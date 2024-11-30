Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Monobloc

Warmte die door de buitenunit is opgewekt via warmtewisseling met de buitenlucht, wordt naar het reservoir voor warm tapwater overgedragen om verwarming en warm tapwater te leveren.

Monobloc_01

THERMA V R32 Monobloc

Alles-in-één verwarmingsoplossing die het hoogste verwarmingsrendement oplevert met R32 koelmiddel

Eigenschappen Neem contact op met ons

Monobloc_02_NL_d_re

Werking van de THERMA V R32 Monobloc

Monobloc_03_d

Betrouwbare verwarming

De THERMA V R32 Monobloc levert een betrouwbare en krachtige verwarming voor de binnenomgeving. Hij werkt zelfs bij extreem koud weer, zoals bij ‑25 °C. Bovendien kan hij stromend water leveren met een temperatuur van maximaal 65 °C.

Revolutionaire scroll-compressor

De THERMA V R32 Monobloc is uitgerust met de revolutionaire scroll-compressor. Deze geavanceerde compressor verbeterde met name de kantelbeweging van de scroll, wat de totale efficiëntie en betrouwbaarheid verhoogt. Daarnaast is het werkingsbereik van de compressor verbeterd (van 10 Hz tot 135 Hz).

Milieuvriendelijk koelmiddel

De THERMA V R32 Monobloc is voorzien van het R32 koelmiddel, het milieuvriendelijke koelmiddel met een aardopwarmingsvermogen van 675. Dat is 70％ lager dan dat van de R410A’s. Met het R32 koelmiddel is de THERMA V R32 Monobloc zeer energie-efficiënt en dus een groenere verwarmingsoplossing.

Monobloc_05_NL_d_re

Slimme thermosstaat

De intuïtieve gebruikersinterface maakt een snel en gemakkelijk gebruik via een eenvoudige aanraking mogelijk en gebruikers kunnen programma's instellen op basis van hun levensstijl. Bovendien maakt dagelijkse of maandelijkse bewaking van het energieverbruik een efficiënt energiebeheer mogelijk.

Monobloc_06

Afstandsbediening vanaf waar ook

Met de LG SmartThinQ™ app kunnen gebruikers overal en altijd eenvoudig hun verwarmingssysteem bedienen. Met toegang op afstand tot hun verwarmingssysteem kunnen gebruikers genieten van optimaal comfort.

Monobloc_08_d

Snelle en gemakkelijke installatie

Als 'alles-in-één' verwarmingsoplossing bestaat de THERMA V R32 Monobloc buitenunit uit 3 hoofdcomponenten.

Gemakkelijk te leveren service

De alles-in-één verwarmingsoplossing met ingebouwde hoofdcomponenten maakt eenvoudige installatie mogelijk zonder extra leidingwerk voor het koelmiddel. Installateurs kunnen eenvoudig controles uitvoeren en service leveren door slechts 3 schroeven los te draaien. Bovendien zijn waterzeven van het cliptype geïnstalleerd voor gemakkelijke toegang tot de zeven zonder dat daarvoor extra gereedschap nodig is.

Instelling vóór installatie

Op basis van informatie over de installatiesituatie kunnen installateurs vooraf instellingen voorbereiden met de LG THERMA V Configurator en op hun kantoor al gegevens opslaan op een geheugenkaart. Op locatie kunnen installateurs vervolgens eenvoudig de geheugenkaart in de achterkant van de afstandsbediening steken om de configuratiegegevens te activeren. Dit maakt voor installateurs een gemakkelijke en snelle inbedrijfstelling mogelijk.

Monobloc_09

Gemakkelijk en snel onderhoud

De afstandsbediening kan tot 50 historische gegevens opslaan. Dit maakt het mogelijk gemakkelijk de oorzaak van storingen of fouten vast te stellen aan de hand van de historische gegevens en snel oplossingen aan te bieden.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_06

Neem contact op met ons

Neem contact op met ons voor meer productinformatie en u hoort spoedig van ons.

Neem contact op met ons Meer informatie
