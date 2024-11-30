We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms gamingmonitor met NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
Alle specificaties
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
27 inch
-
Grootte (cm)
68.5 cm
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1440
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
320cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
400cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07 B
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling
-
Gebogen
NEE
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Nano IPS™ technologie
JA
-
Breed kleurengamma
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
HW-kalibratie
NEE
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
NEE
-
Superresolutie+
NEE
-
Motion Blur Technologie
JA
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA (Premium)
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
JA
-
FPS-teller
JA
-
OverClocking
JA
-
User Define Key
JA
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
NEE
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic.
NEE
-
Andere (functie)
N/A
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
NEE
-
Dual Controller
NEE
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
DVI
NEE
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
JA (2 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 x 1440 at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 x 1440 at 165Hz (O/C 180Hz)
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
mDP-versie
N/A
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N/A
-
USB-C
NEE
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
NEE
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
USB Upstream-poort
JA (1ea/ver. 3.0)
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA (2 elk/ver3.0)
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
JA
-
Lijn uit
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
N/A
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
N/A
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rich Bass
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
48W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
65W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Zwenken
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2 (UP)
614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2 (Down)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
727 x 205 x 487
-
Gewicht met standaard
6.3
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
4.2
-
Gewicht in verpakking
9.1
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP naar DP
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB Type C
NEE
-
USB Type C naar USB-A
NEE
-
USB A naar B
NEE
-
USB 3.0 Upstream-kabel
JA
-
Pc-audio
NEE
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
-
Andere (accessoires)
HDMI Cable(2.0 version)
DP Cable(1.4 version)
Muishouder
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
