DISPLAY

  • Afmetingen (inch)

    34"

  • Type paneel

    IPS

  • Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ.)

  • Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    8bits (6bit+FRC), 16,7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,312 mm x 0,310 mm

  • Resolutie

    2560 x 1080

  • Helderheid (std.)

    250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Nee

  • Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Responstijd (GTG):

    5ms (hoog)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Ja (ver. 1.4, 2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Thunderbolt

    Nee

  • USB, type C

    Nee

  • Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • Audio-uitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang pc

    Nee

  • IR-ingang/-uitgang

    Nee

  • USB-upstream

    Nee

  • USB-downstream

    Nee

ECO

  • Energieklasse

    A (Schaal: A+ tot F)

LUIDSPREKER

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    Nee

  • Audiotuning

    Nee

VOEDING

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Invoer

    100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

  • Uitgang (USB, type C, PD)

    Nee

  • Normale inschakeling (norm.)

    35W

  • Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)

    0,5W

  • Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,3W

FREQUENTIE

  • D-sub (H-frequentie)

    Nee

  • D-sub (V-frequentie)

    Nee

  • DVI (H-frequentie)

    Nee

  • DVI (V-frequentie)

    Nee

  • HDMI (H-frequentie)

    30 ~ 90 kHz

  • HDMI (V-frequentie)

    56 ~ 75 Hz (FreeSync 40 ~ 75 Hz)

  • Display Port (H-frequentie)

    Nee

  • Display Port (V-frequentie)

    Nee

  • USB-C (H-frequentie)

    Nee

  • USB-C (V-frequentie)

    Nee

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • Beeldmodus

    Aangepast, Reader, Foto, Bioscoop, zwakke kleuren, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Aangepast (Game),

  • Verhouding

    Breedbeeld, Origineel, Bioscoop1, Bioscoop2

  • PIP

    Nee (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)

  • PBP

    Nee

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP (versie)

    HDCP (1.4)

  • Slot

    Ja

  • Reactietijdregeling

    Ja

  • Snel opladen

    Nee

  • Freesync

    Ja

  • Gamemodus

    Ja

  • DAS-modus

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Nee

  • Crosshair

    Ja

  • Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Automatische stand-by

    Ja

  • Leesmodus

    Ja (beeldmodus)

  • Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • Superresolutie +

    Ja

  • Kleurkalibratie

    Nee

  • H/W-kalibratie (ware kleuren)

    Nee

  • Dual Controller

    Ja

  • Screen split 2.0 (in OSC)

    Ja

  • Mijn voorkeursinstellingen (in OSC)

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Nee

  • Standaard configureren met een klik

    Ja

KLEUR

  • Voor/midden

    Hoogglans zwart (midden)

  • Achter

    Zwart hoogglanzend

  • Standaardbehuizing

    Zwarte textuur

  • Standaardvoet

    Zwarte textuur

STANDAARD

  • Kantelhoek

    -5~15 graden

  • Zwenkhoek

    Nee

  • Hoogte (bereik)

    Nee

AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)

  • Set (met standaard)

    828,5 x 209,4 x 460,7

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    828,5 x 41,5 x 370,2

  • Doos

    947 x 477 x 190

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Set (met standaard)

    6.9Kg

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    6.1Kg

  • Doos

    9.6Kg

WANDMONTAGE

  • Afmetingen voor wandmontage (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA-compatibel)

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Losse onderzijde

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo (1 kleur)

  • Handgreep

    Uitsparing voor hand

STANDAARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Ja

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Nee

  • TUV-Ergo

    Nee

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC (voor China)

    Ja

  • BSMI (voor Taiwan)

    Nee

  • VCCI (voor Japan)

    Ja

  • ErP

    Ja

  • ISO9241-307

    Nee

  • EPEAT Gold

    Nee

  • Medische certificering

    Nee

  • Windows10

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Andere

    Nee

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB

    Nee

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • USB-C naar USB-C

    Nee

  • Stekkerovergang (USB-A naar USB-C)

    Nee

  • Pc-audio

    Nee

  • Kabelhouder

    Nee

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    NEE

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

