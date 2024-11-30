22TK410V-PZ

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
FUNCTIE

  • Multi - Afmetingen (Inch / cm)

    21,5" / 55cm

  • Multi - Type paneel

    TN

  • Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Multi - Kleur bit

    8bit (8bit)

  • Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7 mln

  • Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.24825 x 0.24825

  • Multi - Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Multi - Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Multi - Helderheid (std.)

    250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1 (gew.)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (DFC)

    5M : 1

  • Multi - Reactietijd_std. (aan/uit)

    Nee

  • Multi - Reactietijd_std. (GTG)

    5ms (typ)

  • Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    170/160(CR≥10)

  • Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)

    niet-weerspiegelend

STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DVI-D

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - Composiet

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - S-Video

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - Component

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - HDMI (Ver.)

    Ja (1EA, HDMI1.3)

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort (Ver.)

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - SCART

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - CI-ingang

    Ja

  • Signaalingang - USB (Ver.)

    Ja (USB 2.0)

  • Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterzijde/Zijkant

  • Audio-ingang - RCA

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Mic-in

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Andere

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - RCA

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Luidspreker uitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Andere

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Nee

  • Tuner-ingang - Digitaal

    Ja (DVB-T2/C/S2)

  • Tuner-ingang - Analoog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Tuner-ingang - Andere

    Nee

  • Tuner-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterkant

  • Netwerk - LAN

    Nee

  • Netwerk - Wifi

    Nee

  • Netwerk - Bluetooth

    Nee

  • Netwerk - Andere

    Nee

  • Netwerk - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Nee

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    Intern

  • Audio-uitgang

    5W x 2

  • Andere

    Nee

VOEDING

  • Ingang/Uitgang - Type (w/Watt)

    Adapter (32W)

  • Ingang/Uitgang - Invoer

    100~240V

  • Ingang/Uitgang - Uitgang (voor luidspreker)

    Nee

  • Consumption - Normale inschakeling (norm.)

    26W

  • Consumption - Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)

    1W

  • Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,4W

FREQUENTIE

  • D-sub - H-frequentie

    Nee

  • D-sub - V-frequentie

    Nee

  • HDMI - H-frequentie

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI - V-frequentie

    56Hz~75Hz

RESOLUTIE

  • PC - D-sub

    Nee

  • PC - HDMI

    1920 x 1080

  • Video - HDMI

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Video - Scart

    Nee

  • Video - Component

    Nee

  • Video - Composiet

    Nee

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1 toets

  • Toetstype

    Joystick (4 richtingen-centrale drukknop)

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Uit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Amber

  • LED kleur(stand-by)

    Rood

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Onderaan(midden)

OSD

  • Taal - Aantal talen

    35 talen
    (Bosnisch, Tsjechisch, Deens, Duits, Ests, Engels, Spaans, Grieks, Frans, Gaeilge, Kroatisch, Italiaans, Kazachs, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Macedonisch, Nederlands, Noors, Oezbekisch, Pools, Portugees, Russisch, Roemeens, Albanees, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Servisch, Fins, Zweeds, Turks, Oekraïens, Bulgaars, Mongolisch, Arabisch)

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • Algemene functies - sRGB

    Nee

  • Algemene functies - DDC/CI

    Nee

  • Algemene functies - HDCP

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Intelligent Auto

    Nee

  • Algemene functies - Afstandsbediening

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Slot

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Plug-and-play

    DDC2B

  • Toegankelijkheid - EPG

    Ja

  • Toegankelijkheid - Audiobegeleiding

    Nee

  • Toegankelijkheid - Teletext

    Ja

  • Toegankelijkheid - Ondertiteling

    Nee

  • Toegankelijkheid - Audiodescriptie (blinden en slechtzienden)

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Flikkerveilig

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Oogcomfortmodus

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Gamemodus

    Ja (Black Stabilizer)

  • Speciale functie - Bioscoopmodus

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Divx HD-speler (USB-mediaspeler)

    Ja (video, muziek, foto)

  • Speciale functie - USB AutoRun

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - PIP

    Nee

  • Speciale functie - Time Machine Ready

    Nee

  • Speciale functie - Bluetooth-audio

    Nee

  • Speciale functie - MaxxAudio®

    Nee

  • Speciale functie - Scherm delen (Wi-Fi spiegeling)

    Nee

  • Speciale functie - Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Motion Eye Care

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - USB Game (Download)

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Ingebouwde games

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - DLNA

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Beeldmodus

    Levendig/ Standaard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • Afbeelding - F-engine

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Drievoudige XD-engine

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • Afbeelding - ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI
    Origineel - DTV, ATV, HDMI
    Full Wide - DTV, ATV
    4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI
    Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p↑)
    Zoom alle richtingen- DTV, ATV, HDMI
    Verticale zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI

  • Geluid - SRS

    Nee

  • Geluid - Virtual surround

    Ja

  • Geluid - Dolby Surround

    Nee

  • Geluid - AVL (Autom. volume)

    Ja

  • Geluid - Equalizer

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Autom. / Handm. klok

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Aan/ Uit tijd

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Slaaptimer

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Autom. uitschakelen/ Autom. slaapstand

    Ja

  • Hotel modus

    Ja

  • Hotel modus - TV Linker

    Nee

  • Hotel modus - RS232C

    Nee

  • Hotel modus - USB Cloning

    Ja

  • Andere-Andere1

    Nee

  • Andere - Andere2

    Nee

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT(BXDXH)MM

  • Set (met standaard)

    507,6 x 146,3 x 358,0

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    507,6 x 52,7 x 316,5

  • Doos

    660 x 380 x 126

  • Wandmontage

    75 x 75

  • Gewicht - Set (met standaard)

    3

  • Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard)

    2.9

  • Gewicht - Doos

    4.2

  • Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    Nee

  • Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    768 / 1728 / 2052

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Losse onderzijde

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo 1 kleur

  • Handgreep

    Nee (uitsparing voor hand)

STANDAARD

  • Voet afneembaar

    Afneembaar

  • Kantelhoek

    Nee

  • Zwenkhoek

    Nee

  • Hoogte (mm)

    Nee

  • Draaien

    Nee

  • Dubbele scharnier

    Nee

  • TCO6.0

    Nee

  • ErP

    Ja (klasse A)

  • UL / cUL

    Nee

  • TUV-GS

    Nee

  • TUV-Ergo

    Nee

  • TUV-Type

    Nee

  • EPEAT

    Nee

  • SEMKO

    Nee

  • FCC-B

    Nee

  • CE

    Ja

  • EPA

    Nee

  • KC/KCC

    Nee

  • CCC(China)

    Nee

  • Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard

    Nee

  • ISO13406-2

    Nee

  • ISO9241-307

    Nee

  • Medische certificering

    Nee

  • Windows

    Nee

  • Andere

    Nee

ACCESSOIRE

  • Adapter (tafel of wandmontage)

    Nee

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • D-Sub kabel

    Nee

  • DVI-D cable

    Nee

  • HDMI-kabel

    Nee

  • RF-kabel

    Nee

  • PC audiokabel

    Nee

  • RCA 3Line (geslacht)

    Nee

  • RCA 5Line (geslacht)

    Nee

  • Afstandsbediening

    Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

