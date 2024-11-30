We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16 inch +view voor LG gram draagbare monitor met USB Type-C™
Alle specificaties
INFO
-
Productcategorie
gram+view
-
Jaar
Y22
SCHERM
-
Grootte (inch)
16 inch
-
Grootte (cm)
40.6cm
-
Resolutie
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Schermtype
IPS Non Touch / Anti-weerspiegeling
-
Paneel Multi
LGD
-
Helderheid
350nit
-
Kleurengamma
DCI-P3 99% (typisch, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200 : 1 (typisch)
SYSTEEM
-
Processor
Nee
-
Besturingssysteem
- Non-OS
-
Grafisch
Nee
OPSLAG
-
Geheugen
Nee
-
HDD
Nee
-
SDD
Nee
-
MMC-slot
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Draadloos
Nee
-
LAN
Nee
-
BT
Nee
-
TV-tuner
Nee
-
Webcam
Nee
-
Audio
Nee
-
Luidspreker
Nee
BEVEILIGING
-
Beveiliging
Nee
INVOERAPPARAAT
-
Toetsenbord
Nee
-
Aanwijsapparaat
Nee
INGANG/UITGANGSPOORT
-
HP-uit
Nee
-
USB Type-A
Nee
-
USB Type-C
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
Nee
-
DC-in
Nee
-
RJ45
Nee
BATTERIJ
-
Batterij
Nee
ACCESSOIRE
-
AC-adapter
Nee
THERMISCH
-
Thermisch
Nee
KNOP
-
Knop
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
LED
-
Led
Nee
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Afmeting (mm)
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Afmeting (inch)
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
Gewicht (kg)
670g (990g / with Folio)
-
Gewicht (lbs)
1.47lbs
-
Afmeting in verpakking(mm)
419 x 288 x 60 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking(inch)
16.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Gewicht in verpakking(kg)
1.55kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking(lbs)
3.5lbs
KLEUR
-
Kleur
- Color: Silver
- A part: AL (Silver)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- Folio Cover: Black, Silver (Default : Black Included)
VOORGEÏNSTALLEERDE SOFTWARE
-
LG Control Center
Nee
-
LG Update Center
Nee
-
LG Security Center (alleen Korea, inbegrepen in Update Center)
Nee
-
LG Support Center (alleen Korea)
Nee
-
LG PC Care (alleen Korea)
Nee
-
LG snelstartgids, LG probleemoplossing
Nee
-
LG Leesmodus
Nee
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Ja
-
LG Power Manager
Nee
-
LG Chatbot (alleen Korea)
Nee
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 dagen proefversie)
Nee
-
DTS X:Ultra
Nee
-
Virtoo door LG (geselecteerde landen)
Nee
-
Nebo voor LG
Nee
-
Alexa voor pc (VS, VK, Canada, Japan)
Nee
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 dagen proefversie)
Nee
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
Nee
-
LG Smart Assistant
Nee
-
LG PC Care (alleen Korea)
Nee
-
LG pc-handleidingen
Nee
-
LG Update & Recovery
Nee
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Nee
-
PCmover Professional
Nee
-
Nieuwe achtergrond
Nee
-
Wacom-notities
Nee
-
Bamboe Papier
Nee
-
Instellingen LG Pen
Nee
ACCESSOIRE
-
Accessoire
Folio Cover (Silver)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
-
-
-
-
