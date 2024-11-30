We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43” Inch | UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) resolutie | OnScreen Control & Split-Screen | Compatibel met HDCP 2.2 | USB Type-C
43” Inch | UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) resolutie | OnScreen Control & Split-Screen | Compatibel met HDCP 2.2 | USB Type-C
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
42,51”
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bit
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.2451 x 0.2451 mm
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
3840x2160
-
Helderheid
Typisch 350nits, min. 280nits
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, Aan/uit
-
(GTG)
8ms (hoog)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
Ja x4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)
-
DisplayPort
Ja x1 (ver 1.2)
-
USB-type C
JA (x1, DP Alt. Modus, Data, ver3.1 Gen1) UHD@60Hz, PD=7.5W alleen voor smartphone
-
Andere
RS232C
-
[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Verticaal type
AUDIO-UITGANG
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Verticaal type
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Rijke bastonen
-
Audio-uitgang
10Wx2
VOEDING
-
Type
Ingebouwd vermogen
-
Invoer
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30~135kHZ
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56~61HZ
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30~135kHZ
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56~61HZ
-
USB-C (H-frequentie)
30~135kHZ
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
56~61HZ
RESOLUTIE
-
PC (HDMI)
HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4)HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4)HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)
-
Video (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 joystick
-
Toetstype
Joystick
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit (gedurende een paar seconden)(Inschakelen LED AAN: Wit)
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Uit (Inschakelen LED AAN: Wit knipperen)
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onder
OSD
-
Taal (Land)
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Portugees (Brazilië), Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Oekraïens, Chinees (vereenvoudigd, traditioneel), Japans, Koreaans
-
Aantal talen
17
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
USB_down
2 (USB3.1 Gen 1)
-
Beeldverhouding (pc)
BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1
-
Beeldverhouding (Video)
BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
HDMI en DP, Ja (2.2)
-
Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
PIP
Ja (2PIP)
-
PBP
Ja (2PBP, 4PBP)
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
In fabriek gekalibreerd
Ja
-
Plug-and-play
Ja
-
On Screen Control
Ja
-
SUPER+resolutie
Ja
-
Zwarte equalizer
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Snel opladen
Ja
-
Dubbele controller
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Mat zwart
-
Achterklep
Mat zwart
-
Standaard
Mat zwart
-
Voet
Mat zwart
STAND
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Kantelhoek
Ja (-5~10)
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
Nee
-
Draaien
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
967 x 275 x 647,6
-
Set (zonder standaard)
967 x 70,6 x 575,2
-
Doos
1065 x 285 x 658
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Wandmontage
200 x 200
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
15.9
-
Set (zonder standaard)
12.3
-
Doos
20
VULLING
-
Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
126 / 264 / 352
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
120 / 264 / 264
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Los
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Opening handgreep
STANDAARD
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
CB
JA
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC, BSMI
CCC (Ja)
-
KC
Ja
-
ERP
JA
-
ROHS, REACH
JA
-
Windows 10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
DP naar DP
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB type A-naar-C
Ja (soort)
-
RSC232C
Optie (hoofdtelefoonaansluiting naar RS232C-kabel)
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Ja
-
Kalibratierapport (papier)
JA
-
Softwareinstallatie-cd
Ja (schermbediening, dubbele controller)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente