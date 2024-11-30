We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28MT42VF-PZ
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Size (Inch / cm)
68.966cm
-
Panel Type
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
0.68
-
Color Bit
8bits-true
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16.7M
-
Kleur bit
0.44475x0.44925
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
1366x768
-
Helderheid (std.)
180 cd/m2
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1200:1 (typ.)
-
Contrastverhouding (DFC)
Nee
-
Reactietijd_std. (aan/uit)
Nee
-
Reactietijd_std. (GTG)
8ms
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
Nee
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
Signaalingang-D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang-DVI-D
Nee
-
Signaalingang-Composiet
1
-
Signaalingang-S-Video
Nee
-
Signaalingang-Component
1
-
Signaalingang-HDMI (Ver.)
Ja (2EA, HDMI1.4)
-
Signaalingang-DisplayPort (Ver.)
Nee
-
Signaalingang-SCART
Nee
-
Signaalingang-CI-ingang
Ja
-
Signaalingang-USB (Ver.)
Ja (USB2.0)
-
Signaalingang-Andere
Nee
-
Signaalingang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterzijde/Zijkant
-
Audio-ingang-RCA
1
-
Audio-ingang-Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-Mic In
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-Andere
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-RCA
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Luidspreker uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Optische uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Andere
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
-
Tuner-ingang-Digitaal
Ja(DVB-T2/C/S2)
-
Tuner-ingang-Analoog
PAL/SECAM
-
Tuner-ingang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
-
Netwerk-LAN
Nee
-
Netwerk-Wifi
Nee
-
Netwerk-Bluetooth
Nee
-
Netwerk-Andere
Nee
-
Netwerk-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Intern
-
Audio-uitgang
5W x 2
-
Andere
Nee
VOEDING
-
Ingang/Uitgang-Type (w/ Watt)
PSU (58W)
-
Ingang/Uitgang-Invoer
100V~240V
-
Ingang/Uitgang-Uitgang (voor luidspreker)
Nee
-
Consumption-Normaal aan (EPA6.0)
Nee
-
Consumption-Normale inschakeling (norm.)
34W
-
Consumption-Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
Nee
-
Consumption-Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0.5W
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A (Schaal: A+ tot F)
FREQUENTIE
-
D-sub - H-frequentie
Nee
-
D-sub - V-frequentie
Nee
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
15.63kHz~67.5kHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
23.976Hz~70.08Hz
RESOLUTIE
-
PC - D-sub
Nee
-
PC - HDMI
1366x768
-
Video - HDMI
480i,576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video - Scart
Nee
-
Video - Component
480i,576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video - Composiet
480i, 576i
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 toets
-
Toetstype
Joystick(4 richtingen-centrale drukknop)
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Uit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Amber
-
LED kleur(stand-by)
Rood
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onderaan
OSD
-
Land
36 landen
(Albanië, Algerije, België, Oostenrijk, Bosnië, Bulgarije, Tsjechië, Denemarken, Estland, Finland, Frankrijk, Duitsland, Griekenland, Hongarije, IJsland, Ierland, Italië, Letland, Litouwen, Luxemburg, Macedonië, Marokko, Nederland, Noorwegen, Polen, Portugal, Roemenië, Servië, Slovenië, Slowakije, Spanje, Zweden, Zwitserland, Turkije, VK)
-
Aantal talen
34 talen
(Bosnisch, Tsjechisch, Deens, Duits, Ests, Engels, Spaans, Grieks, Frans, Gaeilge, Kroatisch, Italiaans, Kazachs, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Macedonisch, Nederlands, Noors, Oezbekisch, Pools, Portugees, Russisch, Roemeens, Albanees, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Servisch, Fins, Zweeds, Turks, Oekraïens, Bulgaars, Mongolisch)
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Algemene functies - sRGB
Nee
-
Algemene functies - DDC/CI
Nee
-
Algemene functies - HDCP
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)
Nee
-
Algemene functies - Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Slot
Nee
-
Algemene functies - Plug-and-play
Nee
-
Toegankelijkheid - EPG
Ja
-
Toegankelijkheid - Audiobegeleiding
Nee
-
Toegankelijkheid - Teletext
Ja
-
Toegankelijkheid - Ondertiteling
Nee
-
Toegankelijkheid - Audiodescriptie (blinden en slechtzienden)
Ja
-
Speciale functie-Flikkerveilig
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Flikkerveilig
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Oogcomfortmodus
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Gamemodus
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Bioscoopmodus
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Divx HD-speler (USB-mediaspeler)
Ja(without DivX codec)
-
Speciale functie - USB AutoRun
Nee
-
Speciale functie - PIP
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Time Machine Ready
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Bluetooth-audio
Nee
-
Speciale functie - MaxxAudio®
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Scherm delen (Wi-Fi spiegeling)
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Motion Eye Care
Nee
-
Speciale functie - USB Game (Download)
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Ingebouwde games
Nee
-
Speciale functie - DLNA
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
Levendig/ Standaard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game
-
Afbeelding - F-engine
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Drievoudige XD-engine
Nee
-
Afbeelding - ARC-PC
16:9 / Just Scan / Origineel / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom
-
Afbeelding - ARC-Video
16:9 / Just Scan / Origineel / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom
-
Geluid - SRS
Nee
-
Geluid - Virtual surround
Nee
-
Geluid - Dolby Surround
Nee
-
Geluid - AVL (Autom. volume)
Ja
-
Geluid - Equalizer
Nee
-
Tijd / Klok - Autom. / Handm. klok
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Aan/ Uit tijd
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Slaaptimer
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Autom. uitschakelen/ Autom. slaapstand
Ja
-
Hotel modus - Hotel modus
Nee
-
Hotel modus-TV Linker
Nee
-
Hotel modus - RS232C
Nee
-
Hotel modus - USB Cloning
Nee
-
Andere - Andere1
Nee
-
Andere - Andere2
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Zwart glanzend
-
Achterklep
Zwart textuur
-
Standaard
Nee
-
Voet
Zwart Hairline+ textuur
-
Andere
Nee
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Detachable
-
Kantelhoek
Nee
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
Nee
-
Draaien
Nee
-
Dubbele scharnier
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen - Set (met standaard)
635 x 182.4 x 427
-
(BxDxH) - Set (zonder standaard)
635 x 77.8 x 387
-
(mm) - Doos
738 x 130 x 502
-
(mm) - Wandmontage
100*100
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard)
4.1
-
(Kg) - Set (zonder standaard)
4
-
(Kg) - Doos
5.7
-
Stuffing - Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
Nee
-
Stuffing - Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
476 / 1088 / 1088
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Losse onderzijde
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo 1 kleur
-
Handgreep
Nee (uitsparing voor hand)
STANDAARD
-
TCO6.0
Nee
-
ERP
Ja (class A)
-
UL / cUL
Nee
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Ergo
Nee
-
TUV-Type
NEE
-
EPEAT
Nee
-
SEMKO
Nee
-
FCC-B
Nee
-
CE
JA
-
EPA
Nee
-
KC/KCC
Nee
-
CCC(China)
Nee
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
Nee
-
ISO13406-2
NEE
-
ISO9241-307
Nee
-
Medische certificering
NEE
-
Windows
Nee
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
D-Sub kabel
Nee
-
DVI-D cable
Nee
-
HDMI-kabel
Nee
-
RF-kabel
Nee
-
PC audiokabel
Nee
-
RCA 3Line (geslacht)
Nee
-
RCA 5Line (geslacht)
Nee
-
Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Andere
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
