27MP89HM-S

27" Inch | Full HD (1920x1080) | Black Stabilizer | AMD FreeSync™ | OnScreen Control | Metallic Slim ArcLine standaard

(0)
27MP89HM-S Monitor
OVERZICHT

  • BEELDVERHOUDING

    16:9

  • SCHERMDIAGONAAL (INCH)

    27"

  • DISPLAY TYPE

    IPS Monitor

ALGEMEEN

  • Afmetingen (Inch / cm)

    27”

  • Type paneel

    IPS Neo III

  • Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    sRGB meer dan 99%

  • Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7M kleuren

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.3114x0.3114

  • Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Resolutie

    1920*1080

  • Helderheid (std.)

    250cd/m2

  • Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5 ms

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Oppervlaktebehandeling

    Anti-weerspiegeling (waas 1%) , harde coating (3H)

STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG

  • HDMI

    Ja x2 (ver 1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • Audio-uitgang

    Nee

  • USB-upstream

    Nee

  • USB-downstream

    Nee

  • USB, type C

    Nee

  • Stekkerlocatie (signaalingang)

    Achterkant

  • Stekkerlocatie (audio-uitgang)

    Achterkant

SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Ja

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    Ja (2ea)

  • Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achter (horizontaal)

  • Audio-ingang - RCA

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc

    Ja

  • Audio-ingang - Mic-in

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Andere

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achter (horizontaal)

  • Audio-uitgang - RCA

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achter (horizontaal)

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    Dunne, onzichtbare luidspreker

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    5Wx2

  • Andere

    Maxx Audio

VOEDING

  • Ingang/uitgang - Type

    Adapter

  • Ingang/uitgang - Invoer

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Ingang/uitgang - Uitgang

    19V/1.7A

  • Verbruik - Normale inschakeling (norm.)

    24.5

  • Verbruik - Slaapmodus (max)

    0,3w onder

  • Verbruik - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,3w onder

FREQUENTIE

  • D-sub - H-frequentie

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub - V-frequentie

    56~75Hz

  • D-sub - Max

    1920x1080@75Hz

  • HDMI - H-frequentie

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI - V-frequentie

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI - Max

    1920x1080@75Hz

RESOLUTIE

  • PC - D-sub

    1920*1080

  • PC - Digitaal (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920*1080

  • PC - Display Port

    Nee

  • Video - HDMI

    1080P

  • Video - Component

    Nee

  • Video - Video

    Nee

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1

  • Toetstype

    Joystick

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Wit knipperen

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Onder

ECO

  • Energieklasse

    E

OSD

  • Taal - Aantal talen

    17

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • Afbeelding - Beeldmodus

    aangepast, reader 1, reader 2, foto, cinema, game, kleurzwakte, FPS1, FPS2, RTS1

  • Afbeelding - Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - Originele verhouding

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - PIP/PBP (HW)

    Nee

  • Geluid - SRS

    Nee

  • Geluid - Dolby Surround

    Nee

  • Geluid - AVL (Autom. volume)

    Nee

  • Geluid - Equalizer

    Nee

  • Algemene functies - DDC/CI

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - HDCP

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Afstandsbediening

    Nee

  • Algemene functies - Slot

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Plug-and-play

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Reactietijdregeling

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Automatische resolutie

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Color Cloning 2.0

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Kleurzwakte

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Flikkerveilig

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Mechanische schakelaar

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Automatische stand-by

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Superresolutie+

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Ware kleurenzoeker

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Ware kleuren Pro

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - 4 schermen splitsen

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - FreeSync

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - On Screen Control

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Andere

    Black Stabilizer

KLEUR

  • Voorkant

    Zilver gespoten

  • Achterklep

    Wit

  • Standaard

    Zilver gespoten

  • Voet

    Zilver gespoten

  • Andere

    wit

STANDAARD

  • Voet afneembaar

    Ja

  • Zwenkhoek

    Nee

  • Hoogte (mm)

    Nee

  • Draaien

    Nee

  • Dubbele scharnier

    Nee

AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)

  • Set (met standaard)

    613.1x209.7x456.2

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    613.1x60.5x352.8

  • Doos

    69.1x43.1x16.0

WANDMONTAGE(MM)

  • afmetingen

    100x100

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Set (met standaard)

    4.8

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    4.3

  • Doos

    6.4

VULLING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    468/1014/1170(EU)

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Nee

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Offset

  • Handgreep

    Uitsparing voor hand

STANDAARD

  • TCO

    Nee

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Nee

  • TUV-Ergo

    Nee

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • ErP

    Ja

  • ISO13406-2

    Nee

  • EPEAT(USA)

    Ja(goud)

  • EPEAT(Germany)

    Ja(goud)

  • Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard

    Nee

  • Medische certificering

    Nee

  • Windows

    Ja

  • Andere(CCC,KC)

    Ja

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    Optie

  • D-Sub

    Optie

  • DVI-D

    Optie

  • HDMI

    Optie

  • USB

    Nee

  • Display Port

    NEE

  • Pc-audio

    Nee

  • RCA 3Line

    Nee

  • RCA 5Line

    Nee

  • Standaardbehuizing, voet

    Ja

  • Bovenste afdekplaat body

    Ja

  • Gebruiker schroef(M4*14, 2ea)

    Ja

  • Kabelhouder

    Ja

  • Afstandsbediening

    NEE

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

