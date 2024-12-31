We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35" UltraWide™ QHD HDR VA curved monitor
Alle specificaties
INFO
-
Productnaam
UltraWide
-
Jaar
Y20
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
35
-
Grootte (cm)
88.9
-
Resolutie
3440 x 1440
-
Scherm type
VA
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.238 x 0.240 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (typ.)
300cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
16.7M
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
1500:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
2500:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Kromming
1800R
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
Dolby Vision™
Nee
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
Nee
-
HDR-effect
Ja
-
Mini-LED technologie
Nee
-
Nano IPS™ technologie
Nee
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
Nee
-
Kleurgekalibreerd in de fabriek
Ja
-
HW kalibratie
Nee
-
Auto-helderheid
Nee
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Kleurzwakte
Ja
-
Superresolutie+
Ja
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
Nee
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Nee
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VRR
Nee
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Richtkruis
Nee
-
FPS-teller
Nee
-
OverClocking
Nee
-
Gebruikerstoets
Nee
-
Autom. Ingangskeuze
Nee
-
RGB LED-verlichting
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic
Nee
SW-TOEPASSINGEN
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Nee
-
Dual Controller
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
Nee
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB-C
Ja (1ea)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440 X 1440 @100Hz
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
Ja
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
90W
-
Daisy Chain
Nee
-
USB Upstream poort
Nee
-
USB Downstream poort
Ja (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Ingebouwd KVM
Nee
-
LAN (RJ-45)
Nee
-
SPDIF uitgang (optische digitale audio-uitgang)
Nee
-
Audio in
Nee
-
Mic In
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
3-polig (alleen geluid)
-
Lijn uit
Nee
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
Ja (7W x 2)
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
Nee
-
DTS HP:X
Nee
-
Maxx Audio
Ja
-
Rich Bass
Nee
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100-240V 50/60Hz (3.0A)
-
Energieverbruik (Typ.)
45W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
170W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
Nvt.
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassing van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETING/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9 mm (boven)
831.6 x 463.0 x 250.9 mm (beneden)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
1001 x 531 x 212 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard [kg]
8.3
-
Gewicht zonder standaard [kg]
6.6
-
Gewicht in verpakking [kg]
12.2
ACCESSOIRES
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Display Port
Ja
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB Type C
Ja
-
USB A naar B
Nee
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
