37,5" 21:9 gebogen UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) monitor

38WP85C-W

37,5" 21:9 gebogen UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) monitor

vooraanzicht
Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 1600

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Beeldverhouding

    21:9

  • Helderheid (Min.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Kleurengamma (Min.)

    N.v.t.

  • Contrastverhouding (Min.)

    700:1

  • Gebogen

    Ja

  • Grootte (inch)

    38 Inch

  • Schermtype

    IPS

  • Pixel-pitch

    0.2291 x 0.2291 mm

  • Helderheid (std.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Kleurengamma (typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)

    1.07B

  • Contrastverhouding (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Reactietijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Grootte (cm)

    95.29 cm

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NEE

  • HDR-effect

    JA

  • Nano IPS™-Technologie

    NEE

  • Breed kleurengamma

    NEE

  • Kleurkalibratie

    JA

  • HW-kalibratie

    NEE

  • Auto-helderheid

    JA

  • Flicker safe

    JA

  • Leesmodus

    JA

  • Kleurzwakte

    JA

  • Superresolutie+

    JA

  • Motion Blur Reduction Technologie

    NEE

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEE

  • AMD FreeSync™

    JA

  • FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)

    NEE

  • Black Stabilizer

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Richtkruis

    NEE

  • FPS-teller

    NEE

  • OverClocking

    NEE

  • User Define Key

    NEE

  • Automatische ingangskeuze

    NEE

  • Sphere Lighting

    NEE

  • PBP

    JA (2PBP)

  • PIP

    NEE

  • Slimme energiebesparing

    JA

  • Camera

    NEE

  • Mic.

    NEE

  • Andere (functie)

    0.00

SW-TOEPASSING

  • True color Pro

    NEE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    0

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • D-Sub

    NEE

  • D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI

    NEE

  • DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)

    N/A

  • HDMI

    JA (2 elk)

  • HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    JA (1 elk)

  • DP-versie

    1.4

  • DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 60Hz

  • Mini DisplayPort

    NEE

  • mDP-versie

    N/A

  • mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    JA (1 elk)

  • USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)

    JA

  • USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)

    JA

  • USB-C (stroomvoorziening)

    90W

  • Daisy Chain

    NEE

  • USB Upstream-poort

    NEE

  • USB Downstream-poort

    JA (2 elk/ver3.0)

  • Audio in

    NEE

  • Mic In

    NEE

  • Hoofdtelefoon uitgang

    JA

  • Lijn uit

    NEE

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    JA

  • Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)

    10W

  • Luidspreker_kanaal

    2ch

  • Bluetooth-connectiviteit

    NEE

  • Maxx Audio

    NEE

  • Rich Bass

    JA

VERMOGEN

  • Type

    Externe voeding (adapter)

  • AC-ingang

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Energieverbruik (type.)

    48W

  • Energieverbruik (max.)

    160W

  • Energieverbruik (Energy Star)

    N/A

  • Energieverbruik (slaapstand)

    Minder dan 0.5W

  • Energieverbruik (DC Uit)

    Minder dan 0.3W

MECHANISCH

  • Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie

    Kantelen/Hoogte

  • Wandmontage

    100 x 100 mm

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)

    895.4 x 587.4 x 260 mm(Up)
    895.4 x 487.4 x 260 mm(Down)

  • Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)

    895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4 mm

  • Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)

    1058 x 541 x 235 mm

  • Gewicht met standaard

    8.3 kg

  • Gewicht zonder standaard

    6.4 kg

  • Gewicht in verpakking

    12.9 kg (TBD)

ACCESSOIRES

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • mDP naar DP

    Nee

  • Thunderbolt

    Nee

  • Pc-audio

    Nee

  • Afstandsbediening

    Nee

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • USB Type C

    Ja

  • USB Type C naar A geslacht

    Nee

  • USB A naar B

    Nee

  • USB3.0 Upstream-kabel

    Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

