Hoge stofopname met de Smart Inverter Motor | Slimme navigatie met Dual Eye 2.0 & zelflerend systeem | Vierkant ontwerp
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Operationele capaciteit
100 minuten
-
Laadtijd
3 uur
-
Dual Eye Camera systeem
Ja
-
Accu type
Li Ion
-
Accu capaciteit
14.4V / 2330mAh
-
Oplader vermogen
17.1V / 1.1A/23W
-
Automatisch opladen na schoonmaken
Ja
-
Smart Resume
Ja
-
Schematisch schoonmaken
Nee
-
Ultrasonische sensoren
4
-
Lokalisatie sensoren
VISION/GYRO/OFS
-
Afmetingen stofinlaat (inclusief zijborstels)
380 MM
-
Schoonmaakcapaciteit in hoeken (10x10cm)
96%
-
Schoonmaakcapaciteit bij randen (1x1m)
93%
-
Schoonmaakcapaciteit Bij Harde Vloeren
95%
-
Schoonmaakcapaciteit op tapijt (zonder Smart Turbo)
45%
-
Filter
EPA 11
-
Geluidsniveau
60dB/69dB Turbo
-
AFMETINGEN BxDxH (MM/ KG)
340 x 340 x 89 (3)
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Kleur
Ruby Red
-
Display
LED MODULE/ TOUCH
-
Tijdweergave
Ja
-
Taal (gesproken)
Nederlands
-
Vierkant Design
Ja
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Aantal schoonmaak-mogelijkheden
5
-
ZigZag
Ja
-
Cell by Cell
Nee
-
Spiraal
Nee
-
My Space (virtual wall overbodig)
Ja
-
Turbo
Ja
-
Smart Turbo
Ja
-
Herhaling
Ja
-
Dweilfunctie (droog)
Nee
-
Schoonmaken Van Taptijten
TOT 1,5 CM
-
Aantal borstels
3
-
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
-
Auto-Off
Ja
SMART FUNCTION
-
Home Guard
Nee
-
Home View
Nee
-
Home Joy
Nee
-
Cleaning Diary
Nee
-
Smart Upgrade
Ja, via USB
ACCESSOIRES
-
Borstel voor huisdierhaar
Nee
-
Extra roterende borstel
Nee
-
Dweil
Nee
-
Opzetstuk voor dweil
Nee
-
Extra filter
Nee
-
Extra zijborstels
Nee
-
Reinigings gereedschap
Ja
