37" | Edge LED | Full HD 1080p | USB | Simplink | Energy saving plus | DNLA Certified
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
37
-
Design scherm
Conventioneel
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
Ja
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
Edge LED
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
PMI
100 Hz
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Nee
-
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Nee
-
App Store
Nee
-
Premium Content
Nee
-
Full Webbrowser
Nee
-
Social Center
Nee
-
3D World
Nee
-
Skype
Nee
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Nee
-
External Device App Download
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Nee
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Remote app
Nee
-
LG Cloud
Nee
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Nee
-
Smart Share
Nee
DVR
-
DVR Type
Nee
-
DVR Ready
Nee
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Nee
-
----
Nee
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
---
2.0
TELETEXT
-
---
1000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
1
-
USB
1
-
Headphone out
1
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
1 (T/C) or 2 (T/C, S2) or 1 (T2/C)
-
AV In
0
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
2
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
0
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
0
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Nee
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
C-Con
-
Modi
Nee
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
0
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
A
-
Voeding
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
53W
-
Eco flower
Ja
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energieverbruik)
77 kWh/Annum
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
65%
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Verpakking
1080 x 660 x 125 mm
-
Set met voet
855 x 590 x 204 mm
-
Set zonder voet
856 x 524 x 35.5 mm
GEWICHT
-
incl. Verpakking
15.1 kg
-
Set met voet
12.4 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Neem contact met ons op
-
