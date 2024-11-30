We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" | Full HD 1080p | 2Ch Speaker System | Geniet van pure perfectie met LG LED TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
43
-
Design scherm
Metallic Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
Full HD
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
PMI
300
-
UCI
Nee
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-T
Nee
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Nee
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Nee
-
Remote app
Nee
-
LG Cloud
Nee
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ready
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Nee
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
1000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
Headphone out
0
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
Ja
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
0
-
HDMI
0
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
0
-
PC Audio Input
0
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
0
-
Headphone out
0
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ready
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
0
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
A++
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Verpakking
1197 x 760 x 152 mm
-
Set met voet
971 x 624 x 198 mm
-
Set zonder voet
971 x 575 x 58,7 mm
GEWICHT
-
incl. Verpakking
12.7 kg
-
Set met voet
9.8 kg
-
Set zonder voet
9.5 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
