27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) gamingmonitor, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibel
Alle specificaties
MONITOR
-
Grootte (inch)
27 Inch
-
Grootte (cm)
68,5 cm
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0,3108 x 0,3108 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
280
-
Helderheid (typ.)
350
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7M
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Reactietijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Gekalibreerde kleur
JA
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
MBR
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatibel
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA (Premium)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
JA
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
NA
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
SW-TOEPASSING
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI
JA (2 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 x 1080 8-bit bij 144 Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 x 1080 8-bit bij 144 Hz
-
Hoofdtelefoon uit
JA
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
43W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
48W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0,5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
614,2 x 454,2 x 224,8 mm
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
614,2 x 364,8 x 51,7 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
703 x 154 x 449 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
5,8kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
5,1kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
7,5kg
ACCESSOIRES
-
DisplayPort
JA
-
Andere (accessoires)
Muishouder, bovenste afdekplaat body
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
