We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34WK500-P
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Afmetingen (inch)
34"
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
8bits (6bit+FRC), 16,7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,312 mm x 0,310 mm
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1080
-
Helderheid (std.)
250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Nee
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Responstijd (GTG):
5ms (hoog)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja (ver. 1.4, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB, type C
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
IR-ingang/-uitgang
Nee
-
USB-upstream
Nee
-
USB-downstream
Nee
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A (Schaal: A+ tot F)
LUIDSPREKER
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
Nee
-
Audiotuning
Nee
VOEDING
-
Type
Adapter
-
Invoer
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Uitgang (USB, type C, PD)
Nee
-
Normale inschakeling (norm.)
35W
-
Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
0,5W
-
Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3W
FREQUENTIE
-
D-sub (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
D-sub (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
DVI (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
DVI (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 90 kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75 Hz (FreeSync 40 ~ 75 Hz)
-
Display Port (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
Display Port (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
USB-C (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
Nee
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Beeldmodus
Aangepast, Reader, Foto, Bioscoop, zwakke kleuren, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Aangepast (Game),
-
Verhouding
Breedbeeld, Origineel, Bioscoop1, Bioscoop2
-
PIP
Nee (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)
-
PBP
Nee
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP (versie)
HDCP (1.4)
-
Slot
Ja
-
Reactietijdregeling
Ja
-
Snel opladen
Nee
-
Freesync
Ja
-
Gamemodus
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Nee
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Automatische stand-by
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja (beeldmodus)
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Superresolutie +
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Nee
-
H/W-kalibratie (ware kleuren)
Nee
-
Dual Controller
Ja
-
Screen split 2.0 (in OSC)
Ja
-
Mijn voorkeursinstellingen (in OSC)
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Nee
-
Standaard configureren met een klik
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voor/midden
Hoogglans zwart (midden)
-
Achter
Zwart hoogglanzend
-
Standaardbehuizing
Zwarte textuur
-
Standaardvoet
Zwarte textuur
STANDAARD
-
Kantelhoek
-5~15 graden
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (bereik)
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
828,5 x 209,4 x 460,7
-
Set (zonder standaard)
828,5 x 41,5 x 370,2
-
Doos
947 x 477 x 190
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
6.9Kg
-
Set (zonder standaard)
6.1Kg
-
Doos
9.6Kg
WANDMONTAGE
-
Afmetingen voor wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA-compatibel)
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Losse onderzijde
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo (1 kleur)
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
STANDAARD
-
TCO 6.0
Ja
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Ergo
Nee
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (voor China)
Ja
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
Nee
-
VCCI (voor Japan)
Ja
-
ErP
Ja
-
ISO9241-307
Nee
-
EPEAT Gold
Nee
-
Medische certificering
Nee
-
Windows10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
USB-C naar USB-C
Nee
-
Stekkerovergang (USB-A naar USB-C)
Nee
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
Kabelhouder
Nee
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente