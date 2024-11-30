We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23,7" UltraFine™ 4K-monitor
Alle specificaties
MONITOR
-
Grootte (inch)
23,74 inch
-
Grootte (cm)
60,31 cm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0,1369 x 0,1369 mm
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1,07B
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1200:1
-
Responstijd
14ms (GtG, OD niet ondersteund)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Behandeling voor lage reflectie
KENMERKEN
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic.
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Thunderbolt
JA (in 1/uit 1)
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
JA
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
85 W
-
Daisy Chain
JA (UHD/60Hz/via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Upstream-poort
JA (via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA (USB-C/3/ver3.1 Gen 1)
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
JA
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
5 W
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Rich Bass
JA
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Ingebouwde voeding
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
140W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
200 W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
34.2W(EPA7.0)
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
1,0W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3 W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
556,1 x 528,0 x 229,9 mm (omhoog)
556,1 x 418,0 x 229,9 mm (omlaag)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
556,1 x 328,7 x 50,3 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
673 x 536 x 309 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
7,0 Kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
5,2 kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
11,1 kg
ACCESSOIRES
-
Thunderbolt
JA
-
USB Type C
JA
-
Andere (accessoires)
Wandmontage-afdekking
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
