29WK600
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Afmetingen (inch)
29" Flat
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628x0.2628
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1080
-
Helderheid (std.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Responstijd (GTG):
5ms (High)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja (ver2.0,2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB, type C
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
IR-ingang/-uitgang
Nee
-
USB-upstream
Nee
-
USB-downstream
Nee
LUIDSPREKER
-
Audiotuning
Maxx Audio
VOEDING
-
Input/Output - Type
Adapter
-
Ingang/uitgang - Invoer
100 ~ 240V
-
Ingang/uitgang - Uitgang (USB, type C, PD)
Nee
-
Verbruik - Normale inschakeling (norm.)
32W
-
Verbruik - Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
0.5W
-
Verbruik - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0.3W
FREQUENTIE
-
D-sub (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
D-sub (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
DVI (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
DVI (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Screen - Beeldmodus
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Scherm - Verhouding
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2
-
Scherm - PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
Scherm - PBP
Nee
-
General Function - DDC/CI
Ja
-
Algemene functies - HDCP (versie)
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Algemene functies - Slot
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Reactietijdregeling
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Snel opladen
Nee
-
Game - Freesync
Ja
-
Game - Gamemodus
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Nee
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Eco - Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Eco - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Automatische stand-by
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja (Picture Mode)
-
Beeldkwaliteit - Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Beeldkwaliteit - Superresolutie +
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
H/W-kalibratie (ware kleuren)
Nee
-
Application SW - Dual Controller
Ja
-
Softwaretoepassing - Screen split 2.0 (in OSC)
Ja
-
Mijn voorkeursinstellingen (in OSC)
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
-
Others - Dual EDID (H/W)
Nee
-
Andere - Standaard configureren met een klik
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voor/midden
Zwarte textuur (midden)
-
Achter
Witte Textuur
-
Standaardbehuizing
Zilveren Haarlijn (parel)
-
Standaardvoet
Zilveren Textuur (parel)
STANDAARD
-
Kantelhoek
-5~15 Degree
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (bereik)
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9
-
Set (zonder standaard)
698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5
-
Doos
822x 413x159
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
5.2
-
Set (zonder standaard)
4.7
-
Doos
7.5
WANDMONTAGE
-
Afmetingen voor wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Face down
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Base Detach
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo (1 Color)
-
Handgreep
Hand Hole
STANDAARD
-
TCO 6.0
Nee
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Ergo
Nee
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (voor China)
Ja
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
Nee
-
VCCI (voor Japan)
Ja
-
ErP
Ja
-
ISO9241-307
Nee
-
EPEAT Gold
Nee
-
Medische certificering
Nee
-
Windows10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
USB-C naar USB-C
Nee
-
Stekkerovergang (USB-A naar USB-C)
Nee
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
Kabelhouder
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
