoort spoedig van ons.

Meer informatie
