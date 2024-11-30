Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

34UB88-B

IPS 21:9 UltraWide™ monitor met 86,36 cm (34 inch) beeldscherm (diagonaal)

Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMEEN

  • Afmetingen (inch)

    34”

  • Type paneel

    IPS

  • Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    sRGB meer dan 99%

  • Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0,2325 mm x 0,2325 mm

  • Resolutie

    3440 x 1440

  • Helderheid (std.)

    300cd/m2

  • Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Norm. reactietijd (aan/uit)

    14 ms

  • (GTG)

    5 ms

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178

SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG

  • HDMI

    Ja (ver2.0, elk 2)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (ver 1.2)

  • Thunderbolt

    Ja (2ea)

  • Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • USB (upstream)

    Ja (USB3.0 elk 1)

  • USB (downstream)

    Ja (USB3.0 elk 2) * inclusief snel laden voor poort 1

LUIDSPREKER

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    2 luidsprekers à 7 watt

  • Audiotuning

    MaxxAudio®

VOEDING

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Invoer

    100 ~ 240V

ECO

  • Energieklasse

    A (Schaal: A+ tot F)

STROOMVERBRUIK

  • Normale inschakeling (norm.)

    70W

  • Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)

    1,2W

  • Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,3W

FREQUENTIE

  • HDMI (H-frequentie)

    30 ~ 90 kHz

  • HDMI (V-frequentie)

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-frequentie)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • DisplayPort (V-frequentie)

    56 ~ 61Hz (FreeSync 40 ~ 60Hz)

  • USB-C (H-frequentie)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • USB-C (V-frequentie)

    56 ~ 61Hz

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • Beeldmodus

    Aangepast, reader, foto, cinema, doka 1, doka 2, kleurzwakte, FPS game 1, FPS game 2, RTS game, aangepast (game),Kalibratie 1, Kalibratie 2

  • Verhouding

    Breed, origineel, bioscoop 1, bioscoop 2, 1: 1

  • PIP

    Nee (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)

  • PBP

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP (versie)

    Ja

  • Slot

    Ja

  • Reactietijdregeling

    Ja

  • Snel opladen

    Ja

  • Freesync

    Ja (DP 40~60Hz)

  • Gamemodus

    Ja

  • DAS-modus

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Flikkerveilig

    Ja

  • Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Automatische stand-by

    Ja

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • Kleurkalibratie

    Ja

  • H/W-kalibratie (ware kleuren)

    Ja

  • Dubbele controller

    Ja

  • Screen split 2.0 (in OSC)

    Ja

  • Mijn voorkeursinstellingen (in OSC)

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Ja

STANDAARD

  • Kantelhoek

    -5~20 graden

  • Hoogte (bereik)

    120mm

AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)

  • Set (met standaard)

    829,9 x 252,4 x 428,9 (omlaag)'829,9 x 252,4 x 548,9 (omhoog)

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    829,9 x 49,2 x 379,8

  • Doos

    978 x 207 x 522

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Set (met standaard)

    8.4

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    6.3

  • Doos

    11.3

WANDMONTAGE(MM)

  • Afmetingen voor wandmontage

    100 x 100 (VESA-compatibel)

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Verticaal

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Losse onderzijde

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo (1 kleur)

  • Handgreep

    Uitsparing voor hand

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC (voor China)

    Ja

  • BSMI (voor Taiwan)

    Ja

  • ErP

    Ja

  • Windows

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • Kabelhouder

    Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

