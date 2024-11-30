We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FHD-monitor in 32 inch met HDR 10
Alle specificaties
ALGMENE KENMERKEN
-
Scherm grootte
31.5 Inch
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Paneel type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Helderheid (Min.)
240 cd/㎡
-
Helderheid (Typ.)
300 cd/㎡
-
Kleurweergave
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurdiepte
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Scherm coating
3H, Anti-reflectie
-
Curved
Nee
BIJZONDERE KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
Nee
-
HDR Effect
Ja
-
Nano IPS™ Technologie
Nee
-
Wide Color Gamut
Ja
-
Keur calibratie
Ja
-
Hardware calibratie
Nee
-
Automoatische helderheid
Nee
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Color Weakness
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
Nee
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Nee
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Nee
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Nee
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Nee
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Sphere Lighting
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Slimme Energie Besparing
Ja
-
Ingebouwde camera
Nee
-
Ingebouwde microfoon
Nee
-
True Color Pro
Nee
-
Dual Controller
Nee
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Ja(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolutie)
1920 x 1080 op 75Hz
-
HDMI
Ja(2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 op 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB-C
Nee
-
Daisy Chain
Nee
-
USB Upstream poort
Nee
-
USB Downstream poort
Nee
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Headphone uit
Ja
-
Line Uit
Nee
-
Speaker
Nee
ECO
-
Type
Extern (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (Typ.)
36.7W
-
Energieverbruik (Max.)
39W
AFMETING EN PLAATSING
-
Voet aanpassen
Kantelbaar
-
Muur bevestiging
100 x 100 mm
-
Afmetingen met voet (W x H x D)
729.4 x 513.3 x 209.3 mm
-
Afmetingen zonder voet (W x H x D)
729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0 mm
-
Afmetingen verpakking (W x H x D)
813 x 516 x 150 mm
-
Gewicht met voet
6.6 kg
-
Gewicht zonder voet
6.2 kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
9.2 kg
MEEGELEVERD
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Voeding
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente