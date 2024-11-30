We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16" Ultra-lichtgewicht met 16:10 IPS Display met anti-weerspiegeling en Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor
Alle specificaties
INFO
-
Productcategorie
gram
-
Jaar
Y22
SYSTEEM
-
Processor
Intel 12th Generation i5-1240P
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro, niet-besturingssysteem
-
Grafisch
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
SCHERM
-
Grootte (inch)
16 inch
-
Grootte (cm)
40,6 cm
-
Resolutie
WQXGA (2560 × 1600)
-
Schermtype
IPS Non Touch
-
Paneel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-weerspiegeling
-
Helderheid
350 nit
-
Kleurengamma
DCI-P3 99% (typisch, min. 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (typ.)
OPSLAG
-
Geheugen
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
SDD
512GB
-
MMC-slot
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Draadloos
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 met RJ45-adapter
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
TV-tuner
Nee
-
Webcam
FHD IR-webcam met dubbele microfoon (gezichtsherkenning)
-
Audio
HD-audio met DTS X Ultra
-
Luidspreker
Stereoluidspreker 1,5W x 2
BEVEILIGING
-
Beveiliging
HDD-beveiliging, fTPM/HW TPM (optie), Veilige modus (Wemcam & MIC uit Hot key) Slim Kensington lock
INVOERAPPARAAT
-
Toetsenbord
Volledig verlicht toetsenbord (VS: 97 toetsen, VK: 98 toetsen, Japan: 101 toetsen met numeriek toetsenbord met 3 kolommen)
-
Aanwijsapparaat
Precisie touchpad met scrol- en gebaarfunctie (afmetingen: 131,5 x 82,6 mm)
INGANG/UITGANGSPOORT
-
HP-uit
4-polige headset, amerikaans type
-
USB Type-A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type-C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type-C (x2, met USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
Ja
-
DC-in
Ja
-
RJ45
Nee
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit
80 Wh
ACCESSOIRE
-
AC-adapter
65W, Type-C PD-adapter
- Muurbevestiging 'I'-type voor Korea, wit/zwart
- Desktoptype behalve Korea, wit/zwart, met netsnoer
THERMISCH
-
Thermisch
Mega cooling 4.0
KNOP
-
Knop
Aan/uit-knop zonder vingerafdruk
LED
-
Led
Voeding, DC-ingang, Caps Lock, webcam
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Afmeting (mm)
354,5 x 242,1 x 16,8 mm (GM / PM)
-
Afmeting (inch)
13,96 x 9,53 x 0,66" (GM / PM)
-
Gewicht (kg)
1,199 kg (GM) / 1,285 kg (PM)
-
Gewicht (lbs)
2,64 lbs (GM) / 2,83 lbs (PM)
KLEUR
-
Kleur
Charcoal gray
VOORGEÏNSTALLEERDE SOFTWARE
-
LG Control Center
Nee
-
LG Update Center
Nee
-
LG Security Center (alleen Korea, inbegrepen in Update Center)
Nee
-
LG Support Center (alleen Korea)
Nee
-
LG PC Care (alleen Korea)
Nee
-
LG snelstartgids, LG probleemoplossing
Nee
-
LG Leesmodus
Nee
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Nee
-
LG Power Manager
Nee
-
LG Chatbot (alleen Korea)
Nee
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 dagen proefversie)
Ja
-
DTS X:Ultra
Ja
-
Virtoo door LG (geselecteerde landen)
Ja
-
Nebo voor LG
Nee
-
Alexa voor pc (VS, VK, Canada, Japan)
Ja
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 dagen proefversie)
Ja
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
Ja
-
LG Smart Assistant
Ja
-
LG PC Care (alleen Korea)
Ja
-
LG pc-handleidingen
Ja
-
LG Update & Recovery
Ja
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Ja
-
PCmover Professional
Ja
-
Nieuwe achtergrond
Ja
-
Wacom-notities
Nee
-
Bamboe Papier
Nee
-
Instellingen LG Pen
Nee
ACCESSOIRE
-
Accessoire
USB-C naar RJ45-adapter (B2B-optie)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
