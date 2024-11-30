We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1 ms (GtG) curved gaming monitor
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Reactie Tijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Ronding
1900R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Maat (cm)
86.7
VERBINDING
-
HDMI
JA(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Alleen Audio)
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA(1ea/ver3.0)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek
JA
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
JA
-
OverClocking
JA
-
Auto Input Switch
JA
-
HDR Effect
JA
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
979 x 521 x 245
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2(↑) 819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2(↓)
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
11.5
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
7.6
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
5.5
INFO
-
Product naam
UltraGear
-
Jaar
2020
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
72W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSOIRES
-
Display Port
JA
-
HDMI
JA
-
USB A to B
JA
SW APPLICATIE
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
STANDAARD
-
RoHS
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
