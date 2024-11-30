32" Inch | UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) | USB Type-C™ | Ingebouwde Speakers | OnScreen Control | ArcLine-standaard

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
32UD89-W

Alle specificaties

ALGEMEEN

  • Afmetingen (inch)

    31.5

  • Type paneel

    IPS

  • Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99%

  • Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0,18159 mm x 0,18159 mm

  • Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Resolutie

    3840x2160

  • Helderheid

    Typisch 350nits, min. 280nits

  • Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1300:1(Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega, Aan/uit

  • (GTG)

    5ms (hoog)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Oppervlaktebehandeling

    Anti-weerspiegeling 3H

STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG

  • HDMI

    Ja x2 (ver 2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja x1 (ver 1.2)

  • USB-type C

    Ja (x1, PD, DP Alt. Modus, ver3.1 Gen1), UHD@60Hz, PD=40W

  • [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterkant

AUDIO-UITGANG

  • Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterkant

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    Rijke bastonen

  • Audio-uitgang

    5Wx2

VOEDING

  • Type

    140W adapter

  • Invoer

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

ECO

  • Energieklasse

    A (Schaal: A+ tot F)

FREQUENTIE

  • HDMI (H-frequentie)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI (V-frequentie)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-frequentie)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-frequentie)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • FreeSync bereik V-frequentie

    40~60Hz(HDMI / DP)

  • USB-C (H-frequentie)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • USB-C (V-frequentie)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTIE

  • PC (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC (DP)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC (USB-C)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • Video (USB-C)

    3840x2160@60Hz

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1 joystick

  • Toetstype

    Joystick

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Uit (Inschakelen LED AAN: Wit knipperen)

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Onder

OSD

  • Taal (Land)

    Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Portugees (Brazilië), Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Oekraïens, Chinees (vereenvoudigd, traditioneel), Japans, Koreaans

  • Aantal talen

    17

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • USB_down

    1 (alleen service)

  • Beeldverhouding (pc)

    BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1

  • Beeldverhouding (Video)

    BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1

  • sRGB

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    HDMI Ja (2.2)

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Flikkerveilig

    Ja

  • Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • In fabriek gekalibreerd

    Ja

  • Plug-and-play

    Ja

  • On Screen Control

    Ja

  • SUPER+resolutie

    Ja

  • Zwarte equalizer

    Ja

  • DAS-modus

    Ja

  • Freesync

    Ja

  • Dubbele controller

    Ja

KLEUR

  • Voorkant

    Zilver gespoten

  • Achterklep

    Wit

  • Standaard

    Wit / Zilver gespoten

  • Voet

    Zilver gespoten

STAND

  • Voet afneembaar

    Ja

  • Kantelhoek

    Ja (-5~20 )

  • Zwenkhoek

    Nee

  • Hoogte (mm)

    Ja (bereik 110mm)

  • Draaien

    Ja

AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)

  • Set (met standaard)

    713,8 x 259,2 x 485,4

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    713,8 x 44,6 x 410,2

  • Doos

    927 x 213 x 516

WANDMONTAGE(MM)

  • Wandmontage

    100 x 100

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Set (met standaard)

    8.4

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    6.5

  • Doos

    12.7

VULLING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    216 / 432 / 528

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Los

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Offset

  • Handgreep

    Handgreep

STANDAARD

  • UL(cUL)

    JA

  • TUV-Type

    JA

  • EPEAT Gold

    Ja

  • CB

    JA

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • KC

    Ja

  • ERP

    JA

  • ROHS, REACH

    JA

  • Windows 10

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode

    Ja (alleen VESA)

  • FreeSync

    Ja

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • DP naar DP

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB type C-naar-C

    Ja (1,8m kabel, PD+DP, UHD@60Hz)

  • Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding

    Ja

  • Kalibratierapport (papier)

    JA

  • Softwareinstallatie-cd

    Ja (schermbediening, dubbele controller)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

